Video: Florida QB Kyle Trask Officially Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask announced Thursday on Twitter that he is entering the 2021 NFL draft.

Trask had one year of eligibility remaining, but after finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist this season, he decided to capitalize on the momentum.

In 12 games, Trask completed 68.9 percent of his passes for a school record 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions. He also rushed for three scores.

The Manvel, Texas, native threw for at least 300 yards in a game nine times and at least 400 yards five times this season. He also threw four or more touchdown passes in seven games for the 8-4 Gators.

Trask's college career ended on a sour note, as he went just 16-of-28 for 158 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in a 55-20 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday in his worst performance of the season by far.

While Trask didn't play well, his top four pass-catchers were unavailable because of COVID-19 or opting out of the game.

Trask figures to have plenty of competition at the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL draft, as Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones could all be part of it as well.

In his latest 2021 NFL mock draft, draft expert Matt Miller projected that Trask will go 19th overall in the first round to the Washington Football Team.

Washington has a clear need at quarterback after releasing 2019 No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins this week, and Trask could be the answer.

Trask may have had less competition in 2022 had he returned to Florida and put up big numbers once again this season, but with top weapons such as tight end Kyle Pitts and and wide receiver Kadarius Toney entering the draft as well, Trask may not have had the same success in 2021 as he did this season.