Fantasy Football Week 17: Best DFS Plays to Close out 2020

In most season-long fantasy leagues, the playoffs have ended. While some larger leagues may hold their championship games in Week 17, most fantasy fans will have to turn to daily fantasy sports (DFS) for their fix in the regular-season finale.

Unfortunately, winning DFS contests in Week 17 isn't as simple as starting the best players at every position. With seven of the eight division titles and the AFC's No. 1 seed locked up, there's no telling which high-end starters will actually play in the finale or for how long.

The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, have already announced that some starters won't play against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

"We'll rest some guys," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

It's going to take a little extra legwork to produce optimal DFS lineups in Week 17, but we're here to help. We'll dig into some of the week's most critical games—where starters are virtually assured to play—and examine some of the best options, killer matchups and potential sleepers for the regular season's final slate.