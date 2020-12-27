    Video: J.J. Watt Discusses Texans' Struggles in Passionate Postgame Presser

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 27, 2020

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt leaves the field after a losing an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. The Bengals won 37-31. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans are mired in their second four-game losing streak of the season and it's led J.J. Watt to calling out the work ethic inside the locker room.

    Following a 37-31 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, a tense Watt told reporters it's a privilege to play in the NFL and some of his teammates haven't been acting like it. 

    "We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money," Watt began. "If you can't come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do, you should not be here."

    The entire rant (warning: some NSFW language) is worth a watch if only to see why Watt is regarded as a leader both on and off the field. The 10-year veteran went on to explain that he feels for the fans who still invest in this team despite the struggles. He admitted the Texans "stink" but knows there are fans out there who care regardless. 

    Without naming any teammates, Watt was able to get his point across. He'll find out this week if anyone in the locker room was paying attention.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "If you can't care enough even in Week 17," Watt said, "even when you're trash, when you're 4-11, if you can't care enough to go out there and give everything you've got and try your hardest, that's bulls--t."

    Related

      Baker: ‘I Failed This Team’

      Browns QB puts loss to Jets on himself, defends replacement WRs: ‘I failed this team...put it on me’ 🎥

      Baker: ‘I Failed This Team’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Baker: ‘I Failed This Team’

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Bengals Beat Texans for First Road Win Since 2018

      Bengals Beat Texans for First Road Win Since 2018
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Bengals Beat Texans for First Road Win Since 2018

      KRISTIE RIEKEN
      via Chron

      Herbert Makes NFL History 🎉

      Chargers' Justin Herbert breaks Baker Mayfield’s record for most passing TDs (28) by a rookie

      Herbert Makes NFL History 🎉
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Herbert Makes NFL History 🎉

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Brandin Cooks Shows in Loss Why Texans Should Find a Way to Keep Him

      Brandin Cooks Shows in Loss Why Texans Should Find a Way to Keep Him
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Brandin Cooks Shows in Loss Why Texans Should Find a Way to Keep Him

      Sarah Barshop
      via ESPN.com