Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Top Matchup Plays and Sleepers for Final Games

Most fantasy football leagues had their championship games in Week 16. That means you're either elated or dejected, depending on how things unfolded, if you're in the majority. However, some fantasy leagues don't hold their championship games until Week 17. And if that's your league, then you still need some advice.

Even if your fantasy league's season is over, perhaps you're considering playing daily fantasy in Week 17 and need some lineup tips for the final week of the NFL regular season. Either way, there are good matchups, bad matchups and sleeper plays for the upcoming week, just as there have been for each of the past 16.

Here's some start/sit advice for Week 17, along with some sleeper plays to consider. And remember, make sure to follow the news, as some teams may opt to sit star players for rest ahead of the playoffs.