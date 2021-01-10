NFL Playoffs 2021: Updated Dates, TV Schedule, Game Times for Divisional Round

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The NFL divisional round schedule has been released, with two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.

Saturday's slate will begin at 4:35 p.m. ET with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Los Angeles Rams, followed by either the Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Sunday's doubleheader starts at 3:05 p.m. ET with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs playing either the Ravens or Cleveland Browns. The third meeting of the season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will close out the divisional round at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The matchups won't be finalized until after the Browns-Steelers game concludes.

The Chiefs, as the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, will play the lowest remaining seed. They beat the Ravens 34-20 in Week 3 of the regular season with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Green Bay will begin its quest to play in Super Bowl LV against a Rams team fresh off a dominant 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The health of several key Los Angeles players will be critical as the week goes on. Aaron Donald is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday after he suffered a rib injury in the third quarter.

Cooper Kupp also left the Seahawks game early with a knee injury that NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was diagnosed as a contusion.

The Bills and Saints will get to host their second playoff games after successful performances this weekend. Buffalo squeaked by with a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts to get its first playoff win since 1995. New Orleans had no problems in a 21-9 victory against the Chicago Bears.

The Saints outscored the Bucs 72-26 in their two regular-season meetings. Their last matchup was a 38-3 blowout for New Orleans in prime time on Nov. 8.