Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
We've reached an intriguing point in Week 16, where Friday and Saturday games have led to a depleted fantasy player pool.
The New Orleans Saints defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on their way to a blowout win over the Detroit Lions as I am writing this, and only 14 games will remain after the late afternoon.
This, along with a few key injuries, will leave managers with some tough decisions for the final 14-game slate. Well, we're here to help with a deep dive into each flex position. We'll examine the top running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, look at the best matchups and identify some potential sleepers who may still be available on the waiver wire.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
6. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
7. David Johnson, Houston Texans
8. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers
9. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos
10. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
11. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
12. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
13. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers
14. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
15. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals
While Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry may not match Alvin Kamara's six-touchdown performance from Friday, he's going to have one heck of a matchup against the Green Bay Packers. While the Packers are positioned to take the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they've also allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs, which bodes well for Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery. The Bears' breakout star has produced 100-yard outings in three of his last four games. Expect him to make it four out of five against Jacksonville.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard could be a sneaky play against the Houston Texans, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs in 2020. On the waiver-wire front, managers should check to see if San Francisco 49ers rusher Jeff Wilson Jr. is available.
Wilson is rostered in less than 60 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues. He also has a middling matchup with the Arizona Cardinals—who have allowed the 19th-most points to running backs. H should get the bulk of the backfield work with Raheem Mostert landing on injured reserve.
While Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is considered doubtful, it's unlikely that he'll suit up against the Washington Football Team.
"He's not able to play," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton. "He wants to play. He's dying to play. Just not quite there yet.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
4. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
7. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
11. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
12. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
13. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
14. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
15. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
16. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans
17. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills
18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
19. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers
20. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Packers tight end Davante Adams is regularly among the top WR plays each week, and that's not going to change here in Week 16. He has a juicy matchup against the Titans, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
With Ryan Tannehill playing extremely well in 2020, there's legitimate shootout potential in this game.
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II also has a wonderful matchup worth exploiting. The centerpiece of the Bears' passing attack will face off against the Jaguars, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
One injury to note is that Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Hist status will be worth monitoring, but Hill should thrive as long as he suits up to face the Atlanta Falcons.
No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing receivers than Atlanta.
Falcons wideout Julio Jones, meanwhile, has been ruled out. This leaves Calvin Ridley as the top option and makes Russell Gage a fine sleeper alternative. Gage is rostered in just 32 percent of Yahoo leagues and 25 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
4. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
7. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants
9. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans
10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
There aren't any surprises to be found at the top of the tight end rankings this week. Chiefs' star Travis Kelce and Raiders standout Darren Waller continue to be the two top tight ends in fantasy, and neither is likely to disappoint this week.
Kelce has a particularly attractive matchup against the Falcons, which we've already discussed a bit. The Falcons have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2020.
One interesting wrinkle is that 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to play. Kittle has only appeared in six games due to injury, but he should be back to face the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy point (tied) to opposing tight ends, but it's hard to justify sitting Kittle if he is 100 percent.
Emerging Packers tight end Robert Tonyan should be a solid play against the Titans this week, as Tennessee has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to tight ends. Though he's been a hot pickup in week 16, it's worth checking to see if Browns tight end Austin Hooper is available.
Hooper is rostered in less than 60 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, and he has a wonderful matchup against the Jets. No team has allowed more points to tight ends in 2020 than New York.
*Fantasy points allowed and roster percentages from FantasyPros.