2021 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

2021 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most InterestDecember 28, 2020
NFL free agency is the time of year in which franchises re-examine their rosters and look for the pieces that will help them improve, evolve and hopefully, earn a Super Bowl ring in the coming year. For some teams, it is an excuse to restock talent. For others, it is the opportunity to pluck one player from another team, fill a hole on their roster and take the next step toward a world championship.
This offseason, several recognizable stars will enter free agency, their destinations not immediately known.
Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky find themselves uncertain of their destinations while a highly valued pass rusher like Shaq Barrett will command attention, and dollars, from a team one cog away from the big game.
In preparation for the transaction-heavy period of the NFL calendar, take a look at these highly sought-after impending free agents and where they may end up next.
Dak Prescott
The gruesome compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle that ended Dak Prescott's season may call into question his availability for the start of the 2021 season but what is not is the work he is putting in to be as ready as possible when that time comes, per Jori Epstein of USA Today.
Counting the small victories on his road to recovery, Prescott will do everything in his power to be ready by kickoff next September. The question remains whether it will be in a Dallas Cowboys uniform or that of another team.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones reiterated in an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (h/t Dallas Morning News) that there is no nervousness or hesitation to sign the 2016 draft pick.
"We’re not nervous to sign Dak. I think his makeup is all the right things. He’s an amazing man off the field, he’s a great leader in our locker room, a great player and that’s why we’ve wanted to sign him long term..." He would go on to blame the salary cap hit as the one thing holding up negotiations.
Prescott started off 2020 at his statistical best. He lit up the league, netting three consecutive 450-yard games and, although he has not played in two months, still has more touchdowns than division rival Daniel Jones of the New York Giants.
As beloved as he is in the Cowboys locker room, and as much of a locker room leader as he is touted by his teammates, it would seem highly unlikely he does not end up back with the team as part of a long-term deal. Both Jones and father Jerry are master negotiators and Prescott has made it clear that he wants to remain in Dallas.
The two sides will work things out and the next time Prescott is able to suit up, it will be with the blue star on the side of his helmet.
Projection: Re-signs with Dallas
David Bakhtiari
David Bakhtiari is the best tackle in football and a key component to the offensive success of the Green Bay Packers in 2020.
The top-ranked tackle according to PFF, he has allowed zero sacks and committed only four penalties all season. More importantly, he has kept Rodgers clean and allowed the future Hall of Famer to find the open receiver and push the ball downfield when possible.
The only thing that could irritate Rodgers more than drafting Jordan Love in the first round is letting his big, powerful and dominant tackle walk in free agency.
Bakhtiari will command big money and will likely field several offers looking for an all-world offensive lineman to help protect their own franchise QBs. When all is said and done, though, expect Bakhtiari to return to the only team he has ever known as Green Bay continues to chase Rodgers' second Lombardi trophy.
Projection: Re-signs with the Packers
Shaq Barrett
Shaquil Barrett had a monster season in 2019, amassing 19.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and interception and 58 tackles. While his numbers have not lived up to those this year, he is still a disruptive force on the defensive side of the ball for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one that must be accounted for on every play before he pummels the QB and forces a turnover.
The dropoff in numbers, though, may prove to be just enough for the Bucs’ front office to re-evaluate whether Barrett is worth dealing out a big contract for in the offseason, especially as the team loads up on help for Tom Brady on the opposite side of the ball.
Given how valuable pass rushers are in today’s NFL, there will be a demand for Barrett’s services.
Perhaps with another Super Bowl contender.
The Tennessee Titans have struggled at rushing the passer throughout the season and currently the league-worst in terms of third-down pass rush. Vic Beasley from Atlanta and Jadeveon Clowney from Seattle were brought in specifically to help shore up that area of the defense but injuries and lackluster play have made for diminishing returns.
Bringing in an explosive player like Barrett would help give the defense the jolt it needs so it does not go up to Green Bay and get smacked the way it did Sunday night, by a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, who can pick the defense apart if there is no concern for a rush.
Tampa Bay, suddenly a spender in the league, may throw money at Barrett but with the attention in that organization very clearly on the offensive side of the ball, look for the explosive rusher to find a home elsewhere, with a team that very seriously needs his services.
Projection: Signs with the Titans
Mitchell Trubisky
Mitchell Trubisky's subpar play earlier this season got him benched in favor of Nick Foles, despite a 3-0 record. The Bears proceeded to fall into a slump that threatened their playoff chances and the future of head coach Matt Nagy.
An injury to Foles in week 11 allowed the former No. 2 overall pick to resume his role as starting QB for the Bears and all he managed to do was light a fire under the offense that has scored less than 30 points in only one of the last five games, of which Chicago won four.
While a great deal of that sudden offensive onslaught can be attributed to recommitting to the run game, and the excellent play of back David Montgomery, there is no denying that the team that has taken the field since week 12 is wholly different than what it had been under Foles.
Which begs the question: after Chicago declined Trubisky's fifth-year option, making him a free agent, does the storied franchise break the bank to re-sign him.
Inconsistent play and questionable decision making are still trademarks of the University of North Carolina standout, but it is impossible to deny how much of a difference-maker he has been for a Bears team that figures to be an extremely difficult out if they make it into the postseason.
Trubisky has not had a game with less-than a 97 QB rating over the last four weeks. While those games have come against Detroit, Houston, Minnesota and Jacksonville, you can only beat the teams on your schedule.
Will he have to play infinitely better than he ever has if the Bears hope to beat the Packers and cash their ticket to the playoffs?
Absolutely.
Is the team playing well enough, under him and the chemistry he has with the aforementioned Montgomery?
Yes.
And that may be just enough to land him back in Chicago come September. Even if he is not the anointed starter.
Projection: Re-signs with Chicago
Jam-Packed Wide Receiver Group
Chicago's Allen Robinson, Detroit's Kenny Golladay, Pittsburgh's JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin are all set to hit free agency this offseason and demand for the wideouts should be high.
Robinson was the subject of trade talks as late as November but remained with Chicago. After the Bears were unwilling to give him a big-money deal following a strong 2019 season, it is unlikely the team will break the bank to reward him for a season that has not been up to par with last.
Ditto Godwinn and Smith-Schuster, both of whom have struggled to regain form in 2020.
Smith-Schuster has been more recognized for his social media posts than a key figure in Pittsburgh's offense while Godwin has struggled with injuries and an ever-evolving relationship with new quarterback Tom Brady.
Golladay's own injuries have kept him off the field in what should have been a very lucrative season for the underrated stud WR.
We know all four of those wideouts can be difference makers for any team. They have proven it in years past. The question is whether teams will shell out big money to either retain, or gain, their services.
Robinson has been the most consistent of the bunch, even if he is not the most explosive or dynamic. He is a great hands guy, a possession receiver who can beat any corner. He is reminiscent of the great Tim Brown of Oakland Raiders fame.
A team like Jacksonville or Miami, both in need of wideouts, could be in play for him. Ditto Godwin and Golladay, both of whom have proven themselves number ones for their respective teams.
Smith-Schuster, if he leaves Pittsburgh, is best suited in an offense in which he can play opposite a big-time threat. He benefited exponentially from having Antonio Brown across the field from him in his rookie season and could thrive somewhere like Arizona, with DeAndre Hopkins, or even Green Bay, where he could take some of the pressure off Davante Adams and provide Aaron Rodgers another quality target.
Projection: Golladay signs with New England, Robinson signs with Miami, Godwin re-signs with Tampa Bay and Smith-Schuster re-signs with Pittsburgh