NFL Mock Draft 2021: Examining Elite Prospects and Predictions for All 32 Teams

NFL Mock Draft 2021: Examining Elite Prospects and Predictions for All 32 TeamsDecember 30, 2020
The Trevor Lawrence draft is mere months away.
OK, so maybe the 2021 NFL draft isn't technically all about the Clemson quarterback, but he's sat atop this class for so long that he's the obvious starting point for any draft discussion—plus a shoo-in for the first overall pick April 29.
But the rest of the draft is less predictable, so naturally we're here to predict every pick of the opening round. Then, we'll spotlight the top three prospects on the board.
2021 NFL Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
3. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
4. Atlanta Falcons: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC
6. Philadelphia Eagles: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
7. Detroit Lions: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
8. New York Giants: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
9. Carolina Panthers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
10. Denver Broncos: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
11. Dallas Cowboys: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
12. Los Angeles Chargers: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
13. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Barmore, DE/DT, Alabama
14. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
15. New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16. Las Vegas Raiders: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami
17. Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
18. Indianapolis Colts: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
19. Washington Football Team: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
20. Chicago Bears: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
21. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
22. Cleveland Browns: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
23. Miami Dolphins: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
24. Baltimore Ravens: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
25. Tennessee Titans: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest
27. New York Jets (via SEA): Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State
28. Buffalo Bills: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
29. New Orleans Saints: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
31. Green Bay Packers: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Reports on Trevor Lawrence are so glowing they often seem like they must be hyperbolic. But when you watch him play, you get it.
He looks the part of a franchise quarterback and plays it incredibly convincingly. He authored an undefeated national championship season as a freshman, and he's helped Clemson enjoy a dominant 24-2 record in the two seasons since. He has 88 career touchdown passes against just 16 interceptions, plus another 17 rushing scores.
"Lawrence has everything NFL teams look for in a franchise signal-caller," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "At 6'6", he can make every throw with accuracy. He rarely makes mistakes. He can move around the pocket and throw on the run. Lawrence is the guy in this class."
Not every draft has a clearly defined top prospect, but Lawrence absolutely wears the label for the 2020 class.
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
It's not always easy to get excited about offensive linemen, but Penei Sewell is an exception to the rule.
While the 6'6", 330-pounder opted out of the 2020 season, the decision did nothing to diminish his draft stock. Frankly, his film was already so impressive he had nothing left to prove.
A day-one starter at Oregon, he was immediately with protecting Justin Herbert's blindside at left tackle. Sewell executed that task almost flawlessly. He allowed just a single sack across 1,376 snaps. He didn't allow any over 926 snaps in 2019 and yielded just seven pressures and two quarterback hits the entire campaign. He capped the season by taking home the Outland Trophy as the nation's top lineman as a true sophomore.
There might be sexier selections, but Sewell arguably has the highest floor in this class. Just like he did at Oregon, he'll walk into a starting gig and immediately upgrade the offensive line.
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Linebacker isn't always a needle-moving position on draft day, and perhaps that will push Micah Parsons down the board should someone try to move up for Justin Fields or one of the elite wide receivers.
But at least one linebacker has landed in the top 10 of each of the past three drafts, and Parsons should make it four in a row. He also opted out of the 2020 campaign, but like Sewell, Parsons had already shown enough to solidify his standing as an elite prospect.
"Parsons does a little bit of everything," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "... He can drop in coverage and stay with tight ends. He can be disruptive against the run and wrap up running backs turning the corner. And he can close on the quarterback when turned loose on a blitz."
Versatility is perhaps the most valuable trait in a modern linebacker, and Parsons has it in spades. It also doesn't hurt that over the two seasons he played at Penn State, he tallied 191 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.