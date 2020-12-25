Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Week 16 NFL Injury Statuses, Fantasy Impact

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It is fantasy football championship time for many leagues, and titles may be won or lost based on the injury report.

With that in mind, here is a roundup of some of the major injuries from NFL.com:

Khalil Mack, OLB, CHI (shoulder): questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (hamstring): questionable for Sunday's game

Akiem Hicks, DT, CHI (ankle): questionable for Sunday's game

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, CHI (knee): questionable for Sunday's game

Mario Edwards, DE, CHI (hamstring): questionable for Sunday's game

Bilal Nichols, DT, CHI (knee): questionable for Sunday's game

Duke Shelley, DB, CHI (knee/foot): questionable for Sunday's game

Deon Bush, DB, CHI (foot): questionable for Sunday's game

Buster Skrine, DB, CHI (concussion): out for Sunday's game

Jaylon Johnson, DB, CHI (shoulder): out for Sunday's game

Demetrius Harris, TE, CHI (foot): doubtful for Sunday's game

Alex Smith, QB, WAS (calf): questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (ankle): doubtful for Sunday's game

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (toe): questionable for Sunday's game

Julio Jones , WR, ATL (hamstring): out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Alex Mack, C, ATL (concussion): out for Sunday's game

James Carpenter, G, ATL (groin): out for Sunday's game

Darqueze Dennard, CB, ATL (quad): out for Sunday's game

Marlon Davidson, DT, ATL (knee): out for Sunday's game

Ricardo Allen, S, ATL (concussion) out for Sunday's game

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (thigh): doubtful for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team

Russell Okung, OT, CAR (hip): doubtful for Sunday's game

Brian Burns, DE, CAR (shoulder): questionable for Sunday's game

James Robinson, RB, JAC (ankle): questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears

Many of these names don't make a massive difference for fantasy football managers, but that is surely not the case when it comes to Allen Robinson, Julio Jones, Christian McCaffrey and James Robinson.

Jones is already ruled out, which means anyone with Calvin Ridley should not hesitate to put him in the WR1 position. Ridley torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Atlanta's last game with Jones sidelined and finished with 10 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Perhaps more notably, since Ridley was likely already in starting lineups, Russell Gage becomes an intriguing flex play after he scored in the game against Tampa Bay as well.

As for the running back spot, this is yet another blow for fantasy players who used their No. 1 overall pick on McCaffrey. Mike Davis has been a solid handcuff option at times, but he is nowhere near the same type of playmaker that McCaffrey is on a weekly basis.

James Robinson is talented enough to make up for the loss of McCaffrey for those who predicted his breakout and were lucky enough to scoop him up, but it is difficult to trust him at this point. Not only is he questionable to play, but Chicago brings a stout defensive front and the Jaguars offense has been stuck in neutral regardless of who is under center.

The 1-13 Jaguars also will likely fall behind, which will force them to throw the ball.

As for the Bears, Allen Robinson is worth a play as long as he suits up. The Bears' No. 1 option has a rapport with Mitchell Trubisky and has at least 74 receiving yards in each of the last four games with three total touchdowns.