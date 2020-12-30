2021 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

1 of 4

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears declined Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option, meaning that the 2017 first-round pick is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason. When he was benched for Nick Foles early in 2020, his departure felt like a foregone conclusion.

However, since Trubisky was reinserted into the starting lineup in Week 12, that perception has started to shift. The Bears are now on a three-game winning streak, and Trubisky is playing like a franchise quarterback should.

Trubisky has produced a passer rating above 97.0 in each of his last four games. Considering his career rating sits at just 87.4, that's a marked improvement. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, other NFL executives believe that Trubisky's resurgence will force Chicago to at least consider re-signing him.

"In the eyes of some NFL executives, Trubisky recently has played some of the best football of his career, making a case as to why Chicago will need to consider re-signing him," Schefter wrote.

Bringing Trubisky back would make sense for a couple of reasons. For one, it would eliminate the learning curve of another free-agent quarterback like Cam Newton, Philip Rivers or Jacoby Brissett. Secondly, the Bears still have a shot at making the playoffs this year. They're not likely to have a shot at one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft.

If Chicago can convince Trubisky to return on a short-term and perhaps incentive-laden deal, it could be a win-win for both parties. Trubisky would get another opportunity to prove that he can be the guy in Chicago, while the Bears would get a chance to build on their late-2020 success.

Prediction: Trubisky signs a two-year deal with the Bears.