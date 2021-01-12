    Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk Backtracks on Plans to Host 6,000 Fans at Games

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson takes a drink in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk issued a clarification after initially announcing he submitted plans to allow up to 6,000 fans to attend games at Canadian Tire Centre. 

    In a since-deleted tweet, Melnyk said his plan included "proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times."

    However, the Canadian province of Ontario issued an emergency measure that included a stay-at-home order because of surging COVID-19 cases in the area. The order will be effective Thursday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

    Melnyk responded by issuing a new statement that said the Senators "are committed to continuing the development of a plan that allows fans to safely enjoy NHL hockey in-person — but only when the time is right."

    The Senators open the season at home Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and have three more home contests before embarking on their first road trip.

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters Monday the league is expecting to incur billions of dollars in losses during the abbreviated 2021 season since games will have limited attendances or no fans at all. He added that wiping out the season altogether would've been less costly than forging ahead with the current plan.

    ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski reported in November some owners cited that reason as grounds to cancel the season. Bettman, however, successfully argued the long-term consequences from that plan would be far worse.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NHL Preseason MVP Odds 💰

      ▪️ Connor McDavid: +450 ▪️ Nathan MacKinnon: +550 ▪️ Auston Matthews: +800 📲 Tap for full odds

      NHL Preseason MVP Odds 💰
      Ottawa Senators logo
      Ottawa Senators

      NHL Preseason MVP Odds 💰

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Sens owner calls for 6,000 fans, backtracks

      Sens owner calls for 6,000 fans, backtracks
      Ottawa Senators logo
      Ottawa Senators

      Sens owner calls for 6,000 fans, backtracks

      Greg Wyshynski
      via ESPN.com

      Customized NHL Profile Pics 📸

      Find your team and show your allegiance by picking one of our 32 B/R NHL profile photos 📲

      Customized NHL Profile Pics 📸
      Ottawa Senators logo
      Ottawa Senators

      Customized NHL Profile Pics 📸

      Dropbox
      via Dropbox

      Zibanejad Had COVID-19, Uncertain for Rangers Opener

      Zibanejad Had COVID-19, Uncertain for Rangers Opener
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Zibanejad Had COVID-19, Uncertain for Rangers Opener

      NHL.com
      via NHL.com