    Mickey Mantle PSA 1952 Topps Card Sells for World Record $1,605,150 at Auction

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 31, 2021

    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    MLB's hot stove season is carrying over to the memorabilia market, where a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle trading card sold for a record $1,605,150 on Saturday night through Goldin Auctions. 

    An NM-MT 8, the rookie card has just 14 higher-rated counterparts in existence and elicited 27 bids after the starting price was set at $125,000.

    Here's how Goldin described the lot:

    "This is Topps' first depiction of Mickey Mantle. Although the Yankee legend had been immortalized the year before by the Brooklyn gum company's rival, Bowman, the "Giant Size" 1952 Topps commemorative carried an undeniable, special mystique. The flagship subject in '52 Topps' much-awaited final series (which was in fact chock-full of popular Yankees, Dodgers and Giants players), the Mantle card has endured to enjoy reverence among multiple, succeeding generations of collectors.

    Very seldom does this trophy gum card appear with all virtues in manufactured excellence, degree of preservation and harmonious eye-appeal so beautifully fulfilled. Here is a simply magnificent collectible, in resplendent Near Mint to Mint condition."

    Years after his death in 1995, Mantle is still finding ways to set records and wow fans.   

