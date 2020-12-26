5 NFL Teams Peaking at the Right Time as Playoffs Near

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Momentum can mean a lot in the NFL. We see it when bad teams beat contenders, during fourth-quarter comebacks, and as teams enter the postseason. When a team gets hot, it can be difficult to stop.

Take the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs, for example. Despite being an imperfect team with a questionable run defense and a string of mid-season losses, Kansas City hit its stride late in the season. The Chiefs won their final six games in the regular season, mounted multiple comebacks in the playoffs and ultimately won Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs had an elite quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, but they weren't considered the best team in their own conference. That was the Baltimore Ravens, who coasted into the postseason with a 14-2 record and promptly lost in the divisional round. Kansas City had to claw its way to a first-round bye, barely outpacing the New England Patriots to do so.

While the races for this year's first-round byes—one in each conference under the new playoff format—aren't as tightly contested, several teams are battling for playoff positioning and hitting their stride in the process.

Here, we'll examine five potential playoff teams that appear to be peaking at just the right time to be dangerous in the 2020-21 postseason.