2021 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

The gruesome compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle that ended Dak Prescott's season may call into question his availability for the start of the 2021 season but what is not is the work he is putting in to be as ready as possible when that time comes, per Jori Epstein of USA Today.

Counting the small victories on his road to recovery, Prescott will do everything in his power to be ready by kickoff next September. The question remains whether it will be in a Dallas Cowboys uniform or that of another team.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones reiterated in an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (h/t Dallas Morning News) that there is no nervousness or hesitation to sign the 2016 draft pick.

"We’re not nervous to sign Dak. I think his makeup is all the right things. He’s an amazing man off the field, he’s a great leader in our locker room, a great player and that’s why we’ve wanted to sign him long term..." He would go on to blame the salary cap hit as the one thing holding up negotiations.

Prescott started off 2020 at his statistical best. He lit up the league, netting three consecutive 450-yard games and, although he has not played in two months, still has more touchdowns than division rival Daniel Jones of the New York Giants.

As beloved as he is in the Cowboys locker room, and as much of a locker room leader as he is touted by his teammates, it would seem highly unlikely he does not end up back with the team as part of a long-term deal. Both Jones and father Jerry are master negotiators and Prescott has made it clear that he wants to remain in Dallas.

The two sides will work things out and the next time Prescott is able to suit up, it will be with the blue star on the side of his helmet.

Projection: Re-signs with Dallas