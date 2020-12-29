8 NHL Trades Still Haunting Teams Years Later

0 of 9

Bad trades.

They're the gifts that keep on giving...sort of.

In fact, fans of every team in any sport can probably concoct a list of deals—some certainly longer than others—that still make them shudder, no matter how long it's been since the transaction went public.

Don't believe us?

Ask a pre-2000s Boston Red Sox fan about Babe Ruth, question a 1970s Milwaukee Bucks fan about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or simply whisper the name Herschel Walker to a Minnesota Vikings fan from the early 1990s.

And then be prepared to duck.

Still, hockey has an inglorious collection all to itself.

Some of the greatest players in NHL history were bundled up and shipped during their prime years, including the one and only Wayne Gretzky, whose move from Edmonton to Los Angeles in 1988 effectively began another era of league expansion while starting the clock ticking on the end of a dynasty in northern Alberta.

That one came 75 days after the Oilers won their fourth Stanley Cup in five seasons.

They've won exactly one more in 32 years since.

To honor that paradigm-shifting deal, the B/R hockey glitterati got together to compile a list of trades that are still haunting teams years after they were made. But rather than simply rehashing cringeworthy horrors of generations past, we established a ground rule that players involved had to still be active or just recently retired—unless there was a particularly compelling reason to reach back even further.

Take a look at our collection and feel free to talk out your own team's angst in the comments section. This is a safe space, hockey friends.