Texans Rumors: Marvin Lewis Expected to Interview for HC Opening

The Houston Texans are expected to interview former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Lewis has been out of the league since the Bengals dismissed him after the 2018 season and is the co-defensive coordinator for Arizona State. The 62-year-old had a 131-122-3 record as an NFL head coach but didn't win a postseason game in seven tries.

Houston fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien earlier this year in the midst of his seventh season with the franchise. A couple of failed campaigns and egregious trades forced the Texans to shake up their front office and coaching staff.

Lewis will at least get a chance to explain his vision for correcting the team's course.

Whether Houston will move forward with a coaching hire before it signs a general manager is another story.

As part of the NFL's revised guidelines for head coaching searches, teams could request and conduct virtual interviews with candidates employed by other teams beginning Wednesday, but those requests may be denied until January 4.

The Texans are one of three clubs in need of a head coach, along with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons—both of whom are also in the market for a GM. That list could grow following the conclusion of the season, with several teams—such as the New York Jets—nearing the end of disappointing campaigns.

According to Rapoport, Lewis "will draw interest" from more than just Houston.