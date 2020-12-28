3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

At the start of last season, the Miami Dolphins appeared to be one of the worst teams in football. They had stripped their roster of talent in the offseason and appeared to be tanking for a new franchise quarterback. They landed Tua Tagovailoa in the draft and looked to begin their rebuild during the 2020 season.

However, Miami's rebuild really began with the hiring of head coach Brian Flores, who made last year's talent-starved team a competitive one. With some key pieces added this past offseason—like Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy—the Dolphins became a potential playoff contender.

Saturday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders moved Miami to 10-5 on the season and in control of a wild-card slot. If they win in Week 17, the Dolphins are in the postseason, and that's the biggest thing to take out of Week 16.

Here's what else we learned from Miami's 26-25 win over Las Vegas.