    Darrell Bevell Won't Coach for Lions vs. Bucs Due to COVID-19 Protocols

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Lions head coach Darrell Bevell watches during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell will miss Saturday's Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of COVID-19 protocols.

    Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will take over as head coach, and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will handle offensive play-calling responsibilities.

                       

    Bevell took over the Lions' staff Nov. 28 after the franchise fired Matt Patricia following a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans that dropped the team's record to 4-7.

    Detroit scored a 34-30 victory over the Chicago Bears in his first game leading the staff. It's since dropped matchups with two of the NFL's title contenders, the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans, and been eliminated from playoff contention.

    Bevell told reporters Detroit requested the game against the Bucs be moved to Sunday, which would have allowed the coaches to clear quarantine, but the NFL denied the request.

    "Obviously kind of disappointed with how this information came back to us. But it's kind of the times we're living in right now," he said. "And so it was not unexpected. Have to be ready for everything, be ready to adjust."

    Prince, 55, will be operating as a head coach for the first time in his 31-year coaching career, which began as a graduate assistant at Humboldt State in 1989.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He's worked as the Lions' wide receivers coach since 2014 after spending the two previous seasons as the offensive coordinator at Boise State.

    While he's not a household name, Prince has gained the respect of Detroit's wideouts with an unmatched ethic and by helping them improve.

    "One of the best coaches I've ever had," Danny Amendola told Kyle Meinke of MLive in September.

    "He brings the energy," Marvin Jones Jr. said. "Everything we do in terms of running, whether it's after-practice conditioning and all that stuff, I'm sure you've seen it. He runs with us. He's training with us.”

    Kenny Golladay, who developed from a 28-catch rookie in 2017 to become the NFL leader in touchdown catches in 2019, told Meinke that Prince was a major reason for his growth.

    "Man, to be honest, it's huge," Golladay said. "RP played a huge role in just believing in me from the jump. He wasn't fillin' up my head with smoke coming in as a rookie. ... It was teaching me how to be a professional. How to come into work every day, you know?"

    Now Prince is being thrust into the spotlight on short notice to lead the Lions' makeshift coaching staff against a championship contender in Tampa Bay. It's a tough assignment to say the least.

    Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

    Related

      Nagurksi Award-winner Zaven Collins takes his game to 2021 NFL Draft

      Nagurksi Award-winner Zaven Collins takes his game to 2021 NFL Draft
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Nagurksi Award-winner Zaven Collins takes his game to 2021 NFL Draft

      With the First Pick
      via With the First Pick

      Lions release RB Jonathan Williams, making room for Everson Griffen’s return

      Lions release RB Jonathan Williams, making room for Everson Griffen’s return
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Lions release RB Jonathan Williams, making room for Everson Griffen’s return

      mlive
      via mlive

      Evan Rothstein, a research assistant, will call Detroit’s defensive plays against Tom Brady

      Evan Rothstein, a research assistant, will call Detroit’s defensive plays against Tom Brady
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Evan Rothstein, a research assistant, will call Detroit’s defensive plays against Tom Brady

      mlive
      via mlive

      Kerry Collins celebrates a Giants-Penn State related commitment

      Kerry Collins celebrates a Giants-Penn State related commitment
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Kerry Collins celebrates a Giants-Penn State related commitment

      247Sports
      via 247Sports