2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar 1st-Round Prospects

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Both the collegiate and professional football seasons are nearing the final stages, which is to say most NFL teams will begin devising draft boards and strategies for April in earnest.

There are any number of storylines at the top of the draft, including the New York Jets weighing Sam Darnold's future with taking a top quarterback prospect at the No. 2 spot. However, teams picking at the end of the first round will also face consequential decisions.

Consider where the Minnesota Vikings were entering the 2020 draft. Fresh off a 10-win season, Minnesota had already traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills while cutting ties with cornerback Xavier Rhodes and watching Trae Waynes and other members of the secondary depart in free agency.

The Vikings hit big on Diggs' replacement in Justin Jefferson but seemingly reached to take former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st overall pick.

Gladney has allowed a completion percentage of close to 69 percent while also allowing eight touchdowns in coverage, per Pro Football Reference. His struggles have epitomized those of a Vikings defense that has experienced major regression amid injuries and inexperience. Needless to say, finding value at the end of the first round is imperative for contenders on the verge of potential overhaul.

The following is a full first-round mock, followed by a breakdown of a few prospects who might hear their names called at the end of Day 1.