The MLB Players Who Will Define 2021

If Mike Trout and Mookie Betts are the standard-bearers of today's game, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr.—hat tip to Fernando Tatis Jr.—are likely to be their successors.

Soto and Acuna have dominated since making their debuts.

Soto ranks fifth in weighted runs created plus (152) since 2018. He also showed out during the 2019 World Series, hitting .333 with three homers, seven RBI and a 1.178 OPS.

The 22-year-old missed eight games at the start of 2020 after a strange COVID-19 testing experience but then led the NL in batting average (.351) and topped baseball in on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.695), OPS (1.185) and OPS+ (212) to finish fifth in NL MVP voting.

Acuna was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2018 before nearly finishing with a 40-40 season in 2019, falling three stolen bases shy. The 23-year-old then went out and hit 14 homers with eight steals and a .987 OPS in just 46 games last season.

He led the league in runs and steals in 2019 and finished fifth in NL MVP voting. He was 12th in his two other seasons.

Speaking of Tatis, he is already a megastar. The Dominican Republic native, who will turn 22 on Saturday, ranked fourth in fWAR in 2020. He tied for second in outs above average ust one year after tying for 260th out of 266 qualified players in that category.

Tatis got players to sound off on the unwritten rules, and he already has a Bolt24 commercial that alludes to that.

It has taken practically no time at all for Soto, Acuna and Tatis to stake their claims as franchise players and three of the most marketable stars in baseball. So, what's next for this terrific triumvirate?

There are a number of players who will be fun to watch in 2021. But Soto, Acuna and Tatis might well be at the top of the list because of their talent and charisma.

