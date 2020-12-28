Breaking Down Playoff-Clinching Scenarios and the Most Likely Wild Card Matchups

1 of 4

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

With nine intra-conference games remaining this year, here's how the AFC playoff race looks.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

The defending Super Bowl champions locked up a first-round bye for the second year in a row Sunday. Altogether, they've won 23 of their last 24 games. Expect them to relax at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on the final Sunday of the regular season before enjoying that bye.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

A comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts ensures the AFC North champion Steelers will be either the No. 2 seed or the No. 3 seed. Of course, that difference isn't as significant now that only the top seed gets a bye. We'll see how much effort they put into their finale against the Cleveland Browns on the road.

3. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Buffalo was idle Sunday but can move back ahead of Pittsburgh via the head-to-head tiebreaker with a victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night. Having already wrapped up the AFC East, it hosts the desperate Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

4. Tennessee Titans (10-5)

Take care of business against the Houston Texans next week and the division is yours. Lose to Houston and a Colts win over the Jacksonville Jaguars moves Indy into this spot. There's also a worst-case scenario that sends them right out of the playoffs, but that would require a loss to Houston, a Colts win over the Jaguars, a Dolphins win over the Bills and a Baltimore Ravens win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

5. Miami Dolphins (10-5)

Following a dramatic victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Dolphins need to beat the Bills or hope the Browns lose to the Steelers and either the Colts lose to the Jaguars or the Ravens lose to the Bengals. The bad news? All three of those results are pretty unlikely. The good news? Buffalo might take its foot off the gas pedal next Sunday.

6. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Following a blowout victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, the Ravens need to beat the Bengals or hope the Browns lose to the Steelers or the Colts lose to the Jaguars. Again, the fallback scenarios are unlikely, but they'll be heavily favored in Cincinnati.

7. Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Following a brutal loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Browns need to beat the Steelers or hope the Colts lose to the Jags.

8. Indianapolis Colts (10-5)

Following a collapse in Pittsburgh, they need to defeat a Jacksonville team that beat them way back in Week 1, and then they need Miami, Baltimore or Cleveland to lose. Alternatively, they could get in as the AFC South champion if they beat the Jaguars and the Titans lose to the Texans.