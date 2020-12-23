Bettor Wins $19K on Jets-Bengals Parlay After Placing $200 Wager

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals have been rather abysmal all season, to put it mildly.

Heading into last week, the Jets had yet to pick up a win this season while the Bengals had dropped their last five straight. That still wasn't enough to scare off two bettors in Las Vegas, Michael Kipness and his business partner, from placing a $200 bet on a Jets-Bengals moneyline parlay at 95-1.

The result: a payday of $19,000 after both New York and Cincinnati pulled off stunning upsets in Week 15 over the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

"We had our reasoning for it. We're very psychological in our handicapping and kind of go against the grain," Kipness told Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "But I would be lying to say we expected to win the bet. It was a hope and a prayer."

The two placed their bet at William Hill sportsbook at Harrah's.

Kipness also had a first-half moneyline parlay on the Jets and Bengals that paid out at 26-1, giving the 63-year-old another win worth $5,205.

"The main reason we liked the Jets as 17-point 'dogs was because it was the greatest trap game," Kipness said. "The Rams were coming off an emotional win over the Patriots, and they had the 0-13 Jets and then a look-ahead game against Seattle this weekend that could determine the division winner."