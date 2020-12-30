Kenny Stills Reportedly Visiting Bills; 'Optimism' Veteran WR Will Sign Contract

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills is reportedly visiting with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per that report, the free-agent wideout "needs to pass through protocols, but optimism the deal gets done."

Stills, 28, appeared in 10 games for the Houston Texans this season, catching 11 passes for 144 yards and score. He was cut in November after going largely unused behind players like Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks.

For his career he's caught 310 passes for 4,843 yards and 37 touchdowns in eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2013-14), Miami Dolphins (2015-18) and Texans (2019-20).

Buffalo's interest makes sense. While Stefon Diggs is having a career year (120 receptions for 1,459 yards and eight touchdowns—Cole Beasley is week-to-week with a leg injury and John Brown is currently on the reserve/COVID list.

Both players could miss Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins, with the 12-3 Bills looking to secure the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. And with the status of Beasley and Brown uncertain heading into the postseason, adding a proven veteran like Stills would make sense for Josh Allen and the passing game.