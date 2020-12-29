2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar 1st-Round ProspectsDecember 29, 2020
2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar 1st-Round Prospects
Both the collegiate and professional football seasons are nearing the final stages, which is to say most NFL teams will begin devising draft boards and strategies for April in earnest.
There are any number of storylines at the top of the draft, including the New York Jets weighing Sam Darnold's future with taking a top quarterback prospect at the No. 2 spot. However, teams picking at the end of the first round will also face consequential decisions.
Consider where the Minnesota Vikings were entering the 2020 draft. Fresh off a 10-win season, Minnesota had already traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills while cutting ties with cornerback Xavier Rhodes and watching Trae Waynes and other members of the secondary depart in free agency.
The Vikings hit big on Diggs' replacement in Justin Jefferson but seemingly reached to take former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st overall pick.
Gladney has allowed a completion percentage of close to 69 percent while also allowing eight touchdowns in coverage, per Pro Football Reference. His struggles have epitomized those of a Vikings defense that has experienced major regression amid injuries and inexperience. Needless to say, finding value at the end of the first round is imperative for contenders on the verge of potential overhaul.
The following is a full first-round mock, followed by a breakdown of a few prospects who might hear their names called at the end of Day 1.
Full 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, BYU
3. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
4. Atlanta Falcons: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
5. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
6. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
8. New York Giants: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
9. Carolina Panthers: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
10. Denver Broncos: CB Derion Kendrick, Clemson
11. Dallas Cowboys: CB CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
12. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
13. Minnesota Vikings: Edge Kwity Paye, Michigan
14. New England Patriots: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
15. San Francisco 49ers: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
16. Las Vegas Raiders: Edge Gregory Rousseau, Miami
17. Arizona Cardinals: Edge Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
18. Indianapolis Colts: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
19. Washington Football Team: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
20. Chicago Bears: OG Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
21. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): OT/G Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
22. Cleveland Browns: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
23. Miami Dolphins: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
24. Baltimore Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
25. Tennessee Titans: Edge Jayson Oweh, Penn State
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Patrick Jones, Pittsburgh
27. New York Jets (via SEA): OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas
28. Buffalo Bills: CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
29. New Orleans Saints: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
31. Green Bay Packers: WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
32. Kansas City Chiefs: OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Asante Samuel Jr.
The level of talent at the cornerback position in the 2021 draft class is not quite the same as it was in 2020, when both Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson were off the board within the top-10 picks.
Still, there are an intriguing number of corners, with Samuel among them.
The son of former All-Pro Asante Samuel spent his college days with the Florida State Seminoles and almost immediately asserted his status as one of the better corners in the ACC. Samuel led the conference with 14 passes defended in 2019. He added three interceptions and six passes defended in eight games this year.
Samuel excels in man coverage and improved his breaks on the ball this season. He might stand to add muscle to his frame. But while Samuel does not press a whole lot in coverage, he can play in the slot and covers without much help over the top.
The Buffalo Bills could use help at outside corner opposite Tre'Davious White, and Samuel would be one of the steadier picks because he is solid and does not give up many big plays in coverage.
Prediction: Bills select Samuel with the 28th pick
Tylan Wallace
Wallace might be among the more highly regarded wideouts in the upcoming class were it not for a pair of knee injuries that have likely impacted his stock.
The Oklahoma State standout had 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns through the first nine games of 2019 but suffered a torn ACL in November. Wallace rebuilt his value this year, notching 53 receptions for 872 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.
But Wallace then suffered another knee injury which kept him out of the Baylor game earlier this month. He intends to play in the team's bowl game against Miami, per Nate Feken of KFOR. Still, it is worth wondering whether teams express reservations regarding the knee issues.
Wallace undoubtedly has the kind of downfield ability one might expect from a top receiver in the Big 12. He led the conference in receiving yards for the second time in his Cowboys career in 2020, displaying good speed and fairly steady hands.
A team that could use more explosive talent at the wide receiver position is the Green Bay Packers. Robert Tonyan has developed into a strong pass-catching option for Aaron Rodgers, but Davante Adams still carries the overwhelming share of the workload on his shoulders.
Wallace would give the Packers a big-play threat also capable of lining up in the slot and taking advantage of linebackers or nickels in coverage.
Prediction: Packers select Wallace 31st overall
Travis Etienne
Projecting running backs in the first round can be tricky, but Etienne has the pedigree to warrant a selection within the first 32 picks.
Similar to Kansas City Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Etienne has been a tremendously versatile weapon for one of the top offenses in college football.
The senior back has rushed for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry. He also has 44 receptions for 524 yards and a pair of scores. Those numbers come on the heels of a 2019 season in which Etienne had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 23 total touchdowns.
Etienne can serve multiple functions in any offense. This could make him an ideal late-round selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially with James Conner in the final year of his current contract.
Pittsburgh drafted Benny Snell in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, but Snell is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry and offers little in the passing game. The same can probably be said for 2020 fourth-rounder Anthony McFarland Jr.
Etienne would add another dimension to Pittsburgh's offense, which would probably be vital for Ben Roethlisberger in the final years of his career.
Prediction: Steelers draft Etienne with the 30th overall pick
All stats obtained via Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.