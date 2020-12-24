NHL Rumors: Latest on Derek Stepan Trade, Tyler Johnson and More

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The recent announcement of the NHL's scheduled return January 13 has already motivated at least a few teams to pick up the phone to check out the trade market.

While there hasn't been much movement yet, that's expected to change in the near future.

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving told TSN's Salim Valji that conversations have begun across the league over the last week and that he wouldn't be surprised if a few moves are made before the puck drops.

"You may see some trade activity that takes place," Treliving said. "I certainly think there will be player movement between now and the start of the season, and in a lot of ways I think it'll be normal course. Teams are always looking at ways that they think they can improve themselves."

Here's where the rumor mill stands a few days before training camps begin to open.