The 1 Prospect Each NFL Team Should Covet at the 2021 Senior Bowl

The 1 Prospect Each NFL Team Should Covet at the 2021 Senior BowlJanuary 29, 2021
Scouts and general managers should be taking an extended look at players participating in this year's Senior Bowl who could give them a big lift in 2021 and beyond.
The Senior Bowl is the perfect opportunity for prospects to showcase their skills in front of all 32 teams. While the game on Jan. 30 will give young players excellent exposure, the week of practice leading up to it is also a chance for them to showcase their talents in front of scouts.
Teams will be doing their homework on as many prospects as possible at the Senior Bowl, especially those at positions of need.
Let's take a look at which prospect each NFL organization should covet at this year's Senior Bowl.
Arizona Cardinals: Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida
The Arizona Cardinals were close to reaching the playoffs in 2020. Adding some help in the secondary could get them over the hump.
Patrick Peterson and Budda Baker are key contributors on their defense, but more depth in the secondary would make them harder to throw against. A versatile cornerback like Central Florida's Aaron Robinson would be an ideal fit.
Robinson has experience lining up in the slot and on the outside. While he may not be the most athletic defensive back in this class, the tape shows a player with great instincts and the ability to process what's developing in front of him quickly. He also plays with solid competitive toughness and is willing to help in run support.
He may not be on the same level as Patrick Surtain II and Caleb Farley, but Robinson is an interesting mid-round prospect. The Cardinals should take some time to get acquainted with the Central Florida product while they're in town.
Atlanta Falcons: Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
The Atlanta Falcons will have a tough decision to make with the No. 4 overall pick. A new general manager and head coach could mean a lot of changes this offseason, including at the quarterback position.
Matt Ryan will be 36 years old in May, and an eventual successor will be needed sooner or later. If the Falcons decide to hold off on taking a quarterback with their top pick, a player like Notre Dame's Ian Book could be an interesting late-round project.
While Book doesn't have great size for the position at 6'0" and 210 pounds, he checks boxes on the rest of the physical traits needed to succeed in the pros. He's athletic enough to extend plays with his legs, and his arm talent allows him to deliver throws accurately and with velocity.
Pocket awareness and poise are things Book will need to work on. He tends to be too eager to escape the pocket and struggles to keep his eyes downfield.
The Falcons should strongly consider taking a top-tier quarterback prospect this offseason, but it's also important for them to do their homework on prospects like Book just in case.
Baltimore Ravens: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
Although tight end may not be the most pressing need for the Baltimore Ravens, depth at the position is important given their run-heavy offensive scheme.
Finding a backup to Mark Andrews in the middle rounds of this year's draft would give them insurance in the event their star tight end leaves via free agency in 2022. A tight end capable of blocking in-line and making plays deep downfield could be a key contributor as a rookie.
Boston College's Hunter Long will be the top tight end to keep an eye on during the draft process. He played all over the field in college and was relied upon as a blocker and pass-catcher. Listed at a solid 6'5" and 254 pounds, he still physically looks like he could add more muscle to his frame.
Long has a good feel for the routes he's asked to run, timing them well and finding soft spots in the defense. His size and body control make him an asset in contested-catch situations, while his effort and play strength make him a solid run-blocker.
Although he doesn't have the explosiveness and lateral agility Kyle Pitts possesses, his skill set would fit in well with Baltimore's offensive system.
Buffalo Bills: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
The Buffalo Bills are set up well for another deep playoff run in 2021. However, adding depth and talent on defense will likely be a focal point after they allowed 38 points to the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship Game loss.
Linebacker Matt Milano is set to hit free agency this offseason, and if the Bills aren't able to bring him back, finding a young and instinctive player to replace him will be a top priority.
North Carolina's Chazz Surratt would be a great option. A former starting quarterback for the Tar Heels, he made the switch to linebacker in 2019 and has looked like a natural at the position ever since.
He does a good job quickly diagnosing the play in front of him and executing his assignment. He also has great size for the position at 6'1" and 227 pounds, along with the play speed and acceleration to get to the ball.
There are still nuances to the linebacker position Surratt must learn. The bright side is that this means he should keep getting better and more comfortable with the position at the next level, giving him real starting-caliber potential.
The Bills still might bring back Milano, but their scouts in Mobile should be doing as much homework on the former Tar Heel as possible given the uncertainty.
Carolina Panthers: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State
The Carolina Panthers have a top-10 pick and potentially an opportunity to take a top-tier quarterback. However, they will need to address other areas of need throughout the rest of the draft.
Cornerback is one such position. Donte Jackson looked solid with three interceptions and 11 pass deflections this season, but Carolina will need to find another reliable corner to play on the outside opposite the former LSU defensive back.
The good news is that plenty of promising defensive backs are participating in this year's Senior Bowl, and Oklahoma State's Rodarius Williams could make sense for the Panthers.
Williams was a four-year starter with the Cowboys, developing into a confident lockdown cornerback. His length and aggressiveness allow him to be physical with receivers to interfere with their route timing, and he does a good job using leverage to stay in phase down the field.
Sometimes, Williams can be a little too slow to keep up with faster receivers downfield, but his physical style of play translates well to becoming a starting-caliber outside cornerback in the NFL. His size (6'0", 193 lbs) and skill set would compliment Jackson well in Carolina, giving the Panthers a solid duo in their secondary.
Chicago Bears: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a quarterback dilemma, but they are unlikely to find their future franchise signal-caller with the 20th overall pick.
Regardless of who plays under center in 2021, they will need to do a better job protecting him. The interior of the offensive line could use a boost despite the solid season Cody Whitehair had after moving from center to guard.
Chicago should pay close attention to Trey Smith. At 6'5" and 331 pounds, he has massive size for a prospect who projects best as an interior offensive lineman. His lack of lateral agility and athleticism will make it difficult for him to handle the responsibilities of an NFL tackle, but his play strength and aggressiveness would make him an appealing offensive guard.
Smith has the power and mentality to dominate as a run-blocker, and he's an adequate pass-blocker with decent hand usage and a solid anchor. He tends to pop up out of his stance too much and needs to focus on staying low, but he's still capable of winning in the trenches.
The Bears will be doing their homework on a lot of offensive line prospects, and Smith is one they should keep watching.
Cincinnati Bengals: Aaron Banks, OL, Notre Dame
After Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury, the Cincinnati Bengals need to invest as much as possible in their offensive line.
They will have a strong chance to take a top offensive tackle prospect like Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater with the fifth overall pick, but that likely won't stop them from investing even more into the unit during this year's draft.
Aaron Banks is a mid-round prospect who could help the Bengals with the interior of their offensive line. A three-year starter at Notre Dame, he was a key part of their offense as both a run- and pass-blocker.
Banks has great size at 6'5" and 338 pounds, but he also has a rare combination of strength and athleticism for an offensive guard. His technique was sound and looked improved in 2020, and he also showcased his versatility by holding his own at left tackle during a handful of reps against Florida State.
The Bengals need as much help on their offensive line as possible this offseason, and Banks could be a solid long-term option.
Cleveland Browns: Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest
To take the next step toward Super Bowl contention in 2021, the Cleveland Browns need to add more pass-rushers.
They finished with a mediocre 38 sacks this season, 12 of which came from Myles Garrett. Finding someone to rush the passer and set the edge on the opposite side will be important next season, especially with Olivier Vernon entering free agency.
Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. is an intriguing edge-rusher for the Browns. At 6'3" and 281 pounds, he has the size to play as a defensive end in Cleveland's 4-3 scheme, along with the versatility to kick inside if needed.
As a pass-rusher, Basham wins with his play strength, but he has also developed a couple of go-to moves that allow him to disengage with blockers. His low pad level also makes him a stout defender against the run, constricting rushing lanes and setting the edge.
Unlike some of the edge-rushers in this year's class, Basham won't win with speed. That won't be as much of a necessity in a 4-3 defensive system, however, and the Browns could use his versatility on the defensive line to take some of the pressure off Garrett.
Dallas Cowboys: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
Secondary help will be at the top of the Dallas Cowboys' needs this offseason, particularly in the NFL draft. Even after they took Trevon Diggs in the second round last year, more help is needed.
The Cowboys gave up 29.6 points per game this season, and the lack of playmakers in the secondary was a big reason. An impact safety who can make plays in coverage while still helping in run support would give the defense a much-needed spark.
Perhaps no safety in this year's draft has the athletic profile Hamsah Nasirildeen possesses. He has great size for the position at 6'3" and 213 pounds, which allows him to be a versatile chess piece for more creative defensive coordinators.
Nasirildeen has great click-and-close ability to plug up rushing lanes or make contact with receivers at the point of the catch. His length and speed make him an ideal matchup in man coverage with even the most athletic tight ends.
He isn't certain to be a reliable deep safety at the next level, but his size, athleticism and versatility inside the box make him the kind of playmaker the Cowboys could use on their defense.
Denver Broncos: Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami
The Denver Broncos have some tough decisions to make this offseason, most notably what to do with former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.
Miller is on the final year of his contract heading into 2021, but the team could decline a team option to make him a free agent instead. Even with Bradley Chubb on the roster, the Broncos should study this year's class of edge-rushers in case they decide to part ways with their former superstar.
Quincy Roche is an interesting option. He transferred from Temple to Miami this past season, and the national exposure likely helped him improve his draft stock heading into the Senior Bowl. He finished his college career with 30.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles.
Hand usage is Roche's most impressive trait on film as he uses a variety of moves to disengage on his way to the quarterback. He also has solid bend to avoid overshooting when getting around offensive tackles.
Although he's not as explosive or athletic as other edge-rushers, Roche's technique should make him an immediate contributor in pass-rushing situations as a rookie.
Detroit Lions: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
Following the news that the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford are planning to part ways this offseason, quarterback is now the top priority for new general manager Brad Holmes.
This year's top quarterback prospects aren't participating in the Senior Bowl, but the Lions are likely making sure they do their due diligence on some of the other options in this class, including Georgia's Jamie Newman.
Newman ultimately opted out of the 2020 season after transferring from Wake Forest, disappointing scouts who were looking forward to seeing him play on a more established offense.
He will be an entertaining prospect given his size and arm strength. Coming in at 6'3" and 235 pounds, he is also mobile enough to take off downfield or extend plays with his legs.
Newman will still need to improve parts of his game before he can become a starter at the next level. His ball placement is inconsistent, and he needs to get more comfortable processing defenses, which will be vital at the NFL level.
Still, the Lions should take a look at him as a potential developmental pick, especially if they decide to sign a veteran quarterback rather than take one early in this year's draft.
Green Bay Packers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
The Green Bay Packers were exposed on multiple fronts in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps the biggest concern was their struggle to protect Aaron Rodgers from pressure.
David Bakhtiari isn't a guarantee to return at the beginning of 2021 after suffering a torn ACL less than a month ago. Rick Wagner and Billy Turner struggled at the tackle positions against Tampa's pass rush, so depth at the position is a bigger need than previously expected.
North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz is someone the Packers could consider taking on Day 2 of this year's draft. An imposing presence at 6'6" and 304 pounds, he made 32 consecutive starts at left tackle for the Bison, recently protecting Trey Lance's blind side.
Not only is Radunz quick on his feet and athletic for an offensive tackle, but he also stands out as a tenacious run defender. He uses leverage well and has great competitive toughness to block through the whistle.
Radunz could be an interesting long-term option at right tackle once Bakhtiari is healthy. The Packers will still be doing homework on cornerbacks and wide receivers at the Senior Bowl, but he could be a great value pick in the second or third round, especially given how he's impressed some scouts this week.
Houston Texans: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
The Houston Texans may not currently have a first- or second-round pick in this year's draft, but that could change quickly if they end up parting ways with superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Quarterback would instantly become a top need if he's traded. But regardless of what happens with their star, the interior of the offensive line will still be a huge need heading into 2021.
A handful of promising offensive guards are participating in the Senior Bowl, but Alabama's Deonte Brown turned heads at his weigh-in. Listed at a massive 6'3" and 364 pounds, he's one of the biggest players in Mobile this year.
Brown wins in the trenches with strength, which isn't surprising given his size. He handles his assignments in the run game well and possesses an excellent anchor that makes it almost impossible to bull-rush against him.
The Alabama guard still has limited lateral agility, and more technically refined defenders can disengage with good hand usage. But his size and strength would be a big upgrade for Houston's offensive line.
Indianapolis Colts: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
The Indianapolis Colts are back in the hunt for a quarterback heading into 2021. Fortunately, they'll have their fair share of options via free agency, trade and the draft.
General manager Chris Ballard will be doing his homework on every quarterback available, and the Senior Bowl has been a great opportunity for his staff to get an extended look at prospects like Alabama's Mac Jones.
Jones patiently waited to take over under center for the Crimson Tide, and he made the most of his opportunity. He finished the 2020 season throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing an impressive 77.4 percent of his passes.
While other quarterbacks in this class have more physical talent, Jones is near the top in terms of football IQ. He has a great feel for what the defense gives him, and his pocket presence allows him to make subtle movements to avoid pressure and deliver the ball with a clean throwing platform.
Ball placement, arm strength and athleticism aren't Jones' strong suits. However, the Senior Bowl will give scouts an opportunity to see what he can do without the help of an elite offense at Alabama.
The Colts may still make a move for a veteran quarterback this offseason, but Ballard and Co. could rethink that position if they like what they've seen from Jones this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
The Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn't be spending too much time deciding who to take with the No. 1 overall pick. What to do with their other first-round pick, however, will be a tougher decision.
Protecting their next quarterback, presumably Trevor Lawrence, will be a top priority. Offensive tackle is a pretty big need, especially if the team is unable to re-sign Cam Robinson in free agency, but any upgrades across the offensive line would be beneficial.
A few offensive tackles worthy of first-round picks are participating at this year's Senior Bowl, and Alabama's Alex Leatherwood could be a long-term option regardless of which position the Jaguars have him play.
Leatherwood has lined up at both guard and tackle for the Crimson Tide and has thrived during his time with the college powerhouse. He's a smooth operator in pass protection with clean footwork and good strength in his hands to pop pass-rushers and stay engaged.
Although he could also play guard given his 6'5", 312-pound frame and aggressiveness as a run-blocker, Leatherwood could be a suitable tackle for the Jaguars as they prepare to protect their next star quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Playing in their second straight Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs don't have a ton of glaring needs that need to be addressed. However, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes can never have enough weapons in their high-powered offense.
The Chiefs will need to reload a bit on offense, anyway. Both Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson will be free agents this offseason, and they could find a dynamic player in the draft rather than shell out money to bring either or both back in 2021.
Florida's Kadarius Toney is one of the top wide receivers at the Senior Bowl. At 5'11" and 189 pounds, he wins with excellent change-of-direction ability, footwork and a great feel for route-running. His tape regularly shows a player who can burn defensive backs with excellent routes to create space at the stem.
Toney is also a threat once the ball is in his hands with good balance and a willingness to lower his shoulder through contact. While he's not a jump-ball or vertical threat, he can thrive on short and intermediate routes.
With Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman winning with speed, Toney could carve out his own role in the Kansas City offense. That should excite the Chiefs front office, which should be spending as much time around him as possible this week.
Las Vegas Raiders: Shaka Toney, Edge, Penn State
The Las Vegas Raiders have their fair share of needs heading into the 2021 offseason, but rushing the passer continues to be a top priority.
Getting to opposing quarterbacks wasn't easy in 2020 as they finished 29th in the league with just 21 sacks. They haven't been able to generate consistent pressure since trading Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, so adding more pass-rushers will be crucial to improve the defense next year.
The Raiders could use Penn State's Shaka Toney, who has shown some exciting flashes as a pass-rusher this week. He finished his college career with 20.0 sacks and four forced fumbles after racking up five sacks in eight games this past season.
Toney shoots out of his stance and times his get-off well with the snap, allowing him to get a step on offensive tackles in pass-rush situations. He has the explosiveness and flexibility to bend the edge on his way to the quarterback, which is how he generates the majority of his pass-rush wins.
The concern for Toney is that he's a bit undersized at 6'2" and 238 pounds. This weekend will be a great opportunity for him to show his explosiveness off the snap is worth the trade-off for his smaller frame, and that could appeal to a Raiders team that desperately needs help rushing the passer.
Los Angeles Chargers: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma
The Los Angeles Chargers will have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason as a number of key players like Forrest Lamp, Dan Feeney and Mike Pouncey are hitting free agency. They also need to invest heavily in the interior of their offensive line to protect Justin Herbert and give Austin Ekeler help in the running game.
Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey could be a potential replacement on the inside of the offensive line. A three-year starting center for the Sooners, he has been a part of some of the most explosive offenses in college football the past few seasons.
Humphrey is a decisive blocker and attacks his assignments with good aggressiveness. While he's not an exceptional athlete and doesn't have the play speed to be a reliable puller on certain power-run concepts at the next level, his intelligence and play strength will make him a suitable NFL center.
If the Chargers don't want to bring back Pouncey, Humphrey could be a nice long-term replacement to snap the ball to Herbert.
Los Angeles Rams: Payton Turner, DL, Houston
The Los Angeles Rams were exposed on their defensive line in their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, giving up 188 rushing yards in the 32-18 loss.
Not having Aaron Donald 100 percent healthy was a factor, but it also highlighted just how important defensive line depth will be heading into 2021. Help on the edge will also be needed even if Leonard Floyd is brought back in free agency.
One player at the Senior Bowl who could help is Houston's Payton Turner. While not a household name, he has the potential to shoot up draft boards with a strong performance in Mobile.
Turner has excellent size and length, measuring in at 6'5" and 270 pounds with an 84-inch wingspan. He has experience playing on both the edge and on the inside of the defensive line, and his versatility and motor show up on film regardless of alignment.
Since he doesn't specialize at either position, some scouts may want to shy away from Turner and label him a "tweener". However, his versatility and effort could make him a valuable contributor on a defensive line that already has a superstar in Donald.
Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
The Miami Dolphins have a pair of first-round picks to work with this year. If they want to set up Tua Tagovailoa for success in his second season, giving him a familiar weapon would be a great way to get him more comfortable in the offense.
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith could have a chance to reunite with his former college quarterback if the Dolphins decide to pull the trigger. This week's Senior Bowl outing probably won't move the needle much for a top-tier wide receiver, but it will still be an opportunity for Miami to keep doing its homework on the Crimson Tide star.
Smith will have no problem getting open at the next level. He possesses elite change-of-direction ability and footwork, along with effortless acceleration to deceive defensive backs on all his routes. Despite his skinnier frame, he still has an impressive catch radius thanks to his length and body control, which also makes him surprisingly effective in contested-catch situations.
Some scouts will knock him for his frame, but Smith is such a technical and explosive receiver that he will be an immediate playmaker at the next level. The Dolphins could use a true No. 1 receiver on offense, and he could be just that.
Minnesota Vikings: Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State
The Minnesota Vikings turned things around in the second half of the 2020 season, but they were still unable to sneak into the playoffs. Though there were a handful of bright spots, including the emergence of rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the defensive line was a huge weakness.
Fortunately, Danielle Hunter should be back after missing the 2020 season with a neck injury. That will give the defense a much-needed boost in 2021, but adding a strong presence in the middle of the defensive line should still be a priority.
Florida State's Marvin Wilson could have gone pro last year, but he decided to stay another season with the Seminoles. He didn't tally a ton of box-score stats this past year, but he did tie a school record with two blocked field goals in a single game.
Wilson can be explosive off the snap and quickly get into the backfield. He did a better job using technique and active hands in 2020 rather than just relying on his size (6'3", 319 lbs) and quickness to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
While he's still improving as a run defender and has some issues with pad level, Wilson could be a solid presence on a Vikings defensive line that needs more playmakers.
New England Patriots: Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue
The New England Patriots have a lot of needs heading into the 2021 offseason after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
While replacing Cam Newton and adding more weapons for the next quarterback will be important, Bill Belichick will also want to find more instinctive playmakers on defense. An inside linebacker with a strong football IQ like Derrick Barnes could be a nice mid-round selection.
Barnes showed impressive click-and-close ability as an inside linebacker in 2020, displaying little hesitation when attacking downhill. That regularly allowed him to meet ball-carriers in the hole with plenty of momentum, leading to some big hits right at the line of scrimmage.
The Purdue linebacker also does a nice job meeting blockers at the point of contact. He keeps a wide base and uses his lower body to launch into blockers, preventing him from behind pushed back while giving him space to disengage and wrap up ball-carriers.
The Senior Bowl has been a huge opportunity for Barnes to show off his skill set on a more prominent stage, and he's made some plays during practice. His limited athleticism and length will prevent him from being a top draft pick, but his instincts make him a player who could interest Belichick.
New Orleans Saints: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
With Drew Brees expected to retire, the New Orleans Saints will begin the process of finding their next franchise quarterback.
Without a top draft pick, it may take a few years before they are able to find a suitable replacement under center. That won't stop the front office from studying any and every quarterback prospect in the next couple of draft classes, and that includes the group at this year's Senior Bowl.
One late-round developmental option is Kellen Mond. The Aggies quarterback steadily improved his efficiency as a passer during his four seasons in College Station, finishing with career-best marks in completion percentage, yards per attempt and sacks taken in 2020.
Mond has a live arm and has improved his ball placement the past couple of seasons. While he doesn't scan the field as well as other quarterbacks, he also doesn't make a ton of fatal errors and does a great job staying poised in the pocket.
His tape doesn't produce a ton of "wow" plays, but his competitive toughness and development throughout his college career make him an interesting project for a team like the Saints.
New York Giants: Rashad Weaver, Edge, Pittsburgh
The New York Giants could potentially lose a couple of key pass-rushers to free agency this offseason in Leonard Williams and Kyler Fackrell.
Adding more pass-rushers will be beneficial regardless of who comes back. As a team, the Giants ranked dead last in pass rush win rate (PSWR), per ESPN Analytics. Even situational pass-rushers in later rounds of this year's draft could give them an added boost.
Pittsburgh's Rashad Weaver likely improved his draft stock this week with practice reps like this one. A year after he missed the entire 2019 season due to injury, he became a consensus All-American in 2020 with 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in only nine games.
Weaver has an impressive frame for an edge-rusher, coming in at 6'4" and 265 pounds with a wingspan of almost 83 inches. His length and quick get-off allow him to gain ground quickly when rushing the passer, but he is still able to maintain leverage to drive offensive linemen backward.
At 23 years old with a previously torn ACL, Weaver doesn't have as much potential as other prospects, but he's already a formidable pass-rusher who could be a smart pick by the Giants in later rounds.
New York Jets: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
The New York Jets should strongly consider taking a quarterback with the second overall pick. However, even if they decide to stick with Sam Darnold, adding some weapons will be vital to turning the offense around in 2021.
With plenty of early draft picks, the Jets should take some extra time studying this year's class of wide receivers. The Senior Bowl features a number of talented ones, including Michigan's Nico Collins.
Collins had a productive final two years with the Wolverines, catching 75 passes for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns. Happy with the tape he put up in 2018 and 2019, he ultimately decided to opt out of the 2020 season to start prepping for the NFL draft.
The Senior Bowl will be a great opportunity to see how Collins has developed his game. The film shows a serious vertical threat with strong body control and athleticism to regularly haul in contested catches. His size at 6'4" and 215 pounds, along with his top-end speed, makes him difficult for defensive backs to contain deep down the field.
The Jets need another receiver who can stretch the field vertically, so Collins will be someone for them to continue evaluating in the coming months.
Philadelphia Eagles: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
The Philadelphia Eagles will almost certainly be watching all the wide receivers previously mentioned, but their secondary also needs some assistance this offseason.
Even after they traded for Darius Slay, that unit continued to struggle. It allowed a passer rating of 102.4 in 2020, giving up 27 passing touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Drafting another cornerback early, especially someone capable of playing in the slot, could help take some pressure off Slay.
Elijah Molden out of Washington has the kind of attitude defensive coordinators will love. Although he doesn't have impressive size at 5'10" and 190 pounds, he isn't afraid to get physical with receivers, make tackles in run support or attack the quarterback as a blitzer.
Molden's physical limitations will impact his ability to handle some of the more physically gifted receivers at the next level. However, he could be an upgrade for a team like the Eagles as a pure slot cornerback in nickel and dime packages.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame
There is a lot of uncertainty for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into this offseason, especially on the offensive line.
With center Maurkice Pouncey likely retiring and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva entering free agency, the Steelers need to add some younger talent. Tackle depth is always important, especially if they ultimately can't bring Villanueva back.
Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg will join a long list of former Fighting Irish linemen to play in the NFL. He has a frame that translates well for an NFL tackle at 6'6" and 302 pounds. While he isn't the quickest tackle prospect, he is one of the most fundamentally sound. His footwork is always deliberate, and he doesn't get beat by false-stepping in his pass sets.
The Steelers will need to find a long-term tackle option at some point in the coming years. If they've liked what they've seen from Eichenberg this week, drafting him would make a lot of sense.
San Francisco 49ers: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
A ton of key San Francisco 49ers were lost to injury in 2020. While they'll be getting a lot of their stars back next season, the secondary will need a big lift through offseason acquisitions.
Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, Ahkello Witherspoon and multiple other cornerbacks on the roster will be entering free agency. The 49ers will consider bringing some of them back, but the draft will give them another opportunity to add talent to their secondary.
Ifeatu Melifonwu has been showing off his size and length at practice this week with plays like this. His physical traits stand out since he measures at 6"3" and 212 pounds with an 80-inch wingspan. His size and length make it easy for him to blanket receivers, and his athleticism allows him to stay in phase while they run their routes.
He isn't a finished product and will need to work on his technique, especially in man coverage, but his potential would make him an interesting addition to the 49ers secondary.
Seattle Seahawks: Janarius Robinson, Edge, Florida State
The Seattle Seahawks could be losing some of their former defensive stars in free agency this year. Both K.J. Wright and Bruce Irvin will be hitting the open market, and it's unclear whether either will return.
Even if the Seahawks decided to bring them back, they are both over 31 years old and will need to be paired with younger pass-rushers who can eventually replace them. Seattle could try to draft a pass-rusher early, or it could wait for the middle rounds to pick up someone like Florida State's Janarius Robinson.
Robinson impressed with his measurements this week, coming in at 6'5" and 266 pounds with an impressive 87-inch wingspan and 11-inch hands. That size, combined with his power off the snap, allows him to push offensive linemen back and physically dominate the point of attack.
Although he wasn't a productive college player, Robinson still has the physical tools and strength to be an intriguing prospect. The Seahawks will need to take some time studying him in the coming months to see if he would fit in their defensive system.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
As long as Tom Brady is the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will continue to be Super Bowl contenders. Adding talented playmakers around him definitely wouldn't hurt, though.
Leonard Fournette is set to enter free agency, and while Ronald Jones II is still under contract, the one-two punch the running backs delivered created an effective running game. If the Buccaneers don't want to bring Fournette back, a promising rookie like Najee Harris could be an appealing alternative.
Harris showcases the patience to wait for his blockers and the vision to attack rushing lanes as they develop. His decisiveness allows him to pick up steam when hitting the hole, and his balance allows him to stay upright through contact.
With the ability to finish runs with elusiveness or strength, Harris looks like a future workhorse running back in the NFL. Pairing him with Jones would help the Buccaneers keep a strong running game and take some pressure off Brady.
Tennessee Titans: Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
The Tennessee Titans have looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders at times over the past two seasons, but they've hit some walls along the way. This year, it was a Baltimore Ravens offense that ran for 236 yards in a 20-13 wild-card defeat.
Finding more players on the defensive line who can help stop the run will be crucial this offseason. One such player participating in the Senior Bowl is Washington's Levi Onwuzurike.
The Huskies defensive tackle had some strong college performances but opted out of the 2020 season to start preparing for the NFL draft. He finished his final college season with an All-Pac 12 selection, recording two sacks and six tackles for loss.
Onwuzurike measured in at 6'3" and 290 pounds for the Senior Bowl. The tape shows a functionally strong player with explosiveness off the snap and good pad level to regularly win the leverage battle. That makes him a difficult defender to run at since he constricts rushing lanes and pushes offensive linemen into the backfield.
It's been a while since we've seen the Washington prospect on the field, but the Titans should be impressed with his explosiveness so far in practice.
Washington Football Team: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
Terry McLaurin has quickly developed into a true No. 1 receiver for the Washington Football Team. However, they currently don't have many other promising weapons at the position.
A new quarterback will likely be suiting up for Washington in 2021. But regardless of who is playing under center, he'll need more weapons at receiver to open up the passing game.
Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace could mesh well with McLaurin. He finished his college career with 205 receptions for 3,434 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Wallace is a deep-ball threat who can stretch the field vertically. While he doesn't have blazing speed, he has smooth acceleration and solid size at 5'11" and 193 pounds to be more physical downfield. He thrives in contested-catch situations, using body control and aggressiveness to attack the ball at the high point.
He would open up some of the more intermediate routes for McLaurin and the rest of the passing game.