NFL Mock Draft 2021: Examining Elite Prospects and Predictions for All 32 Teams

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Reports on Trevor Lawrence are so glowing they often seem like they must be hyperbolic. But when you watch him play, you get it.

He looks the part of a franchise quarterback and plays it incredibly convincingly. He authored an undefeated national championship season as a freshman, and he's helped Clemson enjoy a dominant 24-2 record in the two seasons since. He has 88 career touchdown passes against just 16 interceptions, plus another 17 rushing scores.

"Lawrence has everything NFL teams look for in a franchise signal-caller," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "At 6'6", he can make every throw with accuracy. He rarely makes mistakes. He can move around the pocket and throw on the run. Lawrence is the guy in this class."

Not every draft has a clearly defined top prospect, but Lawrence absolutely wears the label for the 2020 class.