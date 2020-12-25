Logan Ryan, Giants Agree to 3-Year Contract Reportedly Worth $31M

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Logan Ryan is staying with the New York Giants for the foreseeable future.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the safety and NFC East team agreed to a three-year contract worth $31 million. What's more, $20 million of it is guaranteed for Ryan, who played well enough to earn the longer deal after signing a one-year pact with New York prior to the 2020 campaign.

"A young, promising Giants team secures their leader and playmaker for next few years," Rapoport wrote of the deal. "Ryan signed with NYG after a long free agency and immediately made an impact as the do-it-all piece of the defense. Now he’ll stick around to continue what he started."

Ryan entered the league as a third-round draft pick in 2013 and played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots before suiting up for the Tennessee Titans from 2017-19.

He won two Super Bowls with New England as a ballhawking defensive back who tallied 13 interceptions in four years. He was also a dominant playmaker for the Titans last season with a career-high 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Despite that impressive showing, he landed only a one-year deal from the Giants in free agency.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Rutgers product has made the most of his opportunity with 83 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and one sack through 14 games and figures to be a key part of New York's secondary for years to come.

Now he will help try to lead the Giants into the playoffs.

Although they're 5-9, they're only one game behind the Washington Football Team for first place in the NFC East with matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys remaining.