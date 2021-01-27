Every NFL Team's Biggest Potential Breakout Player for 2021

0 of 32

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led his team to back-to-back Super Bowls. Before that, he was named league MVP and helped Kansas City to the AFC title game—in his first year as a starter.

The year before that, though, it was unknown how Mahomes would perform. Few then knew the first-round backup to Alex Smith was a breakout star in the making.

While not every NFL player can ascend as rapidly as Mahomes has, most of the league's stars have experienced a breakout campaign as Mahomes did in 2018. Lamar Jackson and Shaquil Barrett did it in 2019, while Josh Allen and Devin White broke out this season.

Who will be the league's biggest breakout stars in 2021? That's what we're here to examine. We'll look at one player from each team whose potential, development and projected opportunities could help them to break out next season.

We'll specifically examine players who have yet to earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro accolades but who could rise to that level. While it'd be unfair to say any of these players are the next Mahomes, each of them has the potential to leap into the spotlight.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.