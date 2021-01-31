2021 Senior Bowl: Stock Up, Stock Down on This Year's Hottest ProspectsJanuary 31, 2021
2021 Senior Bowl: Stock Up, Stock Down on This Year's Hottest Prospects
During Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama, NFL prospects can either make some future money or miss out on an opportunity to improve their draft stock.
For the most part, practices generate a majority of the buzz as those in attendance watch top seniors compete in isolated drills and the Senior Bowl game coached by the Miami Dolphins (National team) and Carolina Panthers (American team).
Because the NFL will essentially skip the traditional scouting combine workouts in Indianapolis and move directly to pro days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's seniors have one shot to impress teams in a neutral environment.
Players from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State can showcase their talent away from a top-notch supporting cast.
This year, multiple offensive skill players made strong first impressions, and a Division III prospect from Wisconsin-Whitewater stole the show.
We'll assess the draft stock (up or down) for 10 prospects who stood out among the rest or lost some steam because of poor performances, primarily in practices and in one case because of an injury.
Who's set to move up draft boards, and which prospects didn't quite move the needle?
Stock Up: RB Michael Carter, North Carolina
Michael Carter likely solidified himself as a Day 2 pick.
According to SI.com's Zack Patraw, Carter fared well in various situations and drills.
"On day one of practices, he showed off his burst and speed," Patraw wrote. "He took the top off of the defense on a few occasions during 7-on-7s and held his own against linebackers in pass protection."
Following a week of practices, fellow participants nominated Carter as the top running back on the National team. The North Carolina product looked impressive in the game as well, as he broke through tackles in the open field and moved the pile for a touchdown.
At 5'7", 202 pounds, Carter has a compact frame, and his combination of power and elusiveness will help him make plays on the pro level.
Carter's teammate, Javonte Williams, led the Tar Heels in rushing (1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns) through the 2020 campaign, but the former garnered significant buzz this week.
Stock Down: QB Jamie Newman, Georgia
Jamie Newman transferred from Wake Forest to Georgia but opted out of the 2020 term because of COVID-19 concerns, so he had to knock off some rust. With that said, teams may hesitate to pick him with an early-round pick because of his extended inactivity.
Newman flashed his big arm at practice, though he struggled with ball placement and didn't have a great feel for pressure around the pocket. Defenders picked him off twice on consecutive plays during the drills. In one situation, UCF safety Richie Grant capitalized on the quarterback staring down a receiver in the end zone.
In Saturday's game, Newman threw a late touchdown pass to Florida wideout Trevon Grimes but took five sacks and threw an interception.
Newman will likely receive a bit of a pass because he didn't suit up for the 2020 season. On the other hand, teams that circled him on draft boards because of his arm talent and mobility probably left thinking he needs a couple of years in a backup role.
Newman has great potential, but he needs significant development. If a team takes him between Rounds 2 and 3, the coaching staff must exercise its patience with the athletic signal-caller.
Stock Up: WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson
Through practices and the Senior Bowl game, Amari Rodgers looked the part of a plug-and-play slot wideout who won't have any issues with gaining separation in the pros.
He made a difficult catch with three defenders in his area at practice. In one-on-one drills, he easily broke away from defenders to create space and attack the football at its high point.
In a game setting, Rodgers continued to look impressive. He had some big catches—one for a touchdown between two defensive backs, which takes great concentration—and another on a two-point conversion. The Clemson product is the son of Tennessee wide receivers and assistant head coach Tee Martin and certainly made his father proud this week.
For the 2020 campaign, Rodgers led Clemson in catches (77) and receiving yards (1,020). He has the production with some momentum coming out of Mobile to climb up draft boards in the coming weeks. Teams that need a slot receiver should take a look at him on Day 2 of the draft.
Stock Down: WR Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame
Ben Skowronek could carve out a role as a big-bodied wideout or an undersized receiving tight end on the pro level. He's 6'2", 211 pounds and moves fluidly in his routes.
Speed isn't a strength, but he knows how to use his body to shield the defender from the ball.
On the first day of practice, Skowronek had a slow start in receiving drills, and his average agility hurt him on early reps. On Day 2, he began to establish a rhythm, and the Notre Dame product broke off a crisp out route and made an easy catch near the sideline.
Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury and sat out the remainder of the week in a walking boot and on crutches. He could've put himself in the sleeper category for teams that want a mismatch pass-catcher who can beat linebackers and safeties in the middle of the field.
Although Skowronek loosened up on the second day of practice, he hadn't done enough for a lasting impression in limited action. Teams will factor in his recovery timetable, which will likely keep him in the range between Rounds 5 and 7.
Stock Up: OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater
Based on the footage from individual drills, no one raised their draft stock more than Quinn Meinerz. Coming out of Wisconsin-Whitewater, a Division III program, he went into Senior Bowl week way under the radar. After three practices, however, scouts, reporters and draft analysts know more about him.
Meinerz stood his ground and won reps against known prospects such as Pittsburgh's Patrick Jones II and Washington's Levi Onwuzurike.
NFL team reps saw a player who went into the evaluation process as a probable late Day 3 pick but exceeded expectations, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler:
"I have yet to talk to an NFL scout or evaluator here who expected Meinerz to perform at this level against top-shelf competition. His 2019 film at Wisconsin-Whitewater was impressive and earned him mostly sixth- and seventh-round grades from around the league. But after three dominant practices this week, the question now becomes, what is his new draft projection?"
He has also shown some toughness, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted: "Meinerz is currently pleading with Senior Bowl National team coach Brian Flores. An impassioned debate. Meinerz, who broke his hand snapping, is fighting to play in the game. Unreal."
His determination and grit will certainly earn him respect in draft rooms.
Stock Down: OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
Trey Smith experienced his fair share of literal missteps this week. Jon Ledyard of the Pewter Report pointed out his issues in pass protection.
"I haven't studied either on tape, but think both Trey Smith and Alex Leatherwood are having footwork issues in their pass sets. At best inconsistent showings, at worst really struggling. Both have NFL-ready bodies/strength, but technique is messy," Ledyard tweeted.
In a clip from practice, Devin Jackson of WTAJ News also highlighted Smith's tendency to reach, which allowed defenders to move him off his base, beat him off the edge and apply pocket pressure.
Although Smith had reps at left tackle, he'll likely play inside with a 6'5", 331-pound frame at the pro level. The Tennessee product has the size to establish a strong base but needs to work on his lower-body mechanics.
Stock Up: DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
Carlos Basham Jr. plays at a high-demand position on the edge, and without a star blue-chip prospect in this year's group, he could earn extra money with the spotlight on him. The Wake Forest product might have done just that.
On one particular rep, Basham embarrassed Tennessee's Trey Smith, shedding the offensive lineman's block en route to a simulated sack. He didn't just beat an average player but one of the top guards in the class, according to Pro Football Focus.
Basham and Grambling State's David Moore went back and forth, but the former had a strong rep using a swim move to burst through the middle for a sack.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes Basham, who weighed in at 6'3", 281 pounds, offers position flexibility as a pass-rusher:
"Basham made himself some money this week by showing his inside/outside versatility. Some defensive linemen just have a knack for getting into the backfield no matter where they line up, and Boogie is one of those players. ... There was no top-tier defensive end in this year's Senior Bowl, but Basham really stood out from the rest of the group."
As illustrated in the footage pulled from Senior Bowl week, Basham won coming off the edge against Smith and on the interior versus Moore. He could fit with both even- and odd-man fronts in the NFL.
Stock Down: Edge Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh
Patrick Jones II will look toward his next opportunity to impress NFL scouts and representatives, as he didn't put his best on display in Mobile.
He didn't have a terrible outing, but he had few wins in pass-rushing drills, per Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner:
"When the dust settled, it was the much-hyped Jones who finished the week with the lowest win rate of any defensive lineman in attendance, at 11 percent," Renner wrote. "His balance was easily the most disappointing thing to see, as he simply couldn't stay on his feet for most of his reps. That's not going to help his stock at all."
During the first half of the Senior Bowl game, Jones had a brief moment in which he flashed off the edge, sacking Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman.
Jones racked up 17.5 sacks between the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. However, the inability to maintain his footing and tendency to hit the ground will become an issue in the pros. Talent evaluators should take a close look at the film to determine if they can find an easy fix for his footwork.
At Pittsburgh's pro day workouts, Jones could make up for lost ground, but he lost some sizzle this week.
Stock Up: S Richie Grant, UCF
As more teams utilize spread offensive schemes, defensive coordinators require more of their nickel personnel and safeties in coverage. This isn't a safety class that features a standout prospect who's head and shoulders above the rest, so someone could push his way up big boards in the weeks leading up to the draft.
Richie Grant made his presence felt throughout the week. He stuck to receivers in coverage all over the field, closing passing windows in the red zone, breaking up big plays and even snagging an interception off Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman.
At UCF, he exhibited his ball skills, logging 10 interceptions and 17 pass breakups through four seasons. Because he showed more of the same during practices this week, his name will generate buzz going into pro days.
"If you wanted to find Grant on the field, all you had to was follow the ball," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah wrote. "He was around it all week long."
Devin Jackson of WTAJ News called Grant a "household name" coming out of Senior Bowl week.
Stock Down: LB Tuf Borland, Ohio State
Tuf Borland had a rough week, which included some embarrassing moments in one-on-one drills.
He didn't show much in coverage on the collegiate level, and that could bury his draft stock. He looked painfully slow matched up against Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson, lost his footing while in coverage and allowed 5'8", 204-pound running back Khalil Herbert out of Virginia Tech to take him down.
At best, Borland projects as a two-down linebacker who would sub out on passing downs. He doesn't have the speed to defend athletic tight ends or running backs who can catch out of the backfield.
Borland's poor rep against Herbert isn't a complete picture of his play strength, but teams may hesitate to use him in blitz packages with his questionable foot speed. He doesn't have the tools comparable to the modern linebacker who needs some athleticism for a shot at a significant role.
Player measurements provided by 247Sports.