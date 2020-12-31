    Former Bears CB Michael Richardson Arrested on Murder Charge

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2020

    Ram's running back Eric Dickerson (29) comes up short of running room against Bears' defenders Mike Richardson (27) and Mike Singletary (50), on a second quarter carry by the Rams during the Sunday, Jan. 12, 1986 NFC battle at Chicago's Soldier Field. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
    Fred Jewell/Associated Press

    Former Chicago Bears cornerback Michael Richardson was arrested Wednesday in Arizona and charged with murder, misconduct involving weapons and a felony warrant.

    According to Salma Reyes of the Arizona Republic, Richardson is the suspect in the shooting death of 47-year-old Ronald Like on Tuesday.

    Richardson spent seven seasons in the NFL from 1983 to 1989 and was a starting cornerback on the vaunted 1985 Bears defense, which carried Chicago to its first and only Super Bowl victory.

                     

