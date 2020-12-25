Breakout NFL Stars Who Will Be Even Better in 2021December 25, 2020
Breakout NFL Stars Who Will Be Even Better in 2021
The 2020 NFL season isn't quite over, but as we look ahead to the postseason, it's also worth looking back at the season that was. The most unusual regular season in recent memory was full of surprises, stunning upsets (we're looking at you, New York Jets) and, of course, breakout performers.
The NFL is truly the gift that keeps on giving, though, and many of this year's breakout stars will go on to be even better in 2021. Why? Well, that's precisely what we're going to examine here.
We'll take a look at players who previously flew under the radar, at least to some degree—specifically, who hadn't been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team prior to 2020—but who broke into the spotlight this year. We'll also dive into the factors that could make them even more productive in 2021, be it surrounding talent, increased opportunities or simply the maturation process.
While first-year standouts like Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson and James Robinson certainly dazzled this year, we'll be leaving rookies off the list. It's hard to be considered a breakout when you're just breaking into the pro game.
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been on a steady rise since his rookie campaign two years ago. He saw his quarterback rating jump from 67.9 to 85.3 last year and then to 104.2 in 2020. However, Allen's breakout isn't just the result of playing more efficiently.
Allen has been more efficient, of course, and has seen his completion percentage increase by nearly 10 points. However, he's also grasping the nuances of being a dual-threat quarterback and making life miserable for opposing defenses. He has already thrown for 30 touchdowns with just nine interceptions and has rushed for another eight scores.
Last year, Allen had nine rushing touchdowns. With two games to go, he could set career marks in both passing and rushing scores—he's already there with touchdown passes.
Allen has emerged as one of the most indefensible quarterbacks in the game, and unsurprisingly, he was just named to his first-ever Pro Bowl.
But Allen could be even more dangerous in 2021. Another year with new No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs isn't going to hurt in the chemistry department, and based on his progression thus far, Allen may still be approaching his ceiling.
Plus, the Bills may figure out how to better support Allen with the ground game. While Buffalo isn't exactly one-dimensional offensively, the Bills do rank just 18th in yards per carry with a combination of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in the backfield. If Buffalo can add a truly elite running back to the mix, Allen could be unstoppable.
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was pretty darn good as a rookie last season. He threw for 20 touchdowns, ran for 544 yards and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, he has blossomed into a dual-threat nightmare in 2020 and, like Josh Allen, was just named to his first career Pro Bowl.
Having a true No. 1 wideout in DeAndre Hopkins has certainly helped, but Murray has made strides as a runner, too. He has already rushed for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns—to go with 3,637 passing yards and 26 passing scores.
Murray isn't taking his first Pro Bowl nod as a sign of accomplishment, though.
"A lot of work that was done in the offseason, my whole life, truly, to get to this point. It's just a huge honor, I don't look at it as validation. I still have a long way to go, and that's my viewpoint," Murray said, per Darren Urban of the team's official website.
Another year of building a rapport with Hopkins and head coach Kliff Kingsbury could see Murray make the sort of third-year jump Allen has made. That's a scary thought because Murray is already one throw or one quick cut away from breaking an opponent's heart.
Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
During his rookie campaign, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II looked like he could be a draft bust. He averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in 2018 and only got onto the field for 23 carries. He was better in Year 2, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, but he really exploded this season.
In 13 games, Jones has racked up 900 rushing yards, 165 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and averaged an impressive 5.0 yards per carry. This could only be the start for Jones.
For one, Jones will be in his second season with Tom Brady at quarterback in 2021. The offense should continue to jell in Bruce Arians' scheme, and this could lead to Jones being more productive both as a runner and receiver.
Jones may also receive a larger role, as current backfield mate Leonard Fournette is only playing on a one-year deal. Jones might just get the opportunity to be Tampa's every-down back next season.
While Jones may still have a chance to crack the 1,000-yard mark this season, he's on the reserve/COVID-19 list and expected to miss Week 16. Getting to play a full 16-game slate will help Jones improve statistically.
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Though he didn't look like a potential draft bust as a rookie last season, Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery fell firmly into the good-but-not-great category. He rushed for 889 yards, but he also averaged a mediocre 3.7 yards per carry.
Well, Montgomery has been pretty great this season, averaging a strong 4.5 yards per carry, hauling in 43 receptions and scoring eight touchdowns. With 906 rushing yards on his 2020 resume and two games to go, there's a good chance he'll reach the coveted 1,000-yard plateau.
And Montgomery could be just getting started. He has been asked to shoulder much of the offense this season, as Chicago has struggled to find consistency in the passing game. Flipping between quarterbacks Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky hasn't helped, and Montgomery has rarely had the benefit of running into a soft front.
That could change in 2021 if the revitalized and surprisingly good version of Trubisky we've seen in recent weeks remains—or if Chicago lands a better and more consistent quarterback to replace him. It's probably not a coincidence that since Trubisky returned to the starting lineup and has been playing well, Montgomery has had three 100-yard games in four contests—his only 100-yard outings of the season.
Montgomery may cede some of his receiving opportunities to Tarik Cohen, who has spent most of the season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Week 3. However, an improved passing attack should help open up running lanes and allow Montgomery to further shine.
Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley showed plenty of promise during his first two NFL seasons. He topped 800 receiving yards in each campaign and produced 17 total receiving touchdowns. However, he's been phenomenal this season, with 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games.
We could see even greater numbers from Ridley next season.
Ridley has risen in 2020, in part, because longtime No. 1 receiver Julio Jones has been in and out of the lineup. Jones has only appeared in nine games, which has left Ridley as the top target on several occasions. There's a chance Jones won't be around at all in 2021.
Jones will have nearly $39 million in dead money on his contract after the season, which would make moving on difficult. However, team president Rich McKay has made it clear that the next general manager will have the freedom to deal Jones or quarterback Matt Ryan if it makes sense.
"Give us a plan. Show us what you want to do and show us why. Show us how this gets us to W's and make sure you actually execute the plan," McKay told reporters of the possibility.
If Ryan is out, it would likely hurt Ridley's production. If he stays and Ridley becomes the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in place of Jones, however, he could flourish even more than he has this season.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
While he hasn't been as prolific as Ridley, Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin has entered the realm of the high-end wide receiver this season. He's already topped the 1,000-yard mark, which is impressive given the struggles Washington has had at quarterback this season.
Aside from a few strong games from Alex Smith, the Washington passing attack has been abysmal in 2020. The Football Team ranks 25th in passing yards, 27th in yards per pass attempt and tied for 25th in scoring.
McLaurin has been responsible for more than a third of the team's 3,042 passing yards this season. At that rate, he could be truly special if Washington is able to solidify its passing attack.
With improved quarterback play, McLaurin could be racking up numbers at a Pro Bowl rate. Whether Washington has a full season with Smith under center, finally gets Dwayne Haskins Jr. to play up to his potential or lands a signal-caller in free agency or the draft, improved play should come.
McLaurin has already shown himself to be the sort of dedicated leader who will take full advantage.
"I don't really put an emphasis on stats," he said, per NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey. "I put more emphasis on the impact I try to have on my team."
Expect McLaurin to have better stats in 2021 anyway.
Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan wasn't named to the Pro Bowl this season, but few would have batted an eye if he was. After amassing just 100 yards and one score in 2019, he burst onto the scene with five touchdowns in his first four games of 2020.
With two games left to play, Tonyan has 10 touchdown receptions to go with 49 catches and 551 receiving yards. He has emerged from relative obscurity similarly to the way Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller did last season—though Waller is a more extreme example, having topped 1,000 yards in 2019.
Tonyan, though, could push toward that 1,000-yard mark in 2021. Why? Because he's still learning the position and has earned the trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Consider the fact that only six of Tonyan's targets haven't resulted in a completion this season—and the former college quarterback hasn't been credited with a drop. That's impressive for a player who went from quarterback to wide receiver at Indiana State and then to tight end as a pro.
"Once he felt comfortable with his body with the weight that he's carrying—I think you've seen him really take off in all phases of what it means to be a tight end," Rodgers said, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Tonyan has yet to hit his ceiling as a tight end, and it'll be fun to watch him further progress next season.
Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers
Unlike Tonyan, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander did earn a Pro Bowl nod this season—and it's been a long time coming. Anyone who watched the Packers closely in 2019 knew that Alexander was a star. He had 17 passes defended and two interceptions and established himself as one of Green Bay's best defenders.
However, Alexander wasn't quite in the spotlight like he has been this year. Not only has he earned the respect of Pro Bowl voters, but he has earned the respect of opposing quarterbacks.
Alexander was targeted an average of 6.9 times a game last season. That number is down to roughly 5.5 in 2020. Alexander's opposing quarterback rating has also dipped from 85.8 last season to just 71.3 this year.
"Man, he's been ballin'," Davante Adams said of Alexander, per Mike Spofford of the team's official website.
Alexander will continue balling in 2021, and as he matures as a defender, he could be even better. His opposing passer rating has dropped every single year, and it won't be a surprise to see it fall again next season.
By then, opposing quarterbacks may choose to avoid throwing at Alexander altogether.
Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals
Haason Reddick is an interesting entry here because his breakout campaign has come largely due to a role change. Used primarily as a traditional linebacker for his first three seasons, Reddick has been more of a pure pass-rusher for the Cardinals in 2020.
Reddick rushed the quarterback 85 times in 2018 and 90 times last season. He's already up to 119 pass-rushing reps with two games to play.
The role switch has paid dividends for both Arizona and Reddick.
Through 14 games, Reddick has already amassed 11.0 sacks. While five of those came in a single game, his sack total is no fluke. Reddick has also generated an impressive 30 quarterback pressures this season.
Reddick is also an interesting case because he could be in a new home in 2021. Arizona declined his fifth-year option, which means that he is playing on the final year of his rookie contract. If Reddick lands with a more talented defense, he could put up even more impressive pressure numbers.
Even if the Cardinals decide to bring Reddick back, he should show growth in his second season as a more dedicated pass-rusher. Reddick is still learning the ins and outs of the role, and it already seems to be going pretty well.
Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
As is the case with many players on this list, those who watched San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner last season likely knew that his time in the spotlight was coming. That time has arrived, as Warner was just named to his first career Pro Bowl.
"Nobody deserves it more than Fred," fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw told reporters.
While Warner's sack numbers and tackle numbers are both down from a year ago—though he has two games left to add to his total—he has improved dramatically in coverage. His opposing quarterback rating has gone from 91.8 in 2018 to 86.2 last season all the way down to 62.2 in 2020. Warner is proving that offenses shouldn't test him.
But a Pro Bowl nod is likely just the tip of the proverbial iceberg for Warner. As good as he has been this season, he could be even better in 2021.
Consider that Warner's supporting cast hasn't been at full strength in 2020—or even close to it. With talented defenders like Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Richard Sherman out, Warner has been one of the few elite defenders on the field. Bosa will be back next year, and his presence alone could help Warner raise his stat production.
Quarterbacks hoping to avoid Bosa and the pass rush may look for checkdowns to tight ends and running backs. If that happens, Warner is going to get a lot more big-play opportunities.
*Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics form Pro Football Reference.