    Washington vs. Eagles Flexed to SNF; Updated Week 17 Schedule Released

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020
    Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) smiles after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
    Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

    The winner of the NFC East will be decided on Sunday Night Football in Week 17.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the full Week 17 slate, and the Washington Football Team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's nightcap. While the Eagles have been eliminated from playoff contention, Washington would clinch the division crown with a victory.

    The stakes are fairly simple for the NFC East.

    If Washington wins this game, it is the champion. If it loses, the winner of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be the champion. So, the Giants will be the NFC East champions at an abysmal 6-10 if the latter scenario unfolds.

    The biggest question for Washington will be who plays quarterback.

    Dwayne Haskins Jr. started for the injured Alex Smith in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers but was benched for Taylor Heinicke after going just 14-of-28 for 154 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Heinicke was much better at 12-of-19 for 137 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions but was taking online classes at Old Dominion before Washington signed him weeks ago.

    Smith figures to play if he is healthy, but it may be up to Washington's defense if it plans on winning the division.

    Whether Chase Young and Co. can slow Jalen Hurts on Sunday night could decide which team with a losing record will represent the division in the playoffs.

