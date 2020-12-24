NHL Rumors: Latest on Derek Stepan Trade, Tyler Johnson and MoreDecember 24, 2020
NHL Rumors: Latest on Derek Stepan Trade, Tyler Johnson and More
The recent announcement of the NHL's scheduled return January 13 has already motivated at least a few teams to pick up the phone to check out the trade market.
While there hasn't been much movement yet, that's expected to change in the near future.
Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving told TSN's Salim Valji that conversations have begun across the league over the last week and that he wouldn't be surprised if a few moves are made before the puck drops.
"You may see some trade activity that takes place," Treliving said. "I certainly think there will be player movement between now and the start of the season, and in a lot of ways I think it'll be normal course. Teams are always looking at ways that they think they can improve themselves."
Here's where the rumor mill stands a few days before training camps begin to open.
Derek Stepan Drawing Interest in Ottawa
Thirty-year-old Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan is entering the final season of a six-year, $39 million deal he originally signed with the New York Rangers, and he carries a cap hit of $6.5 million for 2021.
TSN's Shawn Simpson reported that the Ottawa Senators have been in touch with Arizona, and a deal would make plenty of sense here.
The Sens began their rebuild in earnest by bringing in left wing Tim Stuetzle, the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, and defenseman Jake Sanderson, whom the club took No. 5 overall in this year's draft. Ottawa also has approximately $11.8 million in cap space, per Spotrac, so would be able to absorb Stepan's contract easily.
The Minnesota native's numbers have been steadily decreasing over the past three years, but this is not a Senators team that can win now as is. What it can do is begin to develop a winning culture, and adding a center used to playing in a major hockey market with plenty of experience on contending rosters makes Stepan an intriguing potential acquisition.
Ottawa will just need to look past his career-low 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 70 games last year.
Tyler Johnson Still Looking for Suitors
Another 30-year-old center in need of a new club, Tyler Johnson has struggled to find a team to take on his contract, which calls for the Tampa Bay Lightning star to carry a cap hit of $5 million per season through 2023-24.
According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, there's been no movement when it comes to Johnson, who also holds a no-trade clause.
The Spokane, Washington, native provided the Bolts with an undisclosed list of teams he would be willing to waive the NTC for, but there haven't been any bites. LeBrun noted Tampa Bay GM Julien BriseBois called every team on Johnson's list in October to no avail. The cap situation around the league hasn't changed since, so that doesn't bode well for Johnson.
The Lightning even put the center on waivers earlier this offseason and still couldn't find a taker. Nikita Kucherov is likely heading to long-term injured reserve once he undergoes surgery before the new year, which helps the Bolts' cap issues, but Johnson, who posted 14 goals and 17 assists in 65 games last year, still needs a new permanent home.
Mike Hoffman A Fit for St. Louis
Now that Alexander Steen has called it a career, could former Florida Panthers forward Mike Hoffman make sense in St. Louis?
LeBrun believes it could happen.
During a conversation with Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Mike Johnson on TSN, LeBrun raised the idea of the Blues signing the 31-year-old free agent—especially with the club in need of some depth up front.
"So I think the Blues, there's a potential fit there with Mike Hoffman and the Blues," LeBrun said. "Not to the point where I'm ready to call them a front-runner. I think there are half a dozen teams that have stayed in touch with the Mike Hoffman camp."
Hoffman may be operating from a position of power now, with the season suddenly ready to begin. Considering there isn't much money available for any free agents, Hoffman can focus on finding the right fit and go from there.
Given he netted 29 goals and 30 assists last year, he shouldn't have much of a problem getting a deal done whenever he's ready.