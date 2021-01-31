    Report: MLB Proposed 154-Game Schedule, Expanded Postseason; MLBPA Considering

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021

    Opening Day logo painted on the field with the black ribbon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball has reportedly proposed a 154-game regular season and an expanded postseason, according to Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports. 

    The proposal includes a one-month delay to the start of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an extension to the calendar by one week. The MLB Players Association is reportedly considering the offer. 

    Brown added that the players would be paid their full salaries if the season went the full 154 games, and that the MLBPA had previously rejected the expanded postseason. 

    Buster Olney of ESPN later reported that spring training would start on March 22 under the proposal, with Opening Day taking place on April 28. The postseason would carry over into November, per Olney.

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

