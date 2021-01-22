Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Conference Championship Picks & Predictions

0 of 8

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

For what it's worth, on each of the last four NFL Conference Championship Sundays, both favorites have either covered with impressive wins together or fallen short of expectations with close wins or losses together.

It happened most recently when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers easily disposed of the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, respectively, last January. The year before that, the New Orleans Saints were upset by the Los Angeles Rams and the Chiefs lost in overtime to the New England Patriots as a three-point fave.

Will that trend continue this year? Bleacher Report NFL correspondents Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski had better hope so, because their consensus picks are aligned this weekend as the Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills.

The gang is 5-4-1 against the spread these playoffs. Here's their attempt to pad that ahead of Super Bowl LV, along with some predictions regarding the top performers of the title round.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Thursday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.