    Kenny Stills Reportedly Visiting Bills; 'Optimism' Veteran WR Will Sign Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills is reportedly visiting with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Per that report, the free-agent wideout "needs to pass through protocols, but optimism the deal gets done."

    Stills, 28, appeared in 10 games for the Houston Texans this season, catching 11 passes for 144 yards and score. He was cut in November after going largely unused behind players like Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks. 

    For his career he's caught 310 passes for 4,843 yards and 37 touchdowns in eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2013-14), Miami Dolphins (2015-18) and Texans (2019-20). 

    Buffalo's interest makes sense. While Stefon Diggs is having a career year (120 receptions for 1,459 yards and eight touchdowns—Cole Beasley is week-to-week with a leg injury and John Brown is currently on the reserve/COVID list.

    Both players could miss Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins, with the 12-3 Bills looking to secure the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. And with the status of Beasley and Brown uncertain heading into the postseason, adding a proven veteran like Stills would make sense for Josh Allen and the passing game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      What does Matt Barkley's cryptic tweet mean?

      What does Matt Barkley's cryptic tweet mean?
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      What does Matt Barkley's cryptic tweet mean?

      Nick Wojton
      via Bills Wire

      Bills fans to attend Wild Card game? Company looking for playoff tester/swabbers ASAP

      Bills fans to attend Wild Card game? Company looking for playoff tester/swabbers ASAP
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills fans to attend Wild Card game? Company looking for playoff tester/swabbers ASAP

      syracuse
      via syracuse

      Mahomes Gets Week 17 Off

      Chiefs will start Chad Henne on Sunday after locking up the No. 1 seed in AFC

      Mahomes Gets Week 17 Off
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Gets Week 17 Off

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Josh Allen optimistic Cole Beasley can return for playoffs for Bills

      Josh Allen optimistic Cole Beasley can return for playoffs for Bills
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Josh Allen optimistic Cole Beasley can return for playoffs for Bills

      syracuse
      via syracuse