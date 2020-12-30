2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects

0 of 3

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Once Trevor Lawrence finishes his Clemson Tigers career, he should begin researching places to live in the Jacksonville metro area.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are locked into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence has been viewed as the reward for having the league's worst record all season long.

Jacksonville's record can still be matched by the New York Jets, but the Jags will earn the top pick regardless of what happens in Week 17 because of their strength of schedule.

The Jets are guaranteed to pick second after a handful of victories by some of the worst franchises in the NFL over the last few weeks.

After Jacksonville and New York, there are four teams with four wins, four 5-10 teams and five squads sitting at 6-9.