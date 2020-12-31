AJ Green on If Game vs. Ravens Will Be Last with Bengals: 'Anything Is Possible'

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will be a free agent after the 2020 season, and the 10-year veteran told reporters Thursday that "anything is possible" regarding his NFL future, including the possibility that his team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday may be his last with the franchise:

Green has played his entire 10-year career in Cincinnati after the Bengals selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons, averaging 79.4 catches, 1,173.3 yards and 8.1 touchdowns per year during that span. He posted career-highs of 98 catches, 1,426 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2013.

Cincinnati made the playoffs in each of Green's first five seasons, including AFC North titles in 2013 and 2015.

Injuries have beset the ex-Georgia superstar for much of the past five years. A hamstring tear suffered in Nov. 2016 forced him to miss the final six games of that season. A toe injury kept him sidelined for seven games in 2018, and torn ankle ligaments in 2019 prevented him from playing at all last year.

Green has played all 15 games this season but has struggled at times, catching a career-low 48 percent of passes thrown his way. He has 47 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The 32-year-old Green isn't entering free agency on a high note, but when healthy, he's been one of the best receivers in the game over the past 10 years.