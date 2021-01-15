Grading Every NFL Team's 2020 Draft Haul

0 of 32

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Stunning performances from rookie quarterbacks, monstrous showings from first-year defenders and some late-round instant shockers lead the way as major storylines from the 2020 NFL draft class.

Draft classes need the benefit of multiple seasons of hindsight to formulate a proper grade. But with prospects like Joe Burrow and Chase Young—just to name a few—looking so good right out of the gates, it's easy to get an idea of where things are trending for most teams' draft classes.

First-year production, projected upside and the performance of the front office itself can help assign early grades to these draft classes. Did teams find instant contributors? Do they fit? Did the team maximize its picks? Was the plan to get instant production?

Those factors helped inform the following grades for every team's 2020 draft haul.