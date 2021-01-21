Lions HC Dan Campbell Discusses Team's Identity at Passionate Press Conference

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated he will have a hard-nosed team with his fiery introductory press conference Thursday:

"Here's what I do know," Campbell explained. "This team is going to take on the identity of this city, and this city's been down and it found a way to get up. It's found a way to overcome adversity. So this team is going to be built on, we're going to kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we're going to smile at you. And when you knock us down, we're gonna get up, and on the way up, we're gonna bite a kneecap off."

He also said that no matter how many times the Lions are knocked down, they would be "the last one standing."

The Lions certainly need a change in mindset after three losing seasons under Matt Patricia. The squad finished 2020 ranked dead last in both points and yards allowed on the way to a 5-11 record.

The organization has had some quality seasons in the last decade but it hasn't won a playoff game since 1991.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Campbell will hope his attitude can help turn things around, sending a message to both the current players and potential free agents with his words Thursday.

The 44-year-old spent 10 years in the NFL as a player, including his final three with the Lions from 2016-18, catching 91 career passes as a tight end. He began coaching in 2010 with the Miami Dolphins and later served as the team's tight ends coach before going 5-7 as the interim head coach in 2015.

Campbell's last five seasons have been with the New Orleans Saints as the tight ends coach and assistant head coach, helping one of the most consistent teams in the NFL.

Detroit is hoping his resume and intensity will lead to more success on the field.