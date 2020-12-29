    Dwayne Haskins Rumors: Former WFT QB Unclaimed on Waivers After Release

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
    Mark Tenally/Associated Press

    Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed on waivers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

    Washington announced Monday it was moving on from the 2019 first-round draft pick. Now, Haskins is set to be a free agent with one week left in the regular season.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Haskins is already receiving some interest from around the NFL.

    Despite the timing of Washington's decision, his rookie contract made it plausible that another team would scoop him up.

    Haskins threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60.1 percent of his passes over 16 games with Washington.

    More than his performance on the field, his biggest issue was a failure to put in the work off it. Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reported the WFT coaches could see his talent but grew frustrated that he couldn't maximize it:

    "What annoyed members of both [Jay] Gruden's and Rivera's staffs, people familiar with their thinking say, is that Haskins was not rude or indifferent. They never described a player who was arrogant, despite such suggestions outside team headquarters. Instead, they seemed confused as to why he wouldn't do the things most quarterbacks do instinctively — arrive early to the team facility, sit for hours in meetings and study opponents deep into the night. He had a sharp mind and grasped plays quickly but had trouble applying them in games. Some of the coaches blamed this on a lack of preparation."

    The final straw seemed to be Haskins' violation of the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He attended a private party while failing to adhere to mask guidelines, which drew a $40,000 fine and the removal of his team captain status.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Somebody is bound to sign Haskins because he still has a long career ahead if he can address the issues that hastened his exit from Washington.

    But Josh Rosen is a prime example of how being a former first-round pick only carries so much weight. Rosen is on his fourth team since entering the league in 2018, and he has largely been a victim of circumstance rather than creating the kind of drama that surrounded Haskins.

    Perhaps the former Ohio State finds a new home between now and the end of 2020. He might be better off waiting until the offseason to weigh his next step carefully.

