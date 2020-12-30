Adam Gase Takes Blame for Jets' 32nd-Ranked Offense: 'That's on Me'

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has taken the blame for his team having the last-ranked offense in the NFL this season.

"It pisses me off," he told reporters Wednesday. "If there's one side of the ball I want to make sure is right, it would be that one. It has not happened, and that's on me."

Gase built his reputation as an offensive coach, most notably when he was the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator from 2013 to '14 with Peyton Manning as his quarterback.

Denver had the league's highest-scoring offense in 2013 and ranked second in 2014. The 2013 team set NFL records with 606 points scored and 76 touchdowns.

After moving to the Chicago Bears to become their offensive coordinator in 2015, Gase led Jay Cutler to arguably his best statistical season with 3,659 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and a 64.4 percent completion rate in 15 games.

Gase's stock rose to the point he was hired by the Miami Dolphins as head coach prior to the 2016 season. He led the team to its first playoff appearance in eight years during his first season, but went 13-19 in his final two years.

The Jets hired Gase in January 2019 in part after receiving a recommendation from Manning, per NFL Network's Jeff Darlington. The decision hasn't paid off for the franchise, who which has the second-worst record in the league this season (2-13).

New York's offense ranked 31st in points scored (276) and last in total yards (273 per game) last year. The unit is on pace to finish last in both categories this season with one game remaining.