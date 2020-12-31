The MLB Players Who Will Define 2021

The MLB Players Who Will Define 2021December 31, 2020
The calendar is about to flip to 2021, and everyone is ready to put a long and arduous year in the rearview mirror.
It also means it is time to start thinking about baseball again.
This week has been laden with drama, as the San Diego Padres made aggressive plays to land both Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. But while the hot stove has been cooking, the free-agent market remains quiet.
There will be a whole lot of action in the coming months, with marquee players finding new homes and the union and league starting to hash out the details for the coming campaign. In any event, they'll be back on the diamond practically before we know it.
The following is a list of players who could define the season. We chose them based on factors such as expected impact and hype, among other things. Some players were grouped together for added context.
Let's start with the two best in the game, shall we?
Mike Trout and Mookie Betts
It would be hard to start a "most definitive" list without Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.
The two star outfielders won two of the last three American League MVP Awards, with Betts—a member of the Boston Red Sox at the time—winning in 2018 and Trout winning the following season. Betts was also runner-up for the National League MVP Award in 2020, his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But their dominance goes far beyond accolades. Trout (46.8) and Betts (38.4) rank first and second in fWAR since 2015, Betts' first full season. The next player on that list is Francisco Lindor, with 28.9 fWAR. In other words, there is a massive gap between the two L.A. megastars and the field.
It will be especially intriguing to see how the five-tool standouts perform in 2021. Trout's Los Angeles Angels have incentive to get the best player in the game to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, while Betts and the Dodgers are hoping to repeat as World Series champions.
Trevor Bauer
Trevor Bauer is the best pitcher on the free-agent market. He is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and should command a hefty sum, perhaps even more than Gerrit Cole's record $36 million average annual value.
Bauer is also one of the most outspoken players in the game.
The North Hollywood, California, native got into quite the back and forth with MLB Network's Jon Heyman on Tuesday night after Heyman reported Bauer is seeking a five or six-year deal worth $36-$40 million annually. He also won a poll conducted by CBS Sports' Danny Vietti for best baseball Twitter user.
Of course, there will also be great expectations for Bauer on the mound. Bauer led the NL in ERA (1.73), ERA+ (276) and WHIP (.079) last year while leading all pitchers in hits allowed per nine innings (5.1). A major part of his success might have been heightened spin rates. Bauer ranked in the 100th percentile in fastball spin and 92nd percentile in curveball spin.
Where will Bauer sign, and what will he do for an encore? The answers to both questions will have major ramifications for the 2021 campaign.
George Springer
Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve (.629 OPS), Carlos Correa (.709) and Yuli Gurriel (.658) buckled in a 2020 season in which the team faced immense scrutiny following its sign-stealing scandal. But George Springer kept on chugging.
The Astros center fielder clubbed 14 homers and posted an .899 OPS just one season after posting career highs in homers (39), RBI (96) and OPS (.974). Now, Springer is the top outfielder on the free-agent market.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Dec. 21 that executives believe Springer will land with the New York Mets or Toronto Blue Jays. This is especially consequential because, as Passan noted, those two teams are expected to be big spenders...whenever the spending starts.
The Mets and Blue Jays have young rosters and are trying to advance their competitive timelines. That they would so vigorously pursue a 31-year-old center fielder who has had injuries in recent years speaks volumes about Springer's talent and two-way ability.
Blake Snell and Yu Darvish
The San Diego Padres figured to be aggressive in acquiring starting pitching this offseason, given Mike Clevinger will miss the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and Garrett Richards is a free agent.
Little did fans know they would be this aggressive.
The Friars landed Blake Snell and Yu Darvish within 24 hours, becoming the first team to acquire in the same offseason two pitchers who finished in the top two of Cy Young Award voting in any of the previous three years, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via MLB.com's Sarah Langs).
Perhaps even more impressively, general manager A.J. Preller gave up only two of the team's top 10 prospects (Luis Patino and Cole Wilcox). Now, the pressure is on Snell and Darvish to pitch like Cy Young candidates.
Snell said Tuesday he is excited to go deeper into games to see how good he is, per Andy McCullough of The Athletic.
Darvish, meanwhile, is coming off a year in which he led the NL in FIP (2.23) and added nearly two ticks to his fastball. The Padres also acquired Darvish's personal catcher, Victor Caratini, from the Chicago Cubs in the trade.
San Diego is going for it, and its ability to challenge Los Angeles in the NL West could be defined by how the new aces perform—and whether they stay healthy.
Top prospect MacKenzie Gore also deserves a brief mention, as the team's No. 1 prospect could very well hold down the fifth spot in the rotation.
Francisco Lindor
Last year, Mookie Betts was the top trade candidate in the game. The Dodgers acquired Betts from the Red Sox in February and promptly extended him, and then he helped lead them to their first World Series championship in 32 years.
Is something similar in store for Francisco Lindor?
All indications are Cleveland will deal the superstar shortstop prior to Opening Day. The question is not only where Lindor will end up but also what kind of return he will yield.
Lindor is in his final year of arbitration eligibility and will be a free agent after this season, and Buster Olney of ESPN reported league personnel expect him to get a lesser contract than what Betts received from the Dodgers (12 years, $365 million).
The team that acquires the 27-year-old will surely hope to extend him, but will it also part with significant assets to land Lindor? Of greater import: Will Lindor sign an extension, or might he prefer to test his value next offseason?
Regardless of how soon those questions are answered, plenty of eyes will be on the most valuable shortstop in the game.
Kris Bryant and Javier Baez
The Cubs have shown they are willing to sell assets to slash payroll.
Chicago non-tendered Kyle Schwarber and dealt Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini for Zach Davies and four prospects whose values will not be known for years to come. Additionally, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Tuesday the team is "extensively shopping" two-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, though president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wednesday that was not the case, per Nightengale.
What does this mean for Kris Bryant and Javier Baez? The stars will be free agents at the end of the season. They are also coming off the worst seasons of their careers.
Bryant ranked third in fWAR during his first five seasons, capturing the NL MVP Award in 2016 and posting an OPS over .900 in three separate years. But he had a .644 OPS last season and suffered a number of injuries. Bryant is also projected to make $18.6 million in his final year of arbitration, per Spotrac. That could make him tough to move—even if the Cubs hope to trade him.
Baez, meanwhile, is a two-time All-Star and terrific defender at the premium position of shortstop. He captured his first Gold Glove in 2020. The 28-year-old, however, also ranked dead last among qualifiers in on-base percentage. His .599 OPS was the lowest mark by 134 points since his 2014 debut campaign.
How will Chicago handle two of its core players? Will Bryant and Baez be trade bait all the way up to the deadline, or are the Cubs committed to making them franchise players?
Luis Patino, Brent Honeywell and Shane McClanahan
The Tampa Bay Rays are the defending AL champions. They are also without two of their best pitchers from recent years.
Tampa Bay declined its $15 million option on veteran right-hander Charlie Morton, who signed with Atlanta. The Rays then dealt Blake Snell to the Padres to cut salary. Now, we will see what the No. 1 farm system in baseball has to offer in terms of starting pitching.
Left-hander Brendan McKay should play a significant role after making 11 starts in 2019. But the trio of Luis Patino, Brent Honeywell and Shane McClanahan could define the rotation—this year and in years to come.
The Rays acquired Patino from the Padres in the Snell deal. The 21-year-old is MLB.com's No. 23 prospect and garnered some big league experience last year, including during the postseason.
McClanahan, 23, was thrown right into the fire, making his MLB during the postseason. He struggled out of the bullpen, giving up four earned runs (including two homers) in 4.1 innings, but Tampa Bay will hope he can be a regular contributor in the rotation.
Honeywell might be the most interesting figure. He has undergone four elbow surgeries since 2018, and the latest came earlier this month. The team expects the former top prospect to be ready for spring training, but how effective will he be? Honeywell made it to Triple-A in 2017, but it's fair to wonder whether injury issues will be too much of a concern for the 25-year-old.
Tampa Bay routinely churns out talent and bets on young players; it is what has made the Rays one of the most successful franchises in recent years. But the Snell trade could be a big loser in hindsight if their young pitchers fail to progress and the Rays take a major step back.
Josh Bell
The Washington Nationals' acquisition of Josh Bell has flown under the radar given it preceded the Padres' deals for Blake Snell and Yu Darvish.
Washington paid a steep price, sending Nos. 3 and 6 prospects Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 2021 season will serve as a proving ground for Bell.
The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2019, mashing 37 homers and driving in 116 runs to finish with a .936 OPS. It seemed the Texan had finally discovered the raw power that made him such a coveted player in Pittsburgh's pipeline.
But Bell regressed in 2020. His OPS plummeted to .669, and he also ranked in the 12th percentile in whiff rate.
Washington is betting the 2019 version of Bell will reemerge. Whether he gives the Nats a steady run-producer behind Juan Soto might make or break the team in 2021.
Wander Franco
Is the No. 1 prospect in baseball finally ready to make his debut?
Wander Franco has rapidly ascended to the top of the list in terms of minor league talent, and with good reason. He dominated High-A in 2019, hitting .339 with an .872 OPS as an 18-year-old.
Franco has a max 80-grade hit tool, per MLB.com, and the switch-hitting shortstop projects well as someone who should develop pop and plays plus defense.
Rays general manager Erik Neander said in November the team would not rush Franco to the bigs, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. But if Franco has a strong spring training and a hot start to his minor league campaign, he could press the issue.
Franco played five winter ball games in the Dominican Republic before he was sidelined with shoulder soreness and biceps inflammation, but he is expected to be ready for the season.
Nate Pearson
As previously noted, the Blue Jays are expected to be among the biggest spenders this offseason, but most of the focus has been on position players they could target.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Toronto is in on George Springer and that it could be the "biggest threat" to snatch DJ LeMahieu away from the New York Yankees.
What about the starting rotation, though?
Jays starters combined for 2.9 fWAR in 2020, but 2.4 of that came from only Hyun Jin Ryu and Taijuan Walker. They re-signed Robbie Ray, but Walker, Matt Shoemaker and Chase Anderson are free agents.
While Toronto figures to add starters, its pursuit of top position players might mean it will settle for tier-two arms. This is where top prospect Nate Pearson looms large.
The 24-year-old made four starts and five appearances in 2020, giving up 12 earned runs and five homers in 18 innings. He landed on the injured list for more than a month with elbow tightness but struck out five in two perfect postseason innings.
Pearson is a fireballer with a plus slider and developing changeup. But he will have to throw significant innings and be a contributor for a team hoping to contend. That is a tough ask for someone who experienced a physical setback and struggled with his command (6.5 walks per nine innings).
If Pearson is healthy, he could be a major asset. But if he struggles, the Blue Jays might be forced to add more pitching during the season.
Luis Severino and Chris Sale
Two AL East aces coming off Tommy John surgery.
Luis Severino and Chris Sale boast some of the best stuff of any pitchers in baseball. But health has become a real question for both of them.
After posting a breakout 2.98 ERA in 2017 and an equally stellar 2018, Severino missed nearly all of 2019 with rotator cuff inflammation and a lat strain before going under the knife in February. Sale had thrown at least 208 innings in each season from 2015 to 2017 but suffered a left shoulder injury in 2018. He was shut down in August 2019 and had surgery in March.
The Yankees and Red Sox need starting pitching, and each club is hoping its ace returns healthy. Severino, however, might not be back until June at the earliest, and Sale still has no timetable for his return.
How they progress and whether they can regain their form upon return could help paint the AL East picture.
DJ LeMahieu
DJ LeMahieu's influence on a lineup and clubhouse is evident. Just ask Yankees fans.
The veteran second baseman was the team's most valuable player over the past two seasons, racking up 7.8 fWAR and finishing in the top four in AL MVP voting in 2019 and 2020.
LeMahieu is one of the foremost contact hitters in the game, ranking in the 100th percentile in strikeout rate and 99th percentile in whiff rate. But he also found a power stroke with New York, knocking 19.3 percent of his fly balls out of the yard in 2019 and a whopping 27.0 percent in 2020.
The 32-year-old is a hitting genius, and while LeMahieu is not the same kind of defender he was with the Colorado Rockies, he offers positional versatility.
LeMahieu is also a domino this offseason. The Blue Jays' aforementioned pursuit of the two-time batting champion should force the Yankees to be more aggressive, especially since New York general manager Brian Cashman said re-signing LeMahieu is "a priority ... this winter's priority," per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. At the same time, the Bronx Bombers' continued focus on LeMahieu might limit their spending in other areas, and they could use starting pitching depth.
So, LeMahieu's free agency could have a drastic impact on the Yankees. It might also alter the trajectory of the AL East if he signs with the Blue Jays. And don't forget the Mets "recently contacted" LeMahieu, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Dec. 22.
The three-time All-Star should get a lucrative deal, and his destination could change the outlook of a division if not a league.
Lance Lynn
The Chicago White Sox were one of the first teams to make a significant acquisition this offseason when they traded for Texas Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn.
General manager Rick Hahn needed an impact arm in the rotation and was willing to part with one of the team's top prospects—Dane Dunning—to get a deal done.
Lynn was imperative for the South Siders. He is owed just $8 million for the upcoming season, per Spotrac, a figure that affords Hahn breathing room for another bat or a top reliever.
The 33-year-old had a 3.32 ERA and led baseball with 84 innings in 2020. He ranks fifth in fWAR since 2019. Plus, he has posted two of his three best strikeouts-per-nine-innings marks in the last two years.
Lynn's ability to be a frontline starter alongside Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel should shape the team's status as a contender for the World Series. A strong season might also push the White Sox to re-sign him.
Jarred Kelenic
Whereas Wander Franco might be the top rookie to watch out East, Jarred Kelenic could be the one to keep an eye on out West.
The 21-year-old has an .882 OPS in the minors and reached Double-A in 2019, finishing the season with 23 homers and 20 stolen bases.
Kelenic ends the year as MLB.com's No. 9 prospect even though he—like so many others—was robbed of a chance to play games in 2020. Still, he dazzled the Seattle Mariners with an explosive summer camp.
Like the Rays with Franco, the Mariners are unlikely to rush Kelenic to the majors. But his left-handed pop could be a boon to the lineup, and it is possible the M's will have back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners after Kyle Lewis captured that honor last season.
Mike Soroka
Mike Soroka came into 2020 as one of the eminent young pitchers in the majors.
Soroka finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting after going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 2019. He consistently overwhelmed opponents with a dominant changeup (.133 batting average against) and hard-biting slider while also deploying his sinker to pound hitters into the ground.
The Canadian right-hander was primed to lead the Atlanta rotation. But he suffered a torn Achilles in just his third start of the season. Soroka does not have a clear timeline, though he said in late August he wanted to be "pushing the envelope" in his rehab, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman.
Whether Soroka can pitch effectively will help define Atlanta's World Series hopes.
Atlanta took action to address the starting rotation this offseason, signing Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly. Top prospect Ian Anderson should be up full-time after an impressive debut in 2020, and Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson provide depth. Last but not least, left-hander Max Fried is coming off a season in which he finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting.
Still, Soroka could give Atlanta one of the best rotations in baseball and help push the organization over the top after it came up just short of reaching the Fall Classic last season.
Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman
The Mets have arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Jacob deGrom. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported they are seen as "the best landing spot" for Trevor Bauer.
Yet the success of the rotation could rest on the shoulders of Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman.
"Thor" looked like the next great pitcher in baseball in 2015. He went 9-7 with a 3.24 ERA in his rookie season and put together a couple of dominant postseason starts as the Mets made it to the World Series. The 6'6" right-hander then went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA in his sophomore campaign while leading the majors in FIP (2.29). But it has been a struggle ever since.
Syndergaard made just seven starts in 2017. He bounced back with a strong 2018 (3.03 ERA) but regressed to a 4.28 ERA in 2019 and underwent Tommy John surgery in March.
Stroman has had a different trajectory. The 5'7" right-hander ate innings early in his career with the Blue Jays, but—despite strong peripherals—he was defined by inconsistent results.
Stroman, however, was an All-Star in 2019 (3.22 ERA), the same year the uncompetitive Mets made a surprising move to acquire him prior to the trade deadline. Now, the Medford, New York, native is a vital mid-rotation piece.
Stroman opted out of the 2020 campaign and this offseason accepted a qualifying offer to return. Syndergaard, meanwhile, was already throwing from the rubber in November.
Whether or not the Mets land Bauer, Syndergaard and Stroman will have major roles to play if New York hopes to contend.
Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr.
If Mike Trout and Mookie Betts are the standard-bearers of today's game, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr.—hat tip to Fernando Tatis Jr.—are likely to be their successors.
Soto and Acuna have dominated since making their debuts.
Soto ranks fifth in weighted runs created plus (152) since 2018. He also showed out during the 2019 World Series, hitting .333 with three homers, seven RBI and a 1.178 OPS.
The 22-year-old missed eight games at the start of 2020 after a strange COVID-19 testing experience but then led the NL in batting average (.351) and topped baseball in on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.695), OPS (1.185) and OPS+ (212) to finish fifth in NL MVP voting.
Acuna was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2018 before nearly finishing with a 40-40 season in 2019, falling three stolen bases shy. The 23-year-old then went out and hit 14 homers with eight steals and a .987 OPS in just 46 games last season.
He led the league in runs and steals in 2019 and finished fifth in NL MVP voting. He was 12th in his two other seasons.
Speaking of Tatis, he is already a megastar. The Dominican Republic native, who will turn 22 on Saturday, ranked fourth in fWAR in 2020. He tied for second in outs above average ust one year after tying for 260th out of 266 qualified players in that category.
Tatis got players to sound off on the unwritten rules, and he already has a Bolt24 commercial that alludes to that.
It has taken practically no time at all for Soto, Acuna and Tatis to stake their claims as franchise players and three of the most marketable stars in baseball. So, what's next for this terrific triumvirate?
There are a number of players who will be fun to watch in 2021. But Soto, Acuna and Tatis might well be at the top of the list because of their talent and charisma.
All stats via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant.