Report: Cubs' Willson Contreras Being 'Extensively' Shopped After Darvish Trade

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs appear to be clearing their books of high-priced contracts.

The team reportedly is shopping catcher Willson Contreras on the trade market, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, after already dealing Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres and non-tendering slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Per that report, Contreras is owed $5 million for the 2021 season, a figure that could rise to $7.4 million in arbitration.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.