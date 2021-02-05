Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021: Date, Start Time, TV Info and MoreFebruary 5, 2021
Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021: Date, Start Time, TV Info and More
Last month, the 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 were announced. That list originally started with 130 nominees (which were named in September) and was cut down to 25 semifinalists in November, before reaching the current number.
Now, between four and eight former football greats will be announced as the Class of 2021 on Saturday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce this year's class during NFL Honors, which is set to take place at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
Among the 15 modern-era finalists are four former players who are on the ballot for the first time: defensive end Jared Allen, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, quarterback Peyton Manning and defensive back Charles Woodson.
The Class of 2021 will be enshrined on Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio, a day after the Class of 2020 is enshrined (which is occurring due to last year's ceremony getting postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic).
Here's a look at the finalists for this year's Hall of Fame class.
2021 Hall of Fame Finalists
Modern-Era Finalists
Jared Allen, DE, Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), Minnesota Vikings (2008-13), Chicago Bears (2014-15), Carolina Panthers (2015)
Ronde Barber, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997-2012)
Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars (1995-2001), Houston Texans (2002)
LeRoy Butler, S, Green Bay Packers (1990-2001)
Alan Faneca, OG, Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-2007), New York Jets (2008-09), Arizona Cardinals (2010)
Torry Holt, WR, St. Louis Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009)
Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions (2007-15)
John Lynch, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993-2003), Denver Broncos (2004-07)
Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts (1998-2011), Denver Broncos (2012-15)
Clay Matthews, LB, Cleveland Browns (1978-93), Atlanta Falcons (1994-96)
Sam Mills, LB, New Orleans Saints (1986-94), Carolina Panthers (1995-97)
Richard Seymour, DL, New England Patriots (2001-08), Oakland Raiders (2009-12)
Zach Thomas, LB, Miami Dolphins (1996-2007), Dallas Cowboys (2008)
Reggie Wayne, WR, Indianapolis Colts (2001-14)
Charles Woodson, DB, Oakland Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-15), Green Bay Packers (2006-12)
Senior Finalist
Drew Pearson, WR, Dallas Cowboys (1973-83)
Contributor Finalist
Bill Nunn, assistant personnel director/scout, Pittsburgh Steelers (1970-2014)
Coach Finalist
Tom Flores, head coach, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1979-87), Seattle Seahawks (1992-94)
Manning Likely to Get into Hall of Fame on 1st Try
Over his 17-year NFL career, Manning was a five-time NFL MVP, a seven-time All-Pro selection and a two-time Super Bowl champion. Sound like a first-ballot Hall of Famer? It should. And it appears the Hall of Fame selection committee believes the same thing.
According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, Manning was informed earlier this week that he's going to be a member of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. It's unsurprising news, as the quarterback was one of the best players in the league for nearly the entirety of his career.
In 13 seasons with the Colts, Manning passed for 54,828 yards and 399 touchdowns. He won four NFL MVP Awards during his time in Indianapolis (2003, 2004, 2008 and 2009), and he led the Colts to victory in Super Bowl XLI at the end of the 2006 season, earning Super Bowl MVP honors while doing so.
Then, Manning went on to have a successful four-year stint with the Broncos to conclude his career. He passed for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns, winning NFL MVP in 2013 and leading Denver to victory in Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2014 season.
Sometimes, it can take years to decide whether a player should be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. That was never going to be the case for Manning. He's a clear-cut first-ballot Hall of Famer, and that will become official on Saturday night.
Which Other First-Timers Could End Up Getting Enshrined in 2021?
Manning may not be the only first-ballot Hall of Famer in this year's class. Johnson and Woodson also have strong cases to be enshrined, and it's quite possible that either (or both) could end up in the Hall of Fame in 2021.
Johnson may have played only nine NFL seasons, but he put up impressive numbers throughout his career, all of which was spent with the Lions. He finished with 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns, while earning three All-Pro selections and making it to six Pro Bowls. He led the NFL in receiving in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Woodson had an 18-year career, spending 11 of those seasons with the Raiders and the other seven with the Packers. He was a four-time All-Pro selection and the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (while in Green Bay), and he helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV at the end of the 2010 season.
There's a solid chance that both Johnson and Woodson will become members of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. But if for some reason either player misses out on enshrinement this year, it shouldn't take long for both to eventually end up getting inducted.
Faneca Could Be Among Front-Runners from Returning Finalists
This is the sixth time that Faneca has been a Hall of Fame finalist. And perhaps this will finally be the time that the former standout guard finds out that he's going to be enshrined in Canton.
Faneca was a six-time All-Pro selection and a nine-time Pro Bowler during his impressive 13-year NFL career. He spent 10 seasons with the Steelers, helping them win Super Bowl XL at the end of the 2005 season. And during his career, Faneca played 206 games and made 201 starts, never missing a game after the 2001 season.
"The thing I liked about Alan is he was consistent every day," longtime Pittsburgh assistant John Mitchell said, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. "You knew what you were going to get, day in and day out. You weren't going to be surprised. He wasn't going to have a good day one, a bad day the next, a good week one week, a bad week the next. He was Mr. Consistency."
Yet, Faneca has yet to make it into the Hall of Fame. But he has a strong resume, and now that he's a finalist once again, this could be the year that the selection committee decides to include him for enshrinement.