NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Latest AFC, NFC Wild Card Picture and Vegas Odds

As previously mentioned, the Chiefs have already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC.We may not see starters like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the finale.

After winning on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills only need to win in Week 17 to lock up the No. 2 seed in the conference. While the second seed doesn't carry a first-round bye under the new playoff format, it would guarantee Buffalo home-field advantage until the conference title game.

If the Bills happen to lose, the Pittsburgh Steelers could swoop in and take the second seed. This is a big reason why the Steelers may not rest their starters in the finale.

"We'll ponder those possibilities [Monday]," head coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday, per Chris Adamski of Trib Live.

Similarly, the Packers only need a win over the Chicago Bears to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A loss or tie by the Seattle Seahawks would also give Green Bay the top spot.

If the Packers lose, though, the Seahawks or New Orleans Saints could claim the top spot. The Saints would secure the No. 1 seed with a Packers loss, a win and a Seattle win. Seattle can get it with a win, a Green Bay loss and a New Orleans loss or tie.

Whichever teams win the AFC South and NFC East will be locked into the No. 4 seed in their respective conferences.