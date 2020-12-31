Former Bears CB Michael Richardson Arrested on Murder Charge

Fred Jewell/Associated Press

Former Chicago Bears cornerback Michael Richardson was arrested Wednesday in Arizona and charged with murder, misconduct involving weapons and a felony warrant.

According to Salma Reyes of the Arizona Republic, Richardson is the suspect in the shooting death of 47-year-old Ronald Like on Tuesday.

Richardson spent seven seasons in the NFL from 1983 to 1989 and was a starting cornerback on the vaunted 1985 Bears defense, which carried Chicago to its first and only Super Bowl victory.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.