The 1 Prospect Each NFL Team Should Covet at the 2021 Senior Bowl

0 of 32

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Scouts and general managers should be taking an extended look at players participating in this year's Senior Bowl who could give them a big lift in 2021 and beyond.

The Senior Bowl is the perfect opportunity for prospects to showcase their skills in front of all 32 teams. While the game on Jan. 30 will give young players excellent exposure, the week of practice leading up to it is also a chance for them to showcase their talents in front of scouts.

Teams will be doing their homework on as many prospects as possible at the Senior Bowl, especially those at positions of need.

Let's take a look at which prospect each NFL organization should covet at this year's Senior Bowl.