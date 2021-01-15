Grading Every NFL Team's 2020 Draft HaulJanuary 15, 2021
Grading Every NFL Team's 2020 Draft Haul
Stunning performances from rookie quarterbacks, monstrous showings from first-year defenders and some late-round instant shockers lead the way as major storylines from the 2020 NFL draft class.
Draft classes need the benefit of multiple seasons of hindsight to formulate a proper grade. But with prospects like Joe Burrow and Chase Young—just to name a few—looking so good right out of the gates, it's easy to get an idea of where things are trending for most teams' draft classes.
First-year production, projected upside and the performance of the front office itself can help assign early grades to these draft classes. Did teams find instant contributors? Do they fit? Did the team maximize its picks? Was the plan to get instant production?
Those factors helped inform the following grades for every team's 2020 draft haul.
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 1, Pick No. 8: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- Round 3, Pick No. 72: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
- Round 4, Pick No. 114: Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 131 (from Texans): Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
- Round 6, Pick No. 202 (from Patriots): Evan Weaver, LB, California
- Round 7, Pick No. 222: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
The Arizona Cardinals landed one of the draft's most high-upside defenders with Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 overall, yet he played on only 34 percent of their defensive snaps this year.
Haason Reddick, the 13th overall pick in 2017, similarly struggled early and played sparingly before breaking out this season. But Simmons' blend of athleticism and size (6'4", 238 pounds) still offers encouragement for his long-term future.
Third-round pick Josh Jones was an interesting developmental prospect with upside, but he played on only 5 percent of Arizona's offensive snaps.
This looks like a wait-and-see draft class, as the Cardinals can only hope their two top-100 selections develop into cornerstones on both sides of the ball.
Grade: D
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 1, Pick No. 16: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Round 2, Pick No. 47: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
- Round 3, Pick No. 78: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
- Round 4, Pick No. 119: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
- Round 4, Pick No. 134 (from Ravens): Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California
- Round 7, Pick No. 228 (from Buccaneers through Eagles): Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse
A.J. Terrell had a chance to be the best corner from his draft class regardless of where he landed, and he came close during his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Terrell earned a 60.8 Pro Football Focus grade while permitting 71 receptions on 102 targets with one interception. Those aren't the most eye-popping numbers, but he's on track to be the top corner in Atlanta.
Second-rounder Marlon Davidson played only 132 snaps all season, while third-rounder Matt Hennessy played just 225. Mykal Walker played 386, albeit with a solid 74.0 PFF grade.
Atlanta's class has tantalizing upside as a new coaching staff takes over, even if it got off to a slow start.
Grade: B
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1, Pick No. 28: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- Round 2, Pick No. 55 (from Patriots through Falcons): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick No. 71 (from Chargers through Patriots): Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
- Round 3, Pick No. 92: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
- Round 3, Pick No. 98 (comp pick from Patriots): Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick No. 106 (comp pick): Tyre Phillips, G, Mississippi State
- Round 4, Pick No. 143 (comp pick): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan
- Round 5, Pick No. 170 (from Vikings): Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech
- Round 6, Pick No. 201 (from Bills through Vikings): James Proche, WR, SMU
- Round 7, Pick No. 219 (from Dolphins through Vikings): Geno Stone, S, Iowa
Talk about a rich-get-richer draft class.
The Baltimore Ravens, an established defensive powerhouse, almost predictably fell into LSU linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28. He responded with 106 total tackles and three sacks and looks like their future at the position.
Meanwhile, second-round running back J.K. Dobbins shoved aside Mark Ingram II in the backfield, rushing for 805 yards and nine scores on a 6.0 yards-per-carry average.
Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernay and Malik Harrison all played less than 35 percent of their respective unit's snaps by season's end, but they were long-term picks for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Baltimore landed two great values in the top 55 who immediately produced and an infusion of quality depth with the potential to grow into more later on.
Grade: A
Buffalo Bills
- Round 2, Pick No. 54: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
- Round 3, Pick No. 86: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 128: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
- Round 5, Pick No. 167: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
- Round 6, Pick No. 188 (from Browns): Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern
- Round 6, Pick No. 207 (from Ravens through Patriots): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
- Round 7, Pick No. 239 (from Vikings): Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
The Buffalo Bills walked an interesting tight rope with their draft haul.
Second-rounder A.J. Epenesa tallied only one sack while playing 27 percent of the defense's snaps, and fourth-rounder Gabriel Davis surprised by finishing third on the team in receiving with 35 catches for 599 yards and seven scores.
Third-round running back Zack Moss had 112 carries, scoring four times and averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He has the look of a long-term breakout alongside Devin Singletary.
The Bills didn't have a major need for backup quarterback Jake Fromm, but sixth-round kicker Tyler Bass hit 28 of his 34 attempts, including four of six from 50-plus yards. Epenesa needs some time, but this group's across-the-board rookie production suggests it has a bright future.
Grade: A
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1, Pick No. 7: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
- Round 2, Pick No. 38: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
- Round 2, Pick No. 64 (from Chiefs through Seahawks): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
- Round 4, Pick No. 113: Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame
- Round 5, Pick No. 152: Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia
- Round 6, Pick No. 184: Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor
- Round 7, Pick No. 221: Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB, Florida International
After signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in free agency, the Carolina Panthers went all-in on defense during the draft.
No. 7 overall pick Derrick Brown quietly had a strong season, playing more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps and posting two sacks. Second-rounder Yetur Gross-Matos played only 35.6 percent of the snaps but tallied 2.5 sacks.
Meanwhile, second-round safety Jeremy Chinn tallied 89 solo tackles and one interception. He allowed 41 catches on 54 catches while earning a PFF grade of 59.8.
The Panthers got some noteworthy early returns and plenty of reason for optimism for their defense moving forward.
Grade: B
Chicago Bears
- Round 2, Pick No. 43 (from Raiders): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
- Round 2, Pick No. 50: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
- Round 5, Pick No. 155 (from Browns through Bills and Vikings): Trevis Gipson, Edge, Tulsa
- Round 5, Pick No. 163: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
- Round 5, Pick No. 173 (from Ravens through Rams, Dolphins and Eagles): Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane
- Round 7, Pick No. 226 (from Raiders): Arlington Hambright, G, Colorado
- Round 7, Pick No. 227 (from Colts through Dolphins and Eagles): Lachavious Simmons, OT, Tennessee State
Cole Kmet got all the attention for the Chicago Bears in the wake of the draft. But the second-round pick fell behind Jimmy Graham in the pecking order and ended up catching only 28 of his 44 targets with two scores.
Meanwhile, second-round cornerback Jaylon Johnson allowed only a 56.4 completion percentage over 78 targets, although he did surrender five touchdowns.
Besides wideout Darnell Mooney, the rest of the Bears' draft class played sparingly. But the fifth-rounder surprised by finishing second in receiving behind only Allen Robinson II with 631 yards and four scores.
Chicago's first two picks clearly boast massive upside in the coming years as they get more reps, and Mooney's emergence bodes well for the Bears if Robinson leaves in free agency.
Grade: C+
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1, Pick No. 1: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Round 2, Pick No. 33: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- Round 3, Pick No. 65: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
- Round 4, Pick No. 107: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
- Round 5, Pick No. 147: Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame
- Round 6, Pick No. 180: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas
- Round 7, Pick No. 215: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
The Cincinnati Bengals hit the layup at No. 1 with Joe Burrow. Before suffering a season-ending injury, he appeared in 10 games while looking like the best rookie passer of the bunch, completing 65.3 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions to go with 32 sacks.
Cincinnati hit it big with Tee Higgins, too. The first pick of the second round led the team with 908 receiving yards and six scores, passing by A.J. Green in the lineup.
Cincinnati largely focused on defense with the remainder of its draft class, and third-rounder Logan Wilson seems to have starter-worthy upside. Even sixth-round pick Hakeem Adeniji got the nod as a starter late in the season because of injuries.
For a team in as deep of a rebuild as the Bengals, anything beyond Burrow panning out is icing on the cake.
Grade: A
Cleveland Browns
- Round 1, Pick No. 10: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick No. 44 (from Colts): Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- Round 3, Pick No. 88 (from Saints): Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
- Round 3, Pick No. 97 (comp pick from Texans): Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- Round 4, Pick No. 115: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
- Round 5, Pick No. 160 (from Colts): Nick Harris, OL, Washington
- Round 6, Pick No. 187 (from Cardinals): Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
The upstart Cleveland Browns put 10th overall pick Jedrick Wills Jr. into their lineup right away alongside free-agent addition Jack Conklin. He ended up playing 957 snaps, getting called for 11 penalties and allowing four sacks en route to a 61.5 PFF grade.
While second-round safety missed the year after suffering an Achilles tear during the preseason, third-round defensive lineman Jordan Elliott played nearly 30 percent of the snap in a rotational role, and fourth-round tight end Harrison Bryant caught 24 passes with a trio of scores. Meanwhile, sixth-rounder Donovan Peoples-Jones caught 14 passes for 304 yards and two scores and also had a role on special teams.
The upstart Browns got a strong showing from their top-10 pick and figure to see better returns as the class develops and returns to full health. It's a huge boon for a team that just won a playoff game and remains in the hunt as the guard changes in the AFC North.
Grade: B
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1, Pick No. 17: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Round 2, Pick No. 51: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 82: Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
- Round 4, Pick No. 123: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
- Round 4, Pick No. 146 (comp pick from Eagles): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
- Round 5, Pick No. 179 (comp pick): Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah
- Round 7, Pick No. 231: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison
The Dallas Cowboys got a predictably strong return on first-rounder CeeDee Lamb, although their offense went off the rails when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered his season-ending ankle injury. Still, Lamb finished second on the team with 935 receiving yards and five scores, although he caught only 74 of his 111 targets.
Unfortunately, the majority of the Cowboys' remaining draft class contributed to the league's worst defense. Second-rounder corner Trevon Diggs flashed at times but allowed five touchdowns. Neville Gallimore got in the rotation a notable amount and finished with a 52.1 PFF grade.
The same went for fourth-rounder Tyler Biadasz on an injured offensive line, as he earned a 53.5 grade.
The Cowboys' defensive picks might blossom under a new coordinator, but this class was top-heavy with the surefire star Lamb.
Grade: C
Denver Broncos
- Round 1, Pick No. 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick No. 46: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
- Round 3, Pick No. 77: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
- Round 3, Pick No. 83 (from Steelers): Lloyd Cushenberry III, OL, LSU
- Round 3, Pick No. 95 (from 49ers): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
- Round 4, Pick No. 118: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
- Round 5, Pick No. 178 (comp pick): Justin Strnad, OLB, Wake Forest
- Round 6, Pick No. 181 (from WFT): Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
- Round 7, Pick No. 252 (comp pick): Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
- Round 7, Pick No. 254 (comp pick): Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
The Denver Broncos made the draft plan clear: go all-in around quarterback Drew Lock. However, Lock stumbled in 13 games this season, throwing one more touchdown (16) than interception (15).
First-round receiver Jerry Jeudy tried to help, leading the team with 856 receiving yards and three scores, but he caught only 52 of his 113 targets. Meanwhile, KJ Hamler finished fourth on the team in receiving and scored three times in 13 games.
Elsewhere in the top 100, corner Michael Ojemudia saw plenty of playing time but earned a PFF grade of only 48.9. Lloyd Cushenberry III was thrown in as an instant starter on the line and earned a 40.5 PFF grade, while McTelvin Agim hardly played.
Like CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, Jeudy seems like he'll be a star for a long time, and whoever is under center for Denver moving forward will have plenty of weapons. But much about the class remains an unknown, which qualifies as bad value given the quantity of picks.
Grade: D
Detroit Lions
- Round 1, Pick No. 3: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- Round 2, Pick No. 35: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
- Round 3, Pick No. 67: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame
- Round 3, Pick No. 75 (from Colts): Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State
- Round 4, Pick No. 121 (from Raiders): Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky
- Round 5, Pick No. 166 (from Eagles): Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
- Round 5, Pick No. 172 (from Seahawks through Lions, Patriots and Raiders): Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State
- Round 6, Pick No. 197 (from Cowboys through Dolphins and Colts): John Penisini, DL, Utah
- Round 7, Pick No. 235 (from Eagles through Patriots): Jashon Cornell, DL, Ohio State
Some of the Detroit Lions' draft class was held back by poor coaching, while others just stumbled regardless. Third overall pick Jeff Okudah was a case of the latter, as he didn't come close to matching expectations en route to a 41.8 PFF grade, permitting a 77.4 completion percentage.
Running back D'Andre Swift was a bright spot, though, running for 521 yards and eight scores on a 4.6 yards-per-carry average. If the 35-year-old Adrian Peterson moves on this offseason, Swift should take over as the Lions' bell cow in the backfield.
Third-rounder Jonah Jackson emerged as a starter for the team and let up five penalties and four sacks. Sixth-rounder John Penisini got in on more than 50 percent of the defense's snaps but had a 41.4 PFF grade.
Okudah could turn things around and Swift is a starting workhorse, but the Lions' early returns on this year's draft class look rough, particularly since they had ample chances to make quality additions.
Grade: D
Green Bay Packers
- Round 1, Pick No. 26 (from Texans through Dolphins): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Round 2, Pick No. 62: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
- Round 3, Pick No. 94: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
- Round 5, Pick No. 175: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
- Round 6, Pick No. 192 (from Raiders): Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan
- Round 6, Pick No. 208 (from Titans): Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
- Round 6, Pick No. 209: Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana
- Round 7, Pick No. 236 (from Bills through Browns): Vernon Scott, S, TCU
- Round 7, Pick No. 242 (from Ravens): Jonathan Garvin, Edge, Miami
The Green Bay Packers made one of the draft's biggest shockers by trading up to take quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded with an MVP-caliber season, so the Love selection deserves an "incomplete" for now.
Second-round running back AJ Dillon missed five games and finished with only 46 carries, although he averaged 5.3 yards per attempt. Otherwise, most of the Packers' picks didn't play a meaningful role outside of special teams.
That didn't stop the Packers from winning 13 games and snagging the No. 1 seed in the NFC. While we can nitpick the decision to take a quarterback instead of immediate help at a position like wideout, the record and Rodgers' play speak for themselves.
What ends up happening with Love will ultimately settle the final grade on this draft class. If he's the eventual starter, taking him ahead of a 13-win season was a luxury. If he never sees the field and departs without getting Green Bay a meaningful return, it tanks the grade.
For now, consider it an incomplete.
Grade: B
Houston Texans
- Round 2, Pick No. 40 (from Cardinals): Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
- Round 3, Pick No. 90: Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida
- Round 4, Pick No. 126 (from Rams): Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
- Round 4, Pick No. 141 (comp pick from Dolphins): John Reid, CB, Penn State
- Round 5, Pick No. 171: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
The Houston Texans' odd rebuilding strategy under now-fired head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien left them with only five picks in the draft, so the return and value needed to be high.
But their first pick, Ross Blacklock, played less than 25 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with a 30.2 PFF grade. Jonathan Greenard also played less than 25 percent of the snaps and had one sack.
The backdrop to this class is the Texans protecting Deshaun Watson better thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade. But the immediate returns on the limited number of picks weren't great.
Grade: D
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 2, Pick No. 34 (from WFT): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
- Round 2, Pick No. 41 (from Browns): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
- Round 3, Pick No. 85 (from Eagles through Lions): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 122: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
- Round 5, Pick No. 149 (from Lions): Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State
- Round 6, Pick No. 193: Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State
- Round 6, Pick No. 211 (from Chiefs through Jets): Isaiah Rodgers, CB, UMass
- Round 6, Pick No. 212 (comp pick from Patriots): Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
- Round 6, Pick No. 213 (comp pick from Patriots): Jordan Glasgow, LB, Michigan
The usually savvy Indianapolis Colts stockpiled picks and came away with some interesting results.
Michael Pittman Jr. caught only 40 passes over 13 games but flashed clear upside to serve as a No. 1 receiver. Jonathan Taylor predictably emerged as a strong workhorse back, rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry.
Third-rounder Julian Blackmon played a big role, too, finishing with six passes defensed. Otherwise, the class didn't do much outside of special teams.
As expected, the Colts appear to have nailed their top-50 picks and snagged valuable depth with a chance at emerging in the future.
Grade: B
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 1, Pick No. 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
- Round 1, Pick No. 20 (from Rams): K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
- Round 2, Pick No. 42: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
- Round 3, Pick No. 73: DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
- Round 4, Pick No. 116: Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (Minn.)
- Round 4, Pick No. 137 (from 49ers through Broncos): Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
- Round 4, Pick No. 140 (comp pick from Bears): Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
- Round 5, Pick No. 157 (from Falcons through Ravens): Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn
- Round 5, Pick No. 165 (from Rams): Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
- Round 6, Pick No. 189: Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
- Round 6, Pick No. 206 (from Seahawks): Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech
- Round 7, Pick No. 223: Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis
The Jacksonville Jaguars, knee-deep in a rebuild, threw their early-round rookies to the wolves.
Ninth overall pick CJ Henderson flashed huge potential as a No. 1 corner, though he finished with a 57.9 PFF grade. K'Lavon Chaisson had nine pressures in a rotational role on the defensive, line and Laviska Shenault Jr. finished third on the team with 600 receiving yards and five scores.
The majority of the Jaguars' picks after the third round played notable roles in some fashion, largely on special teams. But it's hard to get a gauge on long-term projections for most of them in the midst of their roster turnover.
Still, the Jaguars appear to have a No. 1 corner, a strong addition to the pass rush and a viable long-term wideout, which makes for a quality return.
Grade: A
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1, Pick No. 32: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- Round 2, Pick No. 63 (from 49ers): Willie Gay, LB, Mississippi State
- Round 3, Pick No. 96: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
- Round 4, Pick No. 138: L'Jarius Sneed, CB/S, Louisiana Tech
- Round 5, Pick No. 177: Mike Danna, Edge, Michigan
- Round 7, Pick No. 237 (from Patriots through Broncos and Titans): Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane
When Clyde Edwards-Helaire fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, their offense was bound to get even more lethal.
The last pick of the first round appeared in 13 games, running for 803 yards and four touchdowns on a 4.4 yards-per-carry average and catching 36 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown.
Fourth-rounder L'Jarius Sneed got on the field for nearly 40 percent of the defense's snaps and picked off three passes, registering a 73.9 grade at PFF. Meanwhile, second-rounder Willie Gay played on only 25 percent of the snaps.
While the Chiefs didn't have many glaring needs, their draft picks were high-value and impactful, which is how a contender extends its championship window.
Grade: A
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 1, Pick No. 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Round 1, Pick No. 19 (from Bears): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick No. 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., RB/WR, Kentucky
- Round 3, Pick No. 81 (from Bears): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
- Round 3, Pick No. 100 (comp pick from Patriots): Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson
- Round 4, Pick No. 109 (from Lions): John Simpson, G, Clemson
- Round 4, Pick No. 139 (from Buccaneers through Patriots): Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
The Las Vegas Raiders seemed well-positioned to keep up with the arms race in the AFC West thanks to their five picks in the top 100. But it hasn't panned out that way.
Henry Ruggs III never seemed to find his footing, appearing in 13 games and recording only 452 yards and two scores. Damon Arnette struggled en route to a 41.7 PFF grade.
The Raiders traded away Lynn Bowden Jr. before the season even began, and Bryan Edwards played only 12 games. Meanwhile, a toe injury sidelined Tanner Muse all year.
Can this draft class turn things around a play a key role in the Raiders eventually contending? Absolutely. Better health is the first step toward actual development and seeing returns on the investments.
Grade: C
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1, Pick No. 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Round 1, Pick No. 23: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- Round 4, Pick No. 112: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
- Round 5, Pick No. 151: Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
- Round 6, Pick No. 186: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
- Round 7, Pick No. 220: KJ Hill Jr. WR, Ohio State
The Los Angeles Chargers took the least-hyped of the big three quarterback prospects in the draft and might have come out ahead of everyone.
Justin Herbert appeared in 15 games, completing 66.6 percent of his passes with 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. The booming arm and unexpected poise for a rookie were on par with Joe Burrow at worst, and the upside screams franchise passer.
Kenneth Murray ended up leading the Chargers defense with 107 total tackles, while Joshua Kelley finished second on the team in rushing, albeit on 3.2 yards per carry.
Getting notable production from the first three of six total picks is a big deal for any team. But it's even more pronounced for the Chargers because of Herbert, who's replacing longtime starter Philip Rivers.
Grade: A
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 2, Pick No. 52: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
- Round 2, Pick No. 57 (from Texans): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
- Round 3, Pick No. 84: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 104 (comp pick): Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 136 (from Packers through Dolphins and Texans): Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
- Round 6, Pick No. 199: Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
- Round 7, Pick No. 234: Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor
- Round 7, Pick No. 248 (comp pick from Texans): Sam Sloman, K, Miami (Ohio)
- Round 7, Pick No. 250 (comp pick from Texans): Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson
The Los Angeles Rams hoped a bevy of non-first-rounders could generate good value, if not help the contention cause.
Cam Akers struggled to break free of a crowded backfield but led the team in rushing by a single yard with 625 on a 4.3 yards-per-carry average. Van Jefferson was active for 16 games but finished sixth in receiving. Terrell Lewis only played 12.1 percent of the snaps, though he did generate two sacks.
Further down the list, sixth-rounder Jordan Fuller was a bit of a breakout player, logging 69 percent of the defense's snaps and picking off three passes en route to a 63.6 PFF grade.
The value here was largely questionable, especially with capable backs and receivers already on the roster, and there weren't enough flashes to suggest this class will have a large role in the future.
Grade: C
Miami Dolphins
- Round 1, Pick No. 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Round 1, Pick No. 18 (from Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
- Round 1, Pick No. 30 from (Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
- Round 2, Pick No. 39: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana
- Round 2, Pick No. 56 (from Saints): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 70: Brandon Jones, S, Texas
- Round 4, Pick No. 111 (from Dolphins through Texans): Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia
- Round 5, Pick No. 154 (from Jaguars through Steelers): Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina
- Round 5, Pick No. 164 (from Cowboys through Eagles): Curtis Weaver, OLB, Boise State
- Round 6, Pick No. 185: Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU
- Round 7, Pick No. 246 (from Chiefs): Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy
The Miami Dolphins spurred a rebuild by trading away Laremy Tunsil and came away with the above class.
Tua Tagovailoa overcame his injury history to appear in 10 games, completing 64.1 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Austin Jackson played nearly 80 percent of the offense's snaps and allowed four sacks with a 52.4 PFF grade. Noah Igbinoghene, the team's third first-round pick, played a limited role to a 37.1 PFF grade.
The immediate need for help meant offensive lineman Robert Hunt played 67.5 percent of the snaps, and he looked good in the process. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis played over 50 percent and had a strong 71.1 PFF grade. Solomon Kindley also played north of 70 percent of the snaps on the offensive line but allowed four sacks.
Despite the size of the class, it all comes down to Tagovailoa over the long term. He has the look of a franchise passer, but we'll see what the Dolphins do now that they happen to hold the third overall pick in 2021. The immediate return on the three first-rounders, plus landing some critical mid-rounders while managing to win 10 games, is a great sign for the future.
Grade: A
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1, Pick No. 22 (from Bills): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Round 1, Pick No. 31 (from 49ers): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
- Round 2, Pick No. 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
- Round 3, Pick No. 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
- Round 4, Pick No. 117 (from Buccaneers through 49ers): D.J. Wonnum, Edge, South Carolina
- Round 4, Pick No. 130 (from Saints): James Lynch, DL, Baylor
- Round 4, Pick No. 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
- Round 5, Pick No. 169 (from Saints): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
- Round 5, Pick No. 176 (from 49ers): K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami
- Round 6, Pick No. 203 (from Saints): Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State
- Round 6, Pick No. 205: Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
- Round 7, Pick No. 225 (from Jets through Ravens): Kenny Willekes, Edge, Michigan State
- Round 7, Pick No. 244 (from Packers through Browns and Saints): Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
- Round 7, Pick No. 249 (comp pick): Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State
- Round 7, Pick No. 253 (comp pick): Kyle Hinton, OL, Washburn
The Minnesota Vikings had a staggering number of picks, yet arguably no rookie on any team shined brighter than wideout Justin Jefferson. He was the best wideout in a class littered with quality performers, catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven scores while averaging 15.9 yards per catch.
In the background of that success, fellow first-rounder Jeff Gladney played 89.2 percent of the defense's snaps but struggled to a 50.1 PFF grade.
Ezra Cleveland played 57.4 percent of the snaps in front of Kirk Cousins, and Cameron Dantzler looked better than Gladney at corner while playing 56.0 percent of the snaps to a 70.9 PFF grade with two interceptions despite 67 targets. Fourth-rounder D.J. Wonnum played nearly 44 percent of the snaps and applied 12 pressures with three sacks.
The sheer number of picks improved the odds of finding meaningful contributors, and it worked. The Vikings appear to have landed one superstar, and several other long-term starters are already unveiling themselves.
Grade: A
New England Patriots
- Round 2, Pick No. 37 (from Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
- Round 2, Pick No. 60 (from Ravens): Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan
- Round 3, Pick No. 87: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 91 (from Seahawks through Texans and Raiders): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
- Round 3, Pick No. 101 (comp pick from Seahawks through Jets): Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
- Round 5, Pick No. 159 (from Raiders): Justin Rohrwasser, K, Marshall
- Round 6, Pick No. 182 (from Lions through Colts): Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan
- Round 6, Pick No. 195 (from Broncos): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
- Round 6, Pick No. 204 (from Texans): Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming
- Round 7, Pick No. 230 (from Falcons): Dustin Woodard, OL, Memphis
Kyle Dugger felt like the headliner of the New England Patriots draft class as the first player taken, and while he flashed over 51.2 percent of his unit's snaps, it's really all about sixth-round offensive lineman Michael Onwenu.
Onwenu stepped in as a starter and allowed just three sacks, earning himself an 84.3 PFF grade and a status as one of the draft's biggest outright steals.
Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and the rest of the class didn't end up playing major roles, though Uche did impress with 10 pressures while playing less than 20 percent of the defensive snaps.
The long-term results will say quite a bit more about this class, but the Patriots' top-60 picks seem on pace to be viable starters, and a late-round steal of an offensive lineman will make the outlook good for whatever the team decides to do under center.
Grade: B
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1, Pick No. 24: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan
- Round 3, Pick No. 74 (from Browns): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
- Round 3, Pick No. 105 (comp pick from Vikings): Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
- Round 7, Pick No. 240 (from Texans): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
The New Orleans Saints had the draft's smallest class, and the returns haven't exactly provided major value.
Cesar Ruiz played nearly 70 percent of the offense's snaps, and while he didn't allow a sack, he struggled overall to a 58.6 PFF grade. Zack Baun, after a shocking fall, hardly saw any playing time, and Adam Trautman caught just 15 passes.
One could likely argue the Saints were thinking about the long term and won't be too concerned with the poor results so far. But the limited class didn't exactly further contention notions this year, and besides Ruiz, it didn't flash encouraging long-term implications, either.
Maybe that changes as more snaps become available, but it's a tough outlook for now.
Grade: C
New York Giants
- Round 1, Pick No. 4: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
- Round 2, Pick No. 36: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 99 (comp pick): Matt Peart, OT, UConn
- Round 4, Pick No. 110: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
- Round 5, Pick No. 150: Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
- Round 6, Pick No. 183: Cam Brown, Edge, Penn State
- Round 7, Pick No. 218: Carter Coughlin, Edge, Minnesota
- Round 7, Pick No. 238 (from Saints): TJ Brunson, LB, South Carolina
- Round 7, Pick No. 247 (comp pick): Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota
- Round 7, Pick No. 255 (comp pick): Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia
The New York Giants entered the 2020 draft with the clear goal of building up the roster around Daniel Jones, hence the Andrew Thomas pick at fourth overall.
Thomas was a full-time starter right away and showed some encouraging signs, though PFF had him at 10 sacks surrendered and a 62.4 grade. Third-round pick Matt Peart didn't reach 15 percent of the snaps played. Fifth-rounder Shane Lemieux played in spot duty, allowing five sacks and posting a 32.2 PFF grade.
The other top-50 pick, safety Xavier McKinney, was only healthy enough to appear in six games, yet he managed a 70.0 PFF grade with one interception.
If nothing else, it would appear the Giants have a possible long-term starter at offensive tackle. And small sample size or not, McKinney has the look of a star.
Grade: B
New York Jets
- Round 1, Pick No. 11: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
- Round 2, Pick No. 59 (from Seahawks): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
- Round 3, Pick No. 68 (from Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California
- Round 3, Pick No. 79: Jabari Zuniga, Edge, Florida
- Round 4, Pick No. 120: La'Mical Perine, RB, Florida
- Round 4, Pick No. 125 (from Bears through Patriots): James Morgan, QB, Florida International
- Round 4, Pick No. 129 (from Patriots): Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte
- Round 5, Pick No. 158: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
- Round 6, Pick No. 191: Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
Like the other team in the Big Apple, the New York Jets tried to use the draft to build up the roster around a young franchise passer.
Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton allowed seven sacks, but his dominance in other areas led to a 74.3 PFF grade. Second-round wideout Denzel Mims was only healthy enough to play in nine games, yet he caught 23 passes at 15.5 yards per reception.
After the first two picks, fifth-round corner Bryce Hall had the most notable usage, checking in at 48.1 percent of the snaps and earning a 59.9 PFF grade. Sixth-rounder Braden Mann also stepped in at punter, attempting 82, landing 19 inside the 20-yard line and forcing 20 fair catches.
In all, it was a nice mix of production from all levels of the draft class with some clear-cut big upside as the years progress.
Grade: B
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1, Pick No. 21: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- Round 2, Pick No. 53: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
- Round 3, Pick No. 103 (comp pick): Davion Taylor, OLB, Colorado
- Round 4, Pick No. 127: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson
- Round 4, Pick No. 145 (comp pick): Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
- Round 5, Pick No. 168 (from Patriots): John Hightower, WR, Boise State
- Round 6, Pick No. 196 (from Bears): Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
- Round 6, Pick No. 200 (from Bears): Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
- Round 6, Pick No. 210 (from 49ers): Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
- Round 7, Pick No. 233 (from Bears): Casey Toohill, OLB, Stanford
The Philadelphia Eagles, due to a bevy of issues, ended up making a change at head coach after the 2020 season.
One of those problems was health. Jalen Reagor, for example, only appeared in 11 games and looked like a bad fit when on the field, finishing with just 396 receiving yards. The Eagles also turned heads with Jalen Hurts, who was shoved into action late in the season before completing just 52 percent of his 148 attempts with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Outside of those two, fifth-round wideout John Hightower had the most meaningful snaps in base looks, but he caught just 10 passes.
Call it a concerning instant return, although the conversation could change quickly if Reagor can stay healthy and the quarterback play improves. But the latter hinges on the health of the offensive line and scheme, and Hurts is not guaranteed to be the long-term starter while Carson Wentz is still in town, which could eventually make him a waste of a second-round pick.
Grade: D
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 2, Pick No. 49: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
- Round 3, Pick No. 102 (comp pick): Alex Highsmith, OLB, Charlotte
- Round 4, Pick No. 124: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
- Round 4, Pick No. 135 (from Titans through Dolphins): Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana
- Round 6, Pick No. 198: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
- Round 7, Pick No. 232: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska
The Pittsburgh Steelers hit on a few big ones in the 2020 draft, starting right at the top of their class with Chase Claypool in the second round. He erupted for 873 yards and nine scores to finish second on the team in receiving.
Third-rounder Alex Highsmith stepped up over 42.6 percent of the defensive snaps with 12 pressures and two sacks, while fourth-rounder Kevin Dotson didn't allow a sack over 358 snaps, per PFF.
The Steelers face a number of issues in the 2021 draft, especially with Ben Roethlisberger struggling, but Claypool and some notable upside from other members of the class paint a strong outlook for a rebuild.
Grade: B
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 1, Pick No. 14 (from Buccaneers): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
- Round 1, Pick No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- Round 5, Pick No. 153 (from Dolphins): Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia
- Round 6, Pick No. 190 (from Falcons through Eagles): Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
- Round 7, Pick No. 217 (from Lions): Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
The San Francisco 49ers immediately asked 14th pick Javon Kinlaw to help make up for the loss of DeForest Buckner and play 52.7 percent of the snaps, and he responded with 10 pressures and 1.5 sacks to earn a 54.1 PFF grade.
Brandon Aiyuk, another first-round product, wound up leading the team in receiving despite missing four games, catching 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns while standing strong among a deep overall wideout class.
This was a top-heavy class for the 49ers, which is what tends to happen when there is a void between first- and fifth-round picks. But Kinlaw figures to blossom into a star when Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are actually healthy beside him on the line, and Aiyuk has the look of a No. 1 option for the offense.
Grade: B
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 1, Pick No. 27: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
- Round 2, Pick No. 48: Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee
- Round 3, Pick No. 69 (from Panthers): Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- Round 4, Pick No. 133: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
- Round 4, Pick No. 144: DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
- Round 5, Pick No. 148 (from WFT through Panthers): Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse
- Round 6, Pick No. 214 (comp pick): Freddie Swain, WR, Florida
- Round 7, Pick No. 251 (comp pick from Dolphins): Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
The run of confusing first-round picks for the Seattle Seahawks continued with linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who played nearly 32 percent of the defensive snaps to a brutal 47.6 PFF grade.
Darrell Taylor, the team's second-round pick, didn't see the field. Third-round offensive lineman Damien Lewis had to play north of 90 percent of the snaps. He broke out given the opportunity and was especially mauling in the run game en route to a 70.2 PFF grade.
This is another top-heavy class for a contender, though the lack of returns for Brooks casts a middling light on his long-term outlook. Taylor's inability to get on the field also brings the immediate grade down. Lewis, at least, looks like he'll be a strong long-term presence in front of Russell Wilson.
Grade: C
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1, Pick No. 13 (from Colts via 49ers): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- Round 2, Pick No. 45: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
- Round 3, Pick No. 76: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
- Round 5, Pick No. 161: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
- Round 6, Pick No. 194: Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
- Round 7, Pick No. 241 (from Seahawks through Patriots): Chapelle Russell, OLB, Temple
- Round 7, Pick No. 245 (from 49ers): Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked the now-later tightrope incredibly well with their draft maneuverings.
Tristan Wirfs has already shown he can be a long-term starter at offensive tackle, playing 1,073 snaps in front of Tom Brady and coughing up just one sack while earning a stellar 82.2 PFF grade.
Antoine Winfield Jr., almost predictably given his namesake, was a full-time starter who finished third on the team in tackles with 94 total, plus three sacks, one interception and six passes defensed.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Tyler Johnson didn't have major roles while cast aside in favor of win-now veterans, but it's clear the schematic fit and upside are there for both.
Most teams would be happy just to nail down a player like Wirfs at a premium spot, which speaks to how impressive the overall haul is for Tampa Bay.
Grade: A
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1, Pick No. 29: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
- Round 2, Pick No. 61: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- Round 3, Pick No. 93: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
- Round 5, Pick No. 174: Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State
- Round 7, Pick No. 224 (from Browns): Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
- Round 7, Pick No. 243: Chris Jackson, S, Marshall
The Tennessee Titans got effectively nothing from first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson after he made multiple trips to the COVID-19/reserve list and committed a violation of team rules.
Kristian Fulton didn't play many snaps, either. Nor did Darrynton Evans or the rest. Seventh-round rookie Chris Jackson playing the most snaps of any rookie at 21.4 percent says it all about Tennessee's draft class.
So, too, does the fact the Titans couldn't get Wilson on the field despite starting tackle Taylor Lewan sitting on injured reserve.
There's still hope Fulton can realize some potential after playing in just six games, and Wilson himself has a high ceiling based on college tape and athleticism. But the immediate results are bad, and the future is cloudy.
Grade: C
Washington Football Team
- Round 1, Pick No. 2: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick No. 66: Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis
- Round 4, Pick No. 108: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- Round 4, Pick No. 142 (comp pick): Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
- Round 5, Pick No. 156 (from Broncos through 49ers): Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State
- Round 5, Pick No. 162 (from Steelers through Seahawks): Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
- Round 7, Pick No. 216: Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas
- Round 7, Pick No. 229 (from Broncos): James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State
Like the Bengals in front of them, the Washington Football Team hit an easy layup with Chase Young at second overall. He was a superstar as a rookie, generating 7.5 sacks and 23 pressures on his way to an elite 87.2 PFF grade.
The next pick wasn't too shabby, either. Antonio Gibson emerged as the leader in the backfield with 795 yards and 11 scores on a 4.7 yards-per-carry average.
But other than seventh-round safety Kamren Curl, Washinton played its rookies fewer than most teams. Curl played 73.1 percent of the snaps, surging to a 68.0 PFF grade via three interceptions and 78 solo tackles.
For those counting, that's a generational prospect on the edge, a star running back and potentially an emerging late-round steal, plus whatever comes of the rest of the class.
Grade: A