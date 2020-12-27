Video: J.J. Watt Discusses Texans' Struggles in Passionate Postgame Presser

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are mired in their second four-game losing streak of the season and it's led J.J. Watt to calling out the work ethic inside the locker room.

Following a 37-31 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, a tense Watt told reporters it's a privilege to play in the NFL and some of his teammates haven't been acting like it.

"We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money," Watt began. "If you can't come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do, you should not be here."

The entire rant (warning: some NSFW language) is worth a watch if only to see why Watt is regarded as a leader both on and off the field. The 10-year veteran went on to explain that he feels for the fans who still invest in this team despite the struggles. He admitted the Texans "stink" but knows there are fans out there who care regardless.

Without naming any teammates, Watt was able to get his point across. He'll find out this week if anyone in the locker room was paying attention.

"If you can't care enough even in Week 17," Watt said, "even when you're trash, when you're 4-11, if you can't care enough to go out there and give everything you've got and try your hardest, that's bulls--t."