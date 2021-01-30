Super Bowl Odds 2021: Point Spread, Moneyline and Chiefs vs. Bucs Prop Bets

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going into Super Bowl LV to face the Kansas City Chiefs as a -3 underdog.

That suggests that the Bucs have little chance of winning it all on their own home field against the reigning Super Bowl champs Feb. 7. But any team that has won three straight playoff games on the road and has six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady at the helm has a shot at coming out on top.

For those looking to bet the moneyline for Brady winning No. 7, the DraftKings Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay at +140 (bet $100 to win 140). Additionally, the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

If the spread, moneyline and over/under bets are not disco enough for some bettors, there are plenty of prop bets to consider that could yield a few greenbacks.

Here's a quick look at the most popular betting opportunities. The full list of props can be found at DraftKings.

Moneyline Information

Kansas City is firing on all cylinders with Patrick Mahomes under center, so it's no surprise that its moneyline odds are set at -159 (bet $159 to win $100).

Tampa Bay found its groove near the end of the regular season, but the odds are still set at +140 for the Bucs to win outright.

Right now, most of the betting public is backing the Chiefs—and for good reason.

Outside of Mahomes, they have Travis Kelce—the best tight end in the NFL—and Tyreek Hill, a speedster at wide receiver whom defenses have struggled to contain this postseason.

In the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce and Hill combined for an incredible 290 receiving yards (22 catches) and two touchdowns.

There's little doubt that they will be just as effective at Raymond James Stadium.

For their part, the Bucs are playing some inspired football and are riding high after taking down the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Brady orchestrated a 31-26 win at Lambeau Field by completing 20 of his 36 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns. While the three interceptions he threw did take some of the luster away from his performance, he was bailed out by Tampa Bay's defense.

Shaquil Barrett sacked Aaron Rodgers three times, while Jason Pierre-Paul got in on the action with two takedowns of his own. The Bucs will need both of them and perhaps Ndamukong Suh to beat the Chiefs' tackles to get to the always elusive Mahomes.

If they can pull it all together, the Bucs could be a great wager. But for those who can't see Kansas City missing this chance to defend its crown, go ahead and back them to do just that.

Prop Bets to Watch

Leonard Fournette Rushing Yards (Over/Under: 48.5)

With a 20-yard touchdown run in the NFC Championship Game that was a flashback to his LSU days, Leonard Fournette's rushing total could be an interesting prop bet.

The 26-year old running back put the Bucs up 14-7 early in the second quarter after taking it into the end zone during a run that included a stutter step, broken tackles and a spin move. That highlight-reel play proved he is still a total runner who can do it all with power, size, quickness and speed.

Fournette has three touchdowns in the playoffs this year and 211 rushing yards on 48 carries.

It's been a tough year for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, especially after getting cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars before the season, but he's battled through and seems primed to have a breakout performance in the Super Bowl.

"It's very, very hard when you're a superstar and you're the focal point of the offense and you come to a [different] team and you're basically a role player for a while," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told Michael David Smith of CBS Sports. "It's a very hard role to accept. I just told him, 'This team is special, and you're a huge part of it. Embrace your role—you never know when your role is going to change.' Then, [Ronald Jones] got hurt. He got COVID and then he got hurt. I'm really, really proud of Leonard and the way he's handled it."

Tampa Bay is filled with players with points to prove, and Fournette is one of them. Now that Arians is more inclined to lean on him in the run game, he has a good shot at running for more than 48.5 yards.

Travis Kelce Receptions (Over/Under: 8.5)

Kelce is having a year for the record books.

During the regular season, the tight end was second in the league in receiving yards (1,416) and fifth in receptions (105).

In the 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, he was masterful, pulling down 13 catches out of 15 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

The 31-year old usually has to share targets with Hill, but more often than not, he finds himself open—and Mahomes is unmatched when it comes to hitting the open man. The quarterback said of Kelce and Hill, per Myles Simmons of CBS Sports:

"They're playing really good football right now. That's the biggest thing. I'm just taking what's there, trying to get the ball to guys in space. I'm never someone that kind of chooses who I'm throwing to—I just throw it to whoever's open. And so those guys have been getting open, I've been able to get them the ball. And I'm sure the Bucs have seen that as well, so I'm sure they'll have a game plan to try to slow those guys down and we'll have to adjust to that."

Tampa Bay's defense will do its best to game-plan for Kelce, but if key playmakers like Antoine Winfield Jr. (safety) and Jordan Whitehead (safety) can't take the field because of injury, it's going to be a long day for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

An over/under of 8.5 catches is not for the squeamish, but it's a wager that could prove to be worthwhile.

Follow Maurice on Twitter, @ReeseReport. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.