Barry Bonds Thanks Hank Aaron for Being a 'Trailblazer' After MLB Legend's Death

Associated Press

Seven-time National League MVP Barry Bonds paid tribute to Hank Aaron after the Major League Baseball icon died on Friday.

In a message on Instagram, Bonds called Aaron a "trailblazer" who set "an example for all of us African American ball players who came after you."

The Atlanta Braves announced Aaron died at the age of 86.

Bonds and Aaron are forever linked by their standing as the two most prolific home-run hitters in MLB history.

Aaron held the all-time home run record for 33 years when he hit his 714th homer on April 8, 1974. He broke the previous mark of 713 by Babe Ruth. Hammerin' Hank retired after the 1976 season with 755 career home runs.

Bonds surpassed that mark on Aug. 7, 2007, for the San Francisco Giants. The 14-time All-Star didn't officially retire after that season, but he went unsigned as a free agent. He ended his playing career with 762 home runs.

Aaron is one of the most iconic figures in MLB history. He made the All-Star team in 21 consecutive seasons from 1955-75, won the NL MVP award in 1957 with the Milwaukee Braves and is still MLB's all-time leader with 2,297 RBI and 6,856 total bases.