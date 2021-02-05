Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021: Date, Start Time, TV Info and More

0 of 4

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Last month, the 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 were announced. That list originally started with 130 nominees (which were named in September) and was cut down to 25 semifinalists in November, before reaching the current number.

Now, between four and eight former football greats will be announced as the Class of 2021 on Saturday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce this year's class during NFL Honors, which is set to take place at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Among the 15 modern-era finalists are four former players who are on the ballot for the first time: defensive end Jared Allen, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, quarterback Peyton Manning and defensive back Charles Woodson.

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined on Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio, a day after the Class of 2020 is enshrined (which is occurring due to last year's ceremony getting postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic).

Here's a look at the finalists for this year's Hall of Fame class.