    Barry Bonds Thanks Hank Aaron for Being a 'Trailblazer' After MLB Legend's Death

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    ** FILE ** Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron starts toward first base April 4, 1974, after hitting his 714th career home run to tie Babe Ruth's record, in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds, in Cincinnati. San Franciscio Giants' Barry Bonds moved within one home run of tying Babe Ruth on baseball's career home run list at 714. Hank Aaron holds the all-time record with 755 home runs. (AP Photo)
    Associated Press

    Seven-time National League MVP Barry Bonds paid tribute to Hank Aaron after the Major League Baseball icon died on Friday. 

    In a message on Instagram, Bonds called Aaron a "trailblazer" who set "an example for all of us African American ball players who came after you."

    The Atlanta Braves announced Aaron died at the age of 86. 

    Bonds and Aaron are forever linked by their standing as the two most prolific home-run hitters in MLB history. 

    Aaron held the all-time home run record for 33 years when he hit his 714th homer on April 8, 1974. He broke the previous mark of 713 by Babe Ruth. Hammerin' Hank retired after the 1976 season with 755 career home runs. 

    Bonds surpassed that mark on Aug. 7, 2007, for the San Francisco Giants. The 14-time All-Star didn't officially retire after that season, but he went unsigned as a free agent. He ended his playing career with 762 home runs. 

    Aaron is one of the most iconic figures in MLB history. He made the All-Star team in 21 consecutive seasons from 1955-75, won the NL MVP award in 1957 with the Milwaukee Braves and is still MLB's all-time leader with 2,297 RBI and 6,856 total bases.   

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86

      Hall of Famer and former home run king died this morning; 755 homers in historic MLB career is 2nd all-time

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'

      Barry Bonds posts tribute to Hank Aaron on IG: ‘Thank you for everything you ever taught us’

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bonds: Hank Aaron Was a 'True Hero'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs

      Howard Bryant
      via ESPN.com

      How We Can End Harassment of Women in Sports

      ‘This isn’t just a Me Too story’—@abbeymastracco shares what she’s learned from her own dark experiences, and how we can change ➡️

      How We Can End Harassment of Women in Sports
      MLB logo
      MLB

      How We Can End Harassment of Women in Sports

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report