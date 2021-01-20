Philip Rivers' Hall of Fame Credentials After 17 Seasons with Chargers, Colts

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Eight-time Pro Bowler Philip Rivers is hanging up his cleats after 17 seasons in the NFL between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

Speaking to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rivers officially announced his retirement.

"It's just time," he said. "It's just right. ... I can sit here and say, 'I can still throw it. I love to play.' But that's always going to be there. I'm excited to go coach high school football."

Rivers is one of the most decorated quarterbacks of this generation. He led the NFL in passing yards in 2010, and he won NFL Comeback Player of the Year and led the league in completion percentage during the 2013 season.

Rivers walks away from the NFL ranked fifth all-time in passing yards (63,440), fifth in passing touchdowns (421) and 14th in completion percentage (64.9). He made the playoffs seven times and led the Chargers to four consecutive AFC West titles from 2006 to 2009.

In the 2007 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, Rivers played through a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. The following season, he started all 16 games and led the league with 34 touchdown passes and a 105.5 passer rating.

Rivers' 95.2 career passer rating ranks 12th all-time, higher than Ben Roethlisberger (94.0), Kurt Warner (93.7) and Joe Montana (92.3).

Rivers was drafted No. 4 overall in 2004 by the New York Giants, who traded him to the Chargers on draft day for Eli Manning and three future picks.

After serving as Drew Brees' backup for two seasons, Rivers took over as the Chargers' starting quarterback in 2006. He made every start for his teams over the past 15 seasons, including the playoffs, a streak of 252 consecutive games.

Only Brett Favre's streak of 297 consecutive starts is longer among quarterbacks in NFL history.

The Colts signed Rivers last March to be their starting quarterback in 2020. The North Carolina State alum helped the team make the playoffs with an 11-5 record. He finished in the top 10 among quarterbacks with 4,169 passing yards, a 68.0 completion percentage and 7.7 yards per attempt.