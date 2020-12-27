Phil Niekro, Baseball Hall of Famer and Braves Legend, Dies at Age 81

Mike Groll/Associated Press

Former MLB pitcher Phil Niekro, who is one of just 24 players to amass 300 wins in league history, died overnight at the age of 81, per the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Niekro played in the bigs from 1964 to 1987, making five All-Star Games and winning five Gold Gloves. He spent the bulk of his career with Atlanta, playing with the Braves during their final two years in Milwaukee (1964 and 1965) before sticking with the team following the move to Georgia through 1983.

The Hall of Famer's infamous knuckleball helped him lead the league in victories twice (1974 and 1979) and ERA once (1967).

Niekro's knuckleball mastery also contributed to his durability and longevity: He amassed 245 complete games, leading MLB in that statistic four times. Niekro also threw 5,404 innings, pacing the league in that stat on four occasions.

Niekro never won a Cy Young, but he did finish sixth or higher in the National League Cy Young voting on six occasions.

He ended his career with 318 victories, good enough for 16th all-time. His brother, Joe, also had a successful career, accumulating 221 wins as a fellow knuckleballer.

The Ohio native's other on-field accomplishments include a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres in 1973 and the NL's 1977 strikeout title. He also tossed the most innings during baseball's live-ball era (1920 to the present) and fourth-most all-time.

Per Craig Muder of the Hall of Fame's website, Niekro's humanitarian service also earned him the Lou Gehrig Award, Roberto Clemente Award and the Brian Piccolo Award.