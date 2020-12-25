Fantasy Football Week 16: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

2 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

DraftKings DFS Price: $4,500



New England Patriots running back Damien Harris missed Week 15 because of an ankle injury. If he can't go against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sony Michel should become a fine flex option. Sans Harris, Michel started against the Dolphins and finished with 74 rushing yards and eight receiving yards on one reception.

While the Bills defense has been playing well, this isn't a disastrous matchup. Buffalo has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Presumably, New England will employ a run-heavy approach—as it has for most of 2020—which should lead to plenty of opportunities for Michel.

He's rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,600



Dolphins starting tailback Myles Gaskin returned to practice from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, which means he may be available to face the Raiders on Saturday night. It'll be worth keeping an eye on his status and scooping up teammate Salvon Ahmed in the meantime.

Ahmed was fantastic in the starting role last week, racking up 122 rushing yards and a touchdown while catching a pass for five more yards. If Ahmed gets the start again—or if Gaskin is at less than 100 percent—he should be a solid play against the Raiders.

Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2020. Ahmed is rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues and 34 percent of ESPN leagues.

Frank Gore, RB, New York Jets

DraftKings DFS Price: $4,200



Let's be clear: New York Jets running back Frank Gore isn't a particularly high-end play. His best days are behind him, and he has a tough matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.

However, Gore's workload could be enough to warrant an emergency flex play with a title on the line. If the Jets hope to pull off the upset—as they did against the Los Angeles Rams last week—they're going to have to keep Baker Mayfield and Co. off the field. This will likely mean a lot of handing off to Gore.

Against the Rams, Gore carried the ball 23 times. He only produced 59 yards on the ground, but he did catch a pass and find the end zone. If New York can keep the game close, it won't be a shock to see Gore again top the 20-carry mark.

Sometimes, it only takes opportunity to engender a surprise fantasy performance. Gore should get plenty of opportunities against the Browns. He's rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues.