Roger Federer Won't Participate in 2021 Australian Open Amid Knee Injury Rehab

The 2021 Australian Open will be missing some serious star power.

According to Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press, Roger Federer's agent, Tony Godsick, said the all-time-great tennis player will not play in February's major but plans on returning to action after it concludes.

"Roger has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open," Godsick said. "He has made strong progress in the last couple of months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consultation with his team, he decided that the best decision for him in the long run is to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open."

"I will start discussions this coming week for tournaments that begin in late February and then start to build a schedule for the rest of the year," he continued.

This comes after Federer announced in June he would no longer play in 2020 after undergoing surgery on his right knee. He also underwent surgery in February and suffered a setback when trying to return to the court.

Federer played in just one tournament during 2020, and it just so happened to be the Australian Open.

He impressed by making it to the semifinals but ultimately lost to Novak Djokovic.

Knee issues are nothing new for the 39-year-old, who also suffered an injury in 2016 just to return in 2017 and win seven titles. Two of those victories came at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

It would be quite an impressive feat if he returned and played as well in 2021 as he did in 2017 at this stage of his career, but he is an all-time great with 20 major championships on his resume. If anyone can do so at 39 years old, it is probably him.