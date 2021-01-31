Report: MLB Proposed 154-Game Schedule, Expanded Postseason; MLBPA Considering

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has reportedly proposed a 154-game regular season and an expanded postseason, according to Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports.

The proposal includes a one-month delay to the start of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an extension to the calendar by one week. The MLB Players Association is reportedly considering the offer.

Brown added that the players would be paid their full salaries if the season went the full 154 games, and that the MLBPA had previously rejected the expanded postseason.

Buster Olney of ESPN later reported that spring training would start on March 22 under the proposal, with Opening Day taking place on April 28. The postseason would carry over into November, per Olney.

