Ranking the NFL's Top 5 QB-WR Duos Entering 2021

0 of 5

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The modern NFL is dominated by high-powered passing games. A handful of teams with elite quarterbacks and wide receivers will continue dominating in 2021.

It often takes years for quarterbacks and receivers to develop trust and timing, but a few new pairings immediately established chemistry this season. In doing so, they propelled their teams to new heights.

To determine the best duos in the league, we're largely examining the production and playmaking ability of both the quarterbacks and receivers. We'll also take into account how defenses have been handling them as of late and how long they've played together.

Take a look at the five best quarterback-receiver duos heading into the 2021 season.