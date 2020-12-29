    Report: Cubs' Willson Contreras Being 'Extensively' Shopped After Darvish Trade

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    The Chicago Cubs appear to be clearing their books of high-priced contracts.

    The team reportedly is shopping catcher Willson Contreras on the trade market, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, after already dealing Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres and non-tendering slugger Kyle Schwarber. 

    Per that report, Contreras is owed $5 million for the 2021 season, a figure that could rise to $7.4 million in arbitration.

                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

