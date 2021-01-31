2021 Senior Bowl: Stock Up, Stock Down on This Year's Hottest Prospects

0 of 10

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

During Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama, NFL prospects can either make some future money or miss out on an opportunity to improve their draft stock.

For the most part, practices generate a majority of the buzz as those in attendance watch top seniors compete in isolated drills and the Senior Bowl game coached by the Miami Dolphins (National team) and Carolina Panthers (American team).

Because the NFL will essentially skip the traditional scouting combine workouts in Indianapolis and move directly to pro days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's seniors have one shot to impress teams in a neutral environment.

Players from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State can showcase their talent away from a top-notch supporting cast.

This year, multiple offensive skill players made strong first impressions, and a Division III prospect from Wisconsin-Whitewater stole the show.

We'll assess the draft stock (up or down) for 10 prospects who stood out among the rest or lost some steam because of poor performances, primarily in practices and in one case because of an injury.

Who's set to move up draft boards, and which prospects didn't quite move the needle?