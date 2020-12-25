Breakout NFL Stars Who Will Be Even Better in 2021

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season isn't quite over, but as we look ahead to the postseason, it's also worth looking back at the season that was. The most unusual regular season in recent memory was full of surprises, stunning upsets (we're looking at you, New York Jets) and, of course, breakout performers.

The NFL is truly the gift that keeps on giving, though, and many of this year's breakout stars will go on to be even better in 2021. Why? Well, that's precisely what we're going to examine here.

We'll take a look at players who previously flew under the radar, at least to some degree—specifically, who hadn't been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team prior to 2020—but who broke into the spotlight this year. We'll also dive into the factors that could make them even more productive in 2021, be it surrounding talent, increased opportunities or simply the maturation process.

While first-year standouts like Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson and James Robinson certainly dazzled this year, we'll be leaving rookies off the list. It's hard to be considered a breakout when you're just breaking into the pro game.