Dwayne Haskins, Agent David Mulugheta Reportedly Part Ways After WFT Release

Following his release from the Washington Football Team this week, quarterback Dwayne Haskins mutually parted ways with agent David Mulugheta on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mulugheta confirmed the dissolution of his partnership with Haskins on Twitter:

Washington cut the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft after performing poorly in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers and seeing his record as a starter this season drop to 1-5.

Haskins' release also came on the heels of the team fining him $40,000 and stripping him of his team captaincy role after photos showed him violating COVID-19 protocol following the team's defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington started Haskins last week against Carolina in place of the injured Alex Smith. Had Washington won the game, it would have clinched the NFC East and a home playoff game.

However, the Panthers led early, and Haskins was replaced by Taylor Heinicke after going 14-of-28 for 154 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Washington lost 20-13, meaning it must beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 to win the division.

After a dominant 2018 season at Ohio State that resulted in him being named a Heisman Trophy finalist, Haskins took some lumps as an NFL rookie in 2019.

He went 2-5 as a starter and completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Although new head coach Ron Rivera had no hand in drafting him, Haskins remained the starter entering the 2020 season. Haskins started the first four games, but after going 1-3, he lost the job to Kyle Allen and then Smith when Allen suffered a season-ending injury.

Haskins started in place of the injured Smith in each of the past two weeks, but Washington lost both games by one score.

Overall this season, Haskins went 1-5 as a starter and completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With Haskins no longer in the fold, Washington is hopeful Smith will be able to start a win-or-go-home game against Philly in Week 17. If Smith can't go, Heinicke will earn his second career NFL start.

Haskins has had his issues both on and off the field since making the leap to the NFL, but his stay on the free-agent market may be brief, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Panthers and several other teams have shown interest in signing him.