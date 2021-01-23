Ranking Every Position in the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 9

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Every NFL team has a big board, its guide to maneuvering through all seven rounds of the draft process. This year, more so than in the past, player rankings will likely differ significantly among the 32 clubs.

For starters, teams may not have the same access to information for a particular prospect beyond the medical records and workout results, which will come from testing on campuses like a typical pro day. Clubs must conduct interviews virtually, so coaches will miss out on critical in-person interactions. Expect organizations with deep-rooted connections to collegiate programs to uncover more detailed scoops on a player.

Without the hustle and bustle in downtown Indianapolis, where the NFL has held the combine since 1987, front-office executives, scouts and coaches won't have a concentrated time period to exchange ideas and thoughts on players or discuss potential trade offers that could alter draft plans.

Because of scattered interactions among team representatives and the uneven flow of information, prospects may have a wider draft range than normal. Next week's Senior Bowl activities in Mobile, Alabama, could become a hotbed for discussion, which sets the framework for the upcoming draft.

Before teams congregate in Alabama, let's take our first look at the 2021 class. We'll highlight the top three prospects at each position and rank those groups (QB, RB, WR and so on) based on the strength of talent.

For example, a position with two potential first-rounders would rank higher than a group with one probable top-32 pick. We also took depth into account when comparing positions.

Without medical checks, official measurements or workouts on record, these rankings are largely based on recent production, film notes on traits and how those tendencies translate to the NFL.