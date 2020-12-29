Fantasy Football Week 17: Best DFS Plays to Close out 2020

Fantasy Football Week 17: Best DFS Plays to Close out 2020December 29, 2020
In most season-long fantasy leagues, the playoffs have ended. While some larger leagues may hold their championship games in Week 17, most fantasy fans will have to turn to daily fantasy sports (DFS) for their fix in the regular-season finale.
Unfortunately, winning DFS contests in Week 17 isn't as simple as starting the best players at every position. With seven of the eight division titles and the AFC's No. 1 seed locked up, there's no telling which high-end starters will actually play in the finale or for how long.
The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, have already announced that some starters won't play against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.
"We'll rest some guys," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.
It's going to take a little extra legwork to produce optimal DFS lineups in Week 17, but we're here to help. We'll dig into some of the week's most critical games—where starters are virtually assured to play—and examine some of the best options, killer matchups and potential sleepers for the regular season's final slate.
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
DFS Value: $7,100 DraftKings, $7,600 FanDuel
The Los Angeles Chargers don't have a shot at the postseason and have little to gain in Week 17. However, they have nothing to gain by resting their players, which is why rookie sensation Justin Herbert is likely to suit up against the Chiefs.
Herbert, who set an NFL rookie record with his 28th touchdown pass on Sunday, has been a high-end fantasy play when presented with favorable matchups this season. With Kansas City likely to rest some of its key defenders in the finale, this should be one of those.
And it's not as if Herbert was bad when he faced the full-strength Chiefs earlier in the season. He finished that overtime loss with 311 passing yards, a touchdown throw, an interception, 18 rushing yards and a rushing score.
That was Herbert's first-ever NFL start, and it came with virtually no preparation, as starter Tyrod Taylor was ruled out just before the game. Herbert now has nearly a full season under his belt, and he should shine against Kansas City's B Squad on Sunday.
Philip Rivers, QB, Indianapolis Colts
DFS Value: $6,000 DraftKings, $7,300 FanDuel
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers struggled in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but he had a decent overall performance statistically. Against a very good Pittsburgh defense, he totaled 270 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Rivers will have a much easier matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. Only the Atlanta Falcons have allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Now, it's worth noting that Rivers and the Colts lost to Jacksonville in Week 1, but that was ages ago. Rivers has grown more comfortable with his supporting cast as the season has progressed, and he's had just one multi-interception game since that one.
Rivers and the Colts will also have plenty to play for in the finale. Indianapolis needs a win and some help to get into the postseason. If the Colts lose to the Jaguars, they're cooked.
Rivers is a bit of a sleeper play in Week 17, but he could be a contest-winner.
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
DFS Value: $9,400 DraftKings, $10,200 FanDuel
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was mostly held in check by the Green Bay Packers in Week 16—and by held in check, we mean he amassed a mere 98 rushing yards. The Titans lost that game, which sets up a pivotal Week 17 matchup with the Houston Texans.
If the Titans win, they'll be crowned AFC South champions.
This is an ideal development for fantasy managers, as Tennessee might have rested him if it had the division locked up. This is also a terrific matchup for managers, as Henry faces one of the most favorable matchups he has had all season.
no team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2020.
The last time Henry battled the Texans, he racked up 254 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns. While he might not reach that total again, it would be a major surprise if he isn't one of the best point-producers in DFS this week.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
DFS Value: $7,400 DraftKings, $8,400 FanDuel
As we've already mentioned, the Colts will have plenty to play for in Week 17. That bodes well for Rivers managers and should bode well for those rostering rookie running back Jonathan Taylor as well.
Taylor struggled early in the season but has come on strong over the second half. He has topped 70 rushing yards in each of his last five games and has scored in each of his last four. Against the Steelers, he produced 74 yards on the ground to go with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Like Rivers, Taylor has a very favorable matchup against Jacksonville. Only the Lions and Texans have allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs.
While Taylor is no longer a sleeper play at this point in the season, he's a bit more budget-friendly than a player like Henry. He's a high-end play that should still provide a bit of cap flexibility at other positions.
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
DFS Value: $4,900 DraftKings, $6,100 FanDuel
Managers looking for a full-fledged budget option should consider Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards. He took over the lead-back role against the New York Giants after rookie sensation J.K. Dobbins exited with a chest injury.
While Dobbins did briefly return, Baltimore could choose to limit him against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. If the Ravens win, they're in the postseason, and they'd likely prefer to be as close to full strength as possible.
Baltimore should also feel confident allowing Edwards to lead the rushing attack against Cincinnati. On Sunday, he racked up 85 rushing yards on just 15 carries. If he gets double-digit carries again this week, he could flourish.
Edwards amassed 101 rushing yards in Week 13 and followed that up with a two-touchdown performance in Week 14. He had two receptions and 78 scrimmage yards in Week 15.
Cincinnati has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
DFS Value: $9,500 DraftKings, $9,400 FanDuel
Unlike Edwards, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is as far from a budget option as you're going to find in Week 17. He's coming off a record-tying six-touchdown performance and will be one of the most pricey options in fantasy.
However, that doesn't mean that Kamara should be avoided this week. He'll be facing a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in a game that New Orleans has to have.
While the Saints have already locked up the NFC South, they still have an outside shot at earning the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. It would require a Packers loss and a Seahawks win, but there's still a chance.
Expect to see plenty of Kamara in the early goings, though his usage may taper off if the Saints jump out to a large early lead.
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
DFS Value: $9,200 DraftKings, $9,300 FanDuel
There's no hotter wide receiver in fantasy right now than Davante Adams. He has caught at least seven passes in each of his last four games and just reeled off 11 for 142 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee.
"I've said for so long that Charles [Woodson] was the best player that I played with," quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters. "... It's probably time to start putting Davante in that conversation because he is that type of player. He's a special player."
While Adams doesn't have an ideal matchup against the Chicago Bears—Chicago has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points (tied) to opposing receivers—it would be silly to sit him in any meaningful matchup.
While Green Bay is on the doorstep of securing the NFC's No. 1 seed, it doesn't have it quite yet. The Packers need a win over Chicago to beat out the Saints and Seahawks for the top spot, and all three play will in the late-afternoon window.
Expect Rodgers and Adams to start, and for Adams to be one of the better high-floor plays of the week. He had six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown the last time he faced the Bears—an off day for Adams, but a strong outing nonetheless.
Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
DFS Value: $5,200 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel
While Adams isn't anything close to a sleeper play, Giants wideout Sterling Shepard is. He could also be a contest-winner for managers looking to splurge at other positions.
Shepard racked up nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday and has now had back-to-back 50-plus-yard games. He also has a very favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in the finale.
No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts in 2020.
Furthermore, this is a huge game for New York. While the Giants sit at just 5-10, they still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East. If they win and the Washington Football Team loses in the Sunday night game, the Giants will take the division.
Expect offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to pull out all the stops against his former team, and that should include targeting Shepard early and often.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
DFS Value: $7,600 DraftKings, $8,000 FanDuel
As a team, the Minnesota Vikings have nothing to play for in Week 17. Rookie wideout Justin Jefferson does, however, as he's just 47 receiving yards away from breaking Randy Moss' franchise rookie record. It would be a mild surprise if the Vikings don't make a concerted effort to put Jefferson in the history books against the Detroit Lions.
"To be honest, couldn't be more proud," fellow wideout Adam Thielen said of Jefferson, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.
Jefferson should have a great shot at setting a new high-water mark for Minnesota rookie while also delivering for fantasy managers. Detroit ranks 30th in pass defense and has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.
While sitting injury-prone running back Dalvin Cook may be in the cards for the Vikings, expect Jefferson to get his shot at history.
Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers
DFS Value: $5,000 DraftKings, $6,300 FanDuel
Packers tight end Robert Tonyan only had one reception for 17 yards on Sunday, but he could be poised for a big DFS performance in the finale. Tonyan has caught touchdown passes in five of his last six games and will have plenty to play for.
As we've already mentioned, the Packers need a win over Chicago to lock up the NFC's top seed.
Tonyan will also have a favorable matchup, as the Bears have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points (tied) to opposing tight ends this season. While Chicago has been mostly good at defending wide receivers, it has struggled against the tight end position.
The last time these two teams met, Tonyan caught five passes for 67 yards and a score.
With the Chiefs potentially sitting Travis Kelce in Week 17, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller becomes arguably the top play at the position for the week. However, Tonyan may not be far off, and he's a more budget-friendly play that should still carry a high ceiling.
*Fantasy points allowed through Week 16 from FantasyPros.
