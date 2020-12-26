Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

We've reached an intriguing point in Week 16, where Friday and Saturday games have led to a depleted fantasy player pool.

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on their way to a blowout win over the Detroit Lions as I am writing this, and only 14 games will remain after the late afternoon.

This, along with a few key injuries, will leave managers with some tough decisions for the final 14-game slate. Well, we're here to help with a deep dive into each flex position. We'll examine the top running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, look at the best matchups and identify some potential sleepers who may still be available on the waiver wire.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.